Trump delivered an eyebrow-raising statement asserting absolute control over the country. "When somebody is president of the United States, your authority is total," he said. He later added he would issue reports backing up his claim ...
"If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say. With the Führer we are everything, without him we are nothing! "
Hermann William Barr Göring
Trump "My authority is total!" . .... "I take no responsibility!"
Anyone notice a problem there?
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:27pm
Why would Trump be disputing the law?
The stupidest, and therefore most likely, explanation is that Trump is simply angry that cable news is discussing the fact that Trump’s “decision” is not actually his to make. Trump likes positioning himself as the protagonist of the Trump Show, and it will not do for the narrator to explain that the big reveal in tomorrow’s episode has been determined by some off-screen characters. link
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:15pm
I can't stress enough how important I think it is to ridicule all of this as you do with your title and not get all outraged about it, in order to stop feeding the troll. I don't even like how much attention CNN is giving it, said as much over here.
The key is to pay attention to what Federal government is actually doing and what it is not, and it has little to do with what the Drumpf is blathering that day. Jared knows, I'd lilke to see him put in front of the reporters sometime. Pence is no help as he a practiced pol with great expertise at kissing Drumpf's ass.
I've heard both Democratic and GOP governors now attest that sometimes Feds have been great help and sometimes they've been a frustrating and stupid nightmare.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:24pm
Trump firing the well respected Inspector General for the CARE relief billions didn't nourish faith in the administration's fiscal accountability. Or their concern for the millions who need aid after losing their jobs or business.
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:43pm
He doesn't do "nourish"
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 12:23am
lol, I didn't notice these while watching!
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:36pm
One example taking it seriously in order to show how ridiculous:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:38pm
"Constitutionally illiterate" is a good dismissive:
What really amazes me is the choice of stock photo here, though. Who'd thunk a media organization founded and run by Dan Abrams woulda gotten to the point of not presenting a president respectfully?
He is just such a pitiful failure of a narcissist, hasn't a clue how to get the adoration he craves.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:48pm
Claire has a question.
But her question begs another question: is she saying someone is in control of what the crazy man says?
Furthermore, a bigger picture question: is she saying elected politicians always have a keeper who doesn't let them say what they really feel?
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:05pm
Dangerous says Ariel Dorfman
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/apr/12/i-warned-of-trumps...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:20pm
Let's hope the clock runs out on Trump before he kills a hundred thousand more Americans, bankrupts and depletes our healthcare system of healthy providers and staff, creates Trumpvilles and soup lines, blows up the Postal Service, etc.
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:52pm
Opinion | Trump Has Emergency Powers We Aren’t Allowed to Know About - The New York Times
More here: April 12, 2020 - Letters from an American
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:06pm
...and the secret powers Roberts court will agree to grant out of respect and deference to (Republican) presidents, until a full hearing on the case can be heard in a year or two.
by NCD on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:56pm
Emma you got me over @ Guardian op-ed, I read it, but then I jumped over to the news section for this which I preferred, from David Smith in Washington:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 11:56pm
I see "Fox & Friends" opted for "3rd grader" instead of "toddler", hence the continued rant about Fox:
Fox News host hits back at Trump over Chris Wallace criticism: 'Enough'
By John Bowden @ TheHill.com, April 12, 8:38 pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:47am
I think you meant to reply to PP's comment instead of mine. He linked to the Guardian article. My comment was in reply to NCD's original post that may explain why Trump believes he has all the powers. If you haven't already, you should read them. The Presidential powers they describe are chilling in and of themselves but it is downright frightening to think about the damage a "wounded" narcissist could inflict on the country with them even if ultimately unsuccessful.
