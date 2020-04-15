Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
President Trump during a ceremony to sign the coronavirus stimulus relief package. In an unprecedented move, Keep America Great will printed on stimulus checks the Internal Revenue Service is rushing to send to tens of millions of Americans.
Emergency room doctor, near death with coronavirus, saved with experimental treatment
Dr. Ryan Padgett, a Seattle emergency room physician, contracted COVID-19 and was saved by doctors who used an experimental treatment.
After a crushing general election defeat, the Labour Party faces a difficult path back to power under its new leader. In this special section, six writers examine the career and character of Sir Keir Starmer, outline the massive challenges he faces in making his party electable again, and advise him how to set about his formidable task
Coronavirus is now estimated to have killed 1 out of every 622 people in New York City. https://t.co/ExRXAKeNQr— We need #TestAndTrace (@Noahpinion) April 15, 2020
President Trump during a ceremony to sign the coronavirus stimulus relief package. In an unprecedented move, Keep America Great will printed on stimulus checks the Internal Revenue Service is rushing to send to tens of millions of Americans.
The pandemic is pushing politicians worldwide to put aside their differences and work together to stop the disease from spreading, writes @ZaidJilani of the @GreaterGoodSC.
Can we maintain this political cooperation in sickness and in health?https://t.co/5NAeKeCNKb
he merely proposed lowering the existing Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 . Biden’s response to those young people demanding a better health policy is to offer a policy that won’t help any of them for decades. And to understand just how pitifully stingy this “concession” is, remember that dozens of Democratic senators, including plenty of “moderates”, have already endorsed lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55.
(CNN)Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, in a video message in which he explains why he believes his former running mate is the candidate needed at this moment of crisis in America.
"If there's one thing we've learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it's that the spirit of looking out for one another can't be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government," Obama says in the over 11-minute endorsement video.
As governors across the country fell into line in recent weeks, South Dakota’s top elected leader stood firm: There would be no statewide order to stay home.
Such edicts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Kristi L. Noem said disparagingly, reflected a “herd mentality.” It was up to individuals — not government — to decide whether “to exercise their right to work, to worship and to play. Or to even stay at home.”
And besides, the first-term Republican told reporters at a briefing this month, “South Dakota is not New York City.”
Physicians are noting dramatic improvement in ventilation in COVID-19 patients by using the the prone position to make more of the lung available to accept oxygen. In many cases, there is dramatic improvement in oxygen levels. This pandemic is altering the usual practice of medicine in ICUs
The biggest change: Instead of quickly sedating people who had shockingly low levels of oxygen and then putting them on mechanical ventilators, many doctors are now keeping patients conscious, having them roll over in bed, recline in chairs and continue to breathe on their own — with additional oxygen — for as long as possible.
Grocery cashiers make an average of $11.43 an hour. More than 1,500 supermarket workers in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 41 have died.— Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) April 13, 2020
“Nobody told us that when the world falls apart, it’s going to fall on our shoulders.” https://t.co/WkdeEEpG7e
The Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments by Phone. The Public Can Listen In. https://t.co/tAHj8ZraJ0— Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) April 13, 2020
Link to share with the 'aspirational' diehard Trump fans in your life
By Jim Tankersly @ NYTimes/Business, April 13
[...] Walter Isenberg is the sort of business owner President Trump has in mind when he talks about the need to start lifting coronavirus lockdowns and reopen the American economy. Mr. Isenberg’s hotel and restaurant group in Denver has seen its revenues drop from $3 million a day last year to $40,000 a day now.
@ NYTimes Live Coronavirus updates, 26 mins. ago
[....] In an address to the nation, Mr. Modi said extending the existing 21-day lockdown until May 3 was necessary to prevent a spike in cases and that tougher restrictions could follow. He applauded Indians for following the measures “like a dedicated soldier. If you look at it only economically, it has been expensive,” Mr. Modi said of the lockdown. “But you can’t put a price on the lives of Indians.”
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
yeah Mnuchin gave up signing the checks and let the idiot toddler sign them instead in exchange for:
the power of negotiator and coordinator of GOP in Congress which he helped steer it away from Trump chaotic populist idiots in Congress and towards establishment Republicanism of the trickle down variety. I suspect he ate Jared's lunch, too, said "get outta here kid, I'll handle this, enough with the amateur shit."
Won't be surprised to read something in the future that says Romney had a lot of input.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 12:34am
A lot of Trump supporters will likely not cash the authentic signed checks, but frame them, along with their Kim Summit Commemorative Coins....?
by NCD on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 1:11am
Oh I was blind but now I see. Brilliant!
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 1:14am
great related point in reply to Andrew Yang saying he would like to see everyone get $2K a month for the duration of the crisis. It's just really not right that essential workers are making less than the top rate unemployment check!
I'm waiting any minute for there to be no food in the NYC grocery stores when shelf stockers realize it's not dangerous but also just plain stupid to be working when others are being paid more to stay at home. Hazard pay should come before unemployment, doncha think?
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 2:16am