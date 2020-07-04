I had a friend, now deceasehd, who used to travel regularly to Africa on buisiness.
Of course, he had to reckon with the risk of malaria, and he took several courses of Chloroquine prophylactically. I remember at the time that the drug was associated with pretty impressive side effects, though I didn't investigate in detail.
As the current kerfuffle unfolded over the use of this drug for Covid19, I was moved to revisit the topic:
This is the list:
https://www.drugs.com/sfx/hydroxychloroquine-side-effects.html
- Blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin
- blurred vision or other vision changes
- chest discomfort, pain, or tightness
- cough or hoarseness
- dark urine
- decreased urination
- defective color vision
- diarrhea
- difficulty breathing
- difficulty seeing at night
- dizziness or fainting
- fast, pounding, uneven heartbeat
- feeling that others are watching you or controlling your behavior
- feeling that others can hear your thoughts
- feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there
- fever with or without chills
- general feeling of tiredness or weakness
- headache
- inability to move the eyes
- increased blinking or spasms of the eyelid
- joint or muscle pain
- large, hive-like swelling on the face, eyelids, lips, tongue, throat, hands, legs, feet, and sex organs
- loss of hearing
- lower back or side pain
- noisy breathing
- painful or difficult urination
- red irritated eyes
- red skin lesions, often with a purple center
- severe mood or mental changes
- sore throat sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth
- sticking out of the tongue
- stomach pain
- swelling of the feet or lower legs
- swollen or painful glands
- trouble with breathing, speaking, or swallowing
- uncontrolled twisting movements of the neck, trunk, arms, or legs
- unusual behavior
- unusual bleeding or bruising
- unusual facial expressions
- unusual tiredness or weakness
- yellow eyes or skin
Symptoms of overdose
- Drowsiness
- dry mouth
- increased thirst
- loss of appetite
- mood changes
- no pulse or blood pressure
- numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips
- unconsciousness
Our friendship eventually fractured because of some pretty paranoid ideation on his part, which at the time I attributed mostly to what I thought was early dementia.
Note that in the impressive list of side effects, the psychological distress is not even associated with excessive dosage.
Doctor Trump will see you now...
Comments
No wonder Fauci is moved to object...
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 5:15am
Not Jolly, what the hell are you trying to do? Most all drugs have some side effects some severe for some people. This drug has been used for decades by tens of millions of people and I'm sure some small percentage of them had side effects. Even those who suffer side effects can chose which is worse the disease ofr the side effects.
Dr Fauci is correct this is'nt a proven tested treatment yet but it is an experimental treatment being tested under emergency conditions.and it has shown positive results. Trump, along with every other sane person, hopes it would be effective in treating Wuhan for anyone who can tolerate it.
You might seek treatment for your TDS and rejoin the sane people who are not trying to scare people away from this or any other promising treatment.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:45pm
Like the church in Senegal(?) where they were killing themselves with it a couple weeks ago?
Yeah, sure, test it out under controlled conditions - but a President proselytizing about a cureall drug is just a snake oil salesman - and like his steaks and "college" and thieving foundation, we know he's a scam artist.
Why would you trust a "businessman" who went bankrupt 6 times who then he says he knows about medicine when he has not training? Why the fuck are we even discussing this? If some research lab tests it out and it works, fine. But a congenital liar who comports himself with the intellect of a 6th grader? That's not "Trump Derangement Syndrome" - that's just paying attention to how the motherfucker speaks - out his ass.
And why give press briefings when he gets *everything* wrong?
https://youtu.be/BWO6i8cH8SA?t=99
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:00pm
PP. if you keep this up you're going to need Depends before November.
I doubt you have ever taken the risk of starting a business or you'd know 50% fail in the first three years. The difference between winners and losers is that winners like Trump don't quit when they fail. Trump kept those AC casinos open and the employees working for almost twenty years along with all the other businesses that supplied them.
Trump has said repeatedly that he didn't know if this treatment would work but he had enough reliable information that gave him hope that it could work. He had to force the FDA to authorize its use as an experimental treatment and it may save many lives.
If you get severe Wuhan I hope you can get this treatment,. I want you to be around for the final humiliation coming in November.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 12:56am
Winners don't skim from their charity to put in their pocket or buy a big painting of themselves. Winners don't tell students of their school that he'll be providing personal input and then fail to deliver. Winners don't claim their building has more stories than it has and tell investors that it's occupancy is double what it is. Winners don't keep a separate set if books for the IRS and for investors. I apparently know a fuckload more about business than you, and while 50% of new businesses fail in the first year, it's rare that a businessman bankrupts 6 times, and yet always seems to come out with a profit while his investors take the hit. So we're not just talking normal fraud - we're also talking mob backing and money laundering, including international crime such as Russians. How's that Trump Tower in Baiku doing, sitting there on the wrong side of the highway where no one goes? Oil money doesn't seem to care - they got their goals out of it - even Ivanka showed up to bless the shit sandwich. Why would businessmen pay double market value for one of his homes and sell it at a loss without even moving in? Either to curry favor/ quid pro quo and/or to move it to a different set of books. Trump can't show his own taxes because they're crooked, and the right-wing fucks don't seem to care despite all their God, duty, country posturing.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:32am
PP, you don't need to make up fictions to criticize Trump. He's not a Golden Calf but a flawed sinner like the rest of us. This is one of the reasons he is so popular along with the fact he keeps his promises unlike most politicians.
The Trump family business will lose about a billion dollars so he could serve as President while grifters like China Joe, Crooked Hillary and even Obama got rich using their political positions.Do you really believe that Trump had friends in Obama's IRS who would cover up anything he might have done wrong?
