    jollyroger's picture

    Wisconsin is Rising Up!

    By jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 1:21pm |

    Subject to DoubleA's correction, (she being our resident expert on the mysterious cheesehead) it appears that we may be about to see a green fuckin' shoot.

     

     

    I hope I don't eat these words,  but perhaps they feel the fury....

    Comments

    A district court said the election should be postponed 

    A circuit court said the election should be postponed 

    The state Supreme Court overruled those lower courts.

    The state Supreme Court ended public hearings because of the pandemic 

    The United States Supreme Court backed the state Supreme.Court

    We are in a coup


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:18pm


    The Wisconsin GOP Speaker reminding you that it is safe to vote

     

    https://twitter.com/JustinAHorwitz/status/1247620593387798534?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1247620593387798534&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffpost.com%2Fentry%2Fwisconsin-election-coronavirus_n_5e8ceb42c5b62459a9306a6f


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:27pm

    Thugs moving in the night.
    Hopefully it will backfire.


    by moat on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:32pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:52am

    I don't see how it will change things much as it was red counties who elected those Republicans who lead both houses in the legislature and this was basically a Democratic primary. I suppose some Republican voters thought it a cruel and nasty trick but probably not that many; they care more about their taxes and things like the dairy farmers having to dump milk. 

    This might help you understand, Rog: Wisconsin, except for Milwaukee (and it's further south towards Chi-town satellite towns like Racine and Kenosha,)  is very very like upstate New York, similar in geography, weather, demography and attitude.

    I'm sure Wisconsin lefties are angry. So? Nothing new there.

    Here's a good report on preparing for coronavirus in rural Wautoma, gives a good idea of what much of Wisconsin is like:

    While the #coronavirus is having a disastrous impact on cities like New York and New Orleans, the virus is also starting to hit rural America.@adrianasdiaz visited a small Wisconsin town to see how they're preparing for a possible outbreak. pic.twitter.com/cellJIqX4O

    — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 6, 2020

    Not ultra-conservative nuts, and not ignorant hayseeds, not anti-immigrant, just ordinary rural types by type who aren't super fond of big gummint and having to pay for it. Not antagonistic to elite coastal types in the least as long as they're not snooty or think their way of life is better rather than just one choice of many.

    Edit to add: but don't ever dis dem sainted Packers!


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 1:09am

    1.I will continue to cherish the sound of the bagpipes, albeit we lost.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2. I love me some Packers (usta hate'em) since I learned that they are community owned.  Vive La Commune

     

    The Paris Commune of 1871 | Overview and Facts

     

    ETA, WIsconsin, do you want Bob La Follette to rise from the grave and sweep across the state like a tornado?  No, you do not.  Get your act together, cheeseheads!


    by jollyroger on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:55am

    Things are proceeding well, the voting was the rising up:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 7:13pm

    DoubleA, it's time to rethink your apostasy..

     

    Come home to *the girl you were.....Emma will forgive you. 

     

    The People, United, Will Never Be Defeated.

     

    Hasta La Victoria Siempre.

     

     

    *ETA Roll up that Catholic School skirt...


    by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:54pm

    Huh? don't be ridiculous, this is working within the system as it is, no revolution at all.

    Look, I haven't read any articles but the thing prognosticators would really want to know here, since it's an open primary, is how many people who describe themselves as "Republican" came out to vote for Democrats because they are pissed about either Trump or about how their own GOP Statehouse has been acting.

    Wisconsin is the whole swing thing in exquisite microcosm, this thing is how Trump won the electoral college in the first place and within the stats is the answer on whether his losing is a sure thing. I think that goes for flipping the Senate too. If pissed off normally GOP voters come out and vote for Dems, that's the real turnout one wants.

    (cavaet: these are independent contrarian and/or idiosyncratic people, so winner beware: they'll probably turn against you next time because they didn't like what ya did.)


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:05pm

    The open primary is relevant to the  judicial election how?


    by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:45pm

    CUE THE BAGPIPES , MOTHERFUCKERS!

     

    Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky wins a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court

     

    https://www.vox.com/2020/4/13/21219284/jill-karofsky-wisconsin-supreme-c...


    by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:17pm

    Great news! At least the risk people took got some positive results. Hopefully no voter was infected.


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:30pm

    Indeed.

     

    If any does come to harm, they shall have a martyr's funeral and go down in history with Nathan Hale...Trump per contra, sleeps with the fishes and with Benedict Arnold


    by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:46pm

    Latest Comments

    more