The pandemic is pushing politicians worldwide to put aside their differences and work together to stop the disease from spreading, writes @ZaidJilani of the @GreaterGoodSC.— The Correspondent (@The_Corres) April 7, 2020
Can we maintain this political cooperation in sickness and in health?https://t.co/5NAeKeCNKb
Police harass you for wearing a mask
In March, before the C.D.C. issued its recommendation, two black men in surgical masks filmed themselves as a police officer was kicking them out of a Walmart in Wood River, Ill. In the video, which has been viewed more than 250,000 times on YouTube, the officer can be seen following them.
“He just followed us from outside, told us that we cannot wear masks,” one of the men says. “This police officer just put us out for wearing masks and trying to stay safe.”
“The truth is,” Pelosi wrote, that among other things, Trump “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster” after ignoring warnings of the looming pandemic, that he “dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic,” and that the economy is now a disaster thanks to his “incompetent reaction” to the coronavirus.
“The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,” she wrote. “The truth is, from this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”
Bernie Sanders will use his campaign’s live streaming platform and social media channels to promote Joe Biden’s presidential bid and help unify the Democratic Party, but he said he doesn’t plan to fundraise on the former vice president’s behalf.
Mr. Sanders said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal one day after endorsing Mr. Biden that he would hold in-person events for the presumptive nominee after the coronavirus pandemic abates. For now, the Vermont senator, whose campaign was more tech-savvy than the former vice president’s, will use his massive online presence to push his progressive agenda alongside messages encouraging his backers to support Mr. Biden and defeat President Trump in the November election.
Taken during the first five days in April, BlackPAC, a black-led organization that mobilizes voters around racial, economic, and justice issues, surveyed 800 black registered voters in eight battleground states: Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The poll found 75 percent of black voters reported that they’ve been directly impacted by the coronavirus. They also shared widespread disapproval of how Trump and his administration have handled the crisis.
Extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) is associated with improved neurological outcomes, compared with standard cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), even with prolonged resuscitation and progressive metabolic derangement, new research suggests.
Investigators compared adult patients with refractory ventricular fibrillation/ventricular tachycardia (VF/VT) who received ECPR with patients who received standard CPR during out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA).
...A former top staffer for Senator Elizabeth Warren, Ramamurti expected to have company -- the new law requires congressional leaders to appoint a five-member panel. He’s still waiting....
NEW: The congressional panel policing the $500bn corporate bailout fund has only one member with no staff or support -- so he's using his unverified @Twitter feed as billions of taxpayer $$ race out the door. My new @bpolitics piece: https://t.co/boEkKXRoVa
Emergency room doctor, near death with coronavirus, saved with experimental treatment
Dr. Ryan Padgett, a Seattle emergency room physician, contracted COVID-19 and was saved by doctors who used an experimental treatment.
After a crushing general election defeat, the Labour Party faces a difficult path back to power under its new leader. In this special section, six writers examine the career and character of Sir Keir Starmer, outline the massive challenges he faces in making his party electable again, and advise him how to set about his formidable task
Coronavirus is now estimated to have killed 1 out of every 622 people in New York City. https://t.co/ExRXAKeNQr— We need #TestAndTrace (@Noahpinion) April 15, 2020
President Trump during a ceremony to sign the coronavirus stimulus relief package. In an unprecedented move, Keep America Great will printed on stimulus checks the Internal Revenue Service is rushing to send to tens of millions of Americans.
he merely proposed lowering the existing Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 . Biden’s response to those young people demanding a better health policy is to offer a policy that won’t help any of them for decades. And to understand just how pitifully stingy this “concession” is, remember that dozens of Democratic senators, including plenty of “moderates”, have already endorsed lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55.
(CNN)Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, in a video message in which he explains why he believes his former running mate is the candidate needed at this moment of crisis in America.
"If there's one thing we've learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it's that the spirit of looking out for one another can't be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government," Obama says in the over 11-minute endorsement video.
As governors across the country fell into line in recent weeks, South Dakota’s top elected leader stood firm: There would be no statewide order to stay home.
Such edicts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Kristi L. Noem said disparagingly, reflected a “herd mentality.” It was up to individuals — not government — to decide whether “to exercise their right to work, to worship and to play. Or to even stay at home.”
And besides, the first-term Republican told reporters at a briefing this month, “South Dakota is not New York City.”
There are areas of consensus but they won't matter if we don't survive super spreaders like Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.) who says:
Trump Death is coming to town.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 10:17am
Pshaw!
I have it on no less of an authority than Billl O'Reilly(!) that the years of life prospectively to be lost, let alone the poor quality of life that those years encompassed, is a trivial cost to be borne.
YMMV
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 10:56am
This is the party that values life.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 11:08am