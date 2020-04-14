Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
he merely proposed lowering the existing Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 . Biden’s response to those young people demanding a better health policy is to offer a policy that won’t help any of them for decades. And to understand just how pitifully stingy this “concession” is, remember that dozens of Democratic senators, including plenty of “moderates”, have already endorsed lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55. You can find an op-ed in Forbes (not exactly the Democratic Socialists of America newsletter) suggesting 50 would be a better age. Bill Clinton proposed 55 in 1998, and Hillary Clinton advocated 55 in 2016. So Biden’s big concession to the left is actually more conservative than a centrist Democratic proposal!
Comments
Biden will reach out.
The problem is that the Sanders youth vote didn't turn out. Biden's election may depend on the OK Boomer generation.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:39pm
Yeah, this article explained exactly what reaching out means to Biden. There's a long history of Blue Dog democrats reaching out like that.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 5:32pm
There will be outreach, but the voters chose Biden's policies over Bernie's. I think an acceptable middle ground will be reached.We will find out if Medicare for All gained momentum.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:09pm
In terms of coalitions, Sanders and Biden have what the other does not. The typical primary shake out of whose platform wins is still underway even though Sander has conceded.
It is the closest to Parliamentary politics that has happened in the U.S. since I am not sure when. It is time for historians to step up and represent.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 5:43pm
Since 2016? When Bernie got to help write the Democratic Platform, 5 members on the committee, and then they had a huffy and went off to North Dakota to protest a pipeline until Trump got elected (supposedly)? Yes, Parliament's work like that, which is why UK's stuck with Boris Johnson after Labour got stuck with Corbyn, though reality may have smacked some adult into Boris recently, we'll see. (Brexit II: the Revisiting?)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:07pm
Well, I didn't mean to suggest it was an advance over some other really great way to move forward.
At this point, I am having trouble distinguishing the pot from the fire.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:16pm
I just meant 4 years ain't a long time to remember... especially since Hillary was told to just suck it up and expect nothing in 2008 and be grateful for it. (that I suppose was back when some still thought Obama a super-left-wing progressive) - so the 2016 approach was kind of new. But "wont get fooled again" either.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:26pm
Fair enough.
If there is a benefit to the present bargaining, it will be along the lines of having to bring cash.
Credit is not what it used to be.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:40pm
Cash ain't what it used to be either - a few trillion just flew out the window, and that Modern Monetary Theory of "just print money to cure what ails u" will get it's full workout.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:50pm
It's beyond me about people who are still being fixated on Bernie's Medicare for all plan or Biden's compromise or even say Warren's plan...they aren't keeping up with the news and reality, it's clueless. Our hospital system is basically nationalizing itself as they dither with yesterday's arguments, borrowing and returning equipment like ventilators across state lines.. Doctors and nurses are having life-changing epiphanies. By October everything with our medical system will be upside down, no one will recognize it. All the organizations in it are rapidly changing, if it stays privatized many corporations will disappear others take their place. Much care is rapidly becoming virtual because of isolation, no one wants to see regular patients in office etc. Pharmacies are all moving to delivery.
Especially for people who are already on Medicare, they are being forced to do video appts. for regular stuff, like it or not if they want to see a doctor, and they will get used to it. This means much less travel to/from doctor's appts. This means more things in each home like blood pressure machines.
Not to mention lotsa people who may have liked their health insurance they got with their job just lost their job and their health insurance!
So so absurd to arguing about particulars of a plan after coronavirus vaccine at this point.
Medicare and Medicaid of today, they will change enormously already way before the election.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:53pm
Word.
ETA: in my culture, you say that when you have reached the end of something.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:02pm
I don't like Sanders and I didn't like Medicare for all. That's not what the article was about, it's not even what the brief excerpt is about.The point of the article imo or at least my point in posting it here is that Biden's so called reaching out to progressives is less than what many centrists and moderates have already pushed for. He's not reaching out to find a middle ground. He's pulling back from what the moderates already agreed to.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:22pm
He is not reaching out. Point taken.
The whole process has become opaque.
He needs other people and ideas.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:25pm
AA hits the critical point, how will out healthcare 'system' survive this pandemic? Exiting the pandemic successfully is the primary and sole focus for now and certainly next year.
How about the healthcare workers endurance and health? Hundreds have been infected and dozens have died. Routine procedures that bring in funding have been delayed indefinitely, when will these services get back to normal? Tens of thousands of healthcare jobs are being lost today due to funding shortfalls, which McConnell and Trump refuse to provide aid for.
The Guardian:
Republicans are blocking the latest Democrat relief measure to give financial relief to medical practices and hospitals, and also to states which have lost billions in tax receipts, states bear some of Medicaid costs, and costs for virus tests/public health measures. Plus if the Robert's Court allows Trump to kill DACA, as the Republicans have been trying to do for for a decade, 45,000 DACA doctors and healthcare workers will lose their legal status, their jobs and may be deported.
Purity tests for Biden on what age to lower Medicare to is absurd at this point, like rearranging deck chairs on the USS Healthcare Titanic.
by NCD on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:37pm