Being publicly humiliated by Obama and Seth Meyers at that correspondent's dinner was the narcissistic injury that provoked Trump to become more than a vanity candidate for president. It also made him a more sympathetic one than he would have been otherwise to voters who have also experienced the contempt and ridicule of the progressive left. I do not understand why you think doubling and tripling down on the scorn and ridicule heaped on him now is a good tactic. There are other ways to lead a pathological narcissist to reveal themselves, ways less likely to garner sympathy for him or to provoke a dangerous backlash from him.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:14am
Trump's tablemate says not true, and hard to see why tainting Obama as born-in-Africa for years should make Trump the dearheart of the underclass (oh wait), and for a guy who told insulting jokes about everyone (and then sued them) like, I should give a fuck whether this moron took this moment at this event to get his Forrest Gump "run, Donald, run!!!" shoes going for President? Could it be a big burst of Russian cash and the promise of Trump Tower Moscow was more likely his motivation? Isn't it more likely that incessant Russian-backed Facebook support has more to do with Trump's base than a billionaire being humiliated at a press event? Who the fuck likes property developers? Or casino owners? Or wealth tax shirks? What makes Ivanka Trump selling yuppie products sympathetic to the heartland? I mean, didn't America cheer when Leona Helmsley went to jail? For whatever gumption Trump got at that dinner, he still ran a lazy-as-fuck campaign that he underfunded. Maybe Indiana and Oklahoma and Idaho just liked seeing him insult Ted Cruz like some WWF tournee and Trump really just backed into the presidency because what was he going to do after reality shows sputtered and steak sales withered. Me, I go with the billion dollar+ influence and marketing campaign, including Butina buying off people at NRA conventions and Manafort fresh off Ukraine manipulation than any force of will by Trump. That all the onlookers around the craps table start doubling down on a "luck" streak is no surprise. Yeah, the rubes like feeling they're in on the secret, just like poor people who feel good when the Dow goes up, as if they're one of the gang. No one likes feeling or admitting they got used and tricked.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/i-sat-next-to-donald-trum...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:51am
Not a WP subscriber so cannot read your link.
Sorry to have triggered you.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 8:32am
Emma's caution should be heeded....Rembember how Ramses reacted to laughter...
https://youtu.be/xrgBF2Zc3mc?t=158
ETA: Charlton Heston's biggest mistake (after Soylent Green): ever being in the same movie as Yul Brynner, who actually COULD act!
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 8:55am
Open in anonymous tab
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 9:55am
Naah, they caught on to that dodge six months ago...
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 10:50am
Try it on a phone - I did it a few minutes ago. Or maybe they just know you (aka "get the fuck out if dodge")
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 11:19am
That's good news, I was just about to fall for their $29 special. I check it out.
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 11:38am
Okay, read it on my Fire tablet. Nothing there changed my apperceptions. It did remind me how much I miss Judith Martin's reporting on DC society. Also, I did not know before how WP totally set Trump up to be roasted. Aren't serving Presidents the traditional main roast at the event?
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 11:43am
I'd say Trump set himself up to be roasted. -Don't kid yourself -as long as they were talking about him, he was happy.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:08pm
more "quit feeding the troll," hopefully he has some input with producers @ NBC & MSNBC:
edit to add, her too. I have less respect for Ioffe asking such an idiot question, this is not rocket science doh (and he cut you off from all press availability for months and months and you managed, remember?)
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:38am
Who challenges them? Aside from Acosta & Jake Tapper & 1 or 2 more, it's all milquetoast sobriquet (dang dem French) - after 4-5 years, someone should figure out what takes winds out of his boasts rather than filling his sails. That's their job, right? Otherwise can set up a dummy to ask questions.
(do you know what time it is? it's howdy doodie time...)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 4:07am
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 4:08am
The company he keeps...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huston_Plan
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:07am
In a (truly bizarre) prepper echo across half a century, when a few close friends and I, after learning about the Huston Plan, were sitting around contemplating the coming cancellation of the 1972 election by a Nixon fearing landslide electoral rejection...as if!), and we wondered which side of the Hudson we wanted to end up on, so as to decide where to bury a cache of essentials, Marion piped up to remind all of the importance of burying toilet paper...
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:14am
Cartman is President...
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:24am
It just kills him when he reads headlines like this...And all he's got is "guidelines"....
Where is my decree?!!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India extended a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday for nearly three more weeks, preventing more than 1 billion from leaving their homes.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/14/world/coronavirus-news.html?action=cl...
ETA:An order to ONE BILLION PEOPLE! From a guy who's short and has an accent that Trump can't resist mocking! The pain must burn in him like a wound from a light sabre (what?)
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:34am