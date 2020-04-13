Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Danielle Weiner-Bronner @ CNN Business, April 12
One of the country's largest pork processing facilities is closing until further notice as employees fall ill with Covid-19. The closure puts the country's meat supply at risk, said the CEO of Smithfield, which operates the plant.
"The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply," the meat processor's chief executive, Kenneth Sullivan, said in a statement Sunday. "It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running," he said. "These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain."
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, facility accounts for 4% to 5% of the country's pork production and employs about 3,700 people, according to Smithfield. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said during a Saturday news briefing that Smithfield employees accounted for more than half of the active coronavirus cases in the state [....]
related: South Dakota’s governor resisted ordering people to stay home. Now it has one of the nation’s largest coronavirus hot spots.
@ WaPo, April 13, 2020 at 8:06 p.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:35am
tweet is enough to suffice as they have paywall on this, but the point is made: potential food supply problems popping up everywhere, not just in the U.S.:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:46pm
I really wish I had paid more attention to LDS guidelines about food storage during my fascination with preppers.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/03/stockpile-food-my-garage/608290/
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:01pm