The Kansas Governor banned large gatherings to encourage social distancing

Initially, churches were exempted

After clusters of outbreaks were linked to churches, large church serviced were banned

The Republican legislature revoked the church ban

https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241861126.html

The Governor is suing the legislators

https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241897611.html



Republicans want to kill us