FYI, Trump lost almost $900,000,000, his airline and his yacht in A.C
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:51pm
Trump screwing the little guy - keeps his promises my ass.
https://www.dispatch.com/content/stories/national_world/2016/06/28/0628-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:30pm
You know very well that most reporters in the media were downplaying the possible severity of the Wuhan. They were all wrong because the world was being lied to by the Chinese and the WHO They can all be forgiven but not the Chinese and the WHO Neither can the people who called Trump a racist for 'overacting' with the travel ban on china and soon after Europe. Then there are the politicians and health officials who continued to downplay the threat weeks after Trump shut the borders, you know who they are and we have video of them also.
People make mistakes we are only human especially when misinformed but people who downplayed the threat after being informed have to take responsibility for their mistakes that may have caused unnecessary suffering and death.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 1:31am
That is not what happened. It is simply not true. Most reporters in the media were not downplaying the possible severity of the virus.
Your Leader spent hours yelling at that media and dismissing them as hysterical fools.
You must be high.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:13pm
PP, here is more on that Trump family fraud case: Trump Family Loses Huge Court Fight to Force Fraud and Deceptive Practices Lawsuit into Secret Arbitration
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 9:36pm
You know I was refering to political campaign promises not petty business disputes and there was no criminal law violations alleged. They may lose or they may win, let me know the outcome. FYI a Ponzi Scheme is a crime with criminal penalties not civil cash penalties.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:35am
He promised to "Make America Great Again". Kissing the North Korean leaders ass in a bromance as he's developing nuclear missiles doesn't do that. Kissing Putin's ass as he bombs civilians and let's ISIS out of our trap doesn't do that. Kissing MBS' ass after hacks up a US-based journalist with a bonesaw doesn't do that. Withholding Congressionally mandated defense aid from an ally while he pressures their leader for dirt on a political opponent's son doesn't do that.
What the fuck is wrong with you? Youre smart enough to realize all this yourself. You could at least hedge your bets, but you don't.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:42am
Give him a break, maybe he's getting paid?
Sinclair Lewis, "It is difficult, etc."
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:04am
Sure, has to feed his family. At least I'll make him feel like he almost earned it.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:51pm
Well, he earned his piasters today. Instead of talking about the on going disaster and the need to overcome the deficiencies of his employer, the conversation has been moved to another place.
He wasn't given this assignment to defend a point of view.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 2:15pm
You need a big tube of Prep-H if you are still butt-hurt by Trump's deft handling of the Mad Hermit King and his brilliant maneuvers to bring the world back from the brink of war. Walk softly but carry a big stick and he only had to raise his stick a couple of times to show Kim appeasement was no longer the US policy.
A few kind words and a couple of smiling handshake photo ops cost us nothing but gave Kim the opportunity to save face while backing away from the abyss.
Those bad Saudi boys may have thought they were helping MBS but more likely were trying to destroy him by whacking that US based MB 'journalist'. Either way they now sit in prison waiting for their heads to roll down the streets of a Saudi city.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 1:51pm
WTF? Why the scare quotes around journalist? Guess snorting koolaid ain't good enough -you're mainlining. Nice tracks.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:54pm
Jamal Khashoggi Bio
https://peoplepill.com/people/jamal-khashoggi/
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:06pm
Jamal Khashoggi didn't deserve to be murdered but he does deserve to be remembered for what he was and what he believed in. Your link describes him as a Saudi progressive and whatever that is it is not a Western secular/Marxist/progressive.
The Muslim Brotherhood is an Islamist movement anti-communist and anti-secular with the goal of replacing ME governments with more not less Theocratic rule. The MB has used less violence to gain power than other Islamists movements but as seen with Hamas terror and violence are used freely when they gain power.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 2:02pm
Jamal Khashoggi didn't deserve to be murdered
Very Christian of you...
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 2:09pm
Trying to whittle Khashoggi down to (Mother, forgive that one...) just another Muslim Brotherhood goon is completely farcical.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 2:54pm
whittle Khashoggi down
You may or may not receive forgiveness for that (prolly yes, mothers are forgiving.)
I, per contra, am without doubt going to Hell for chuckling, thanks for nuttin'...
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:16pm
.employees working... along with all the other businesses that supplied them.
Working, sometimes.
Paid in full, never.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/i-sold-trump-100000-wo...
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/hundreds-claim-donald-trump-doesn-t...
So much winning, we're tired of it...
As a bonus, for your forensic education, note that actual data supported by specific cites is adduced; a practice you could profitably (see what I did there?) emulate.
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:19pm
To make it appropriately simple for your simple mind, a dynamic comparison.
South Korea and USA--each had it's first diagnosed case on the SAME FUCKIN' DAY
Today, thanks to energetic testing (nothing arcane, nothing occult, just competence) the damage to South Korea's economy as measured by the rise in unemployment between Jan and now:
From 3.7% to 4.9%. A hit, but not over a cliff. Call it a 30% increase.
We, on the other hand?
3.5% to our current 12%+ (measurement curtailed because the websites have universally crashed preventing claims from being filed.) That would be about 350-400%. increase.
Are we winning yet?
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:47pm
The failures of the this Administration go well beyond the character and operational deficiencies of the POTUS. His ability to make it all about him is what gives the thing life. In that way, it is more of a cancer than a virus.
The MAGA troll army replicates each shift of policy and remembrance of the past too closely to be just about covering for their Leader's lack of responsibility. The complete integration of message demonstrates the need to conceal their responsibility. This not only includes the responsibility for him having the job but the ongoing disconnection between what happens in the TV show and what happens in the world. If this is a ventriloquist show, Trