he merely proposed lowering the existing Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 . Biden’s response to those young people demanding a better health policy is to offer a policy that won’t help any of them for decades. And to understand just how pitifully stingy this “concession” is, remember that dozens of Democratic senators, including plenty of “moderates”, have already endorsed lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55. You can find an op-ed in Forbes (not exactly the Democratic Socialists of America newsletter) suggesting 50 would be a better age. Bill Clinton proposed 55 in 1998, and Hillary Clinton advocated 55 in 2016. So Biden’s big concession to the left is actually more conservative than a centrist Democratic proposal!
Comments
Biden will reach out.
The problem is that the Sanders youth vote didn't turn out. Biden's election may depend on the OK Boomer generation.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:39pm
Yeah, this article explained exactly what reaching out means to Biden. There's a long history of Blue Dog democrats reaching out like that.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 5:32pm
There will be outreach, but the voters chose Biden's policies over Bernie's. I think an acceptable middle ground will be reached.We will find out if Medicare for All gained momentum.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:09pm
In terms of coalitions, Sanders and Biden have what the other does not. The typical primary shake out of whose platform wins is still underway even though Sander has conceded.
It is the closest to Parliamentary politics that has happened in the U.S. since I am not sure when. It is time for historians to step up and represent.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 5:43pm
Since 2016? When Bernie got to help write the Democratic Platform, 5 members on the committee, and then they had a huffy and went off to North Dakota to protest a pipeline until Trump got elected (supposedly)? Yes, Parliament's work like that, which is why UK's stuck with Boris Johnson after Labour got stuck with Corbyn, though reality may have smacked some adult into Boris recently, we'll see. (Brexit II: the Revisiting?)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:07pm
Well, I didn't mean to suggest it was an advance over some other really great way to move forward.
At this point, I am having trouble distinguishing the pot from the fire.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:16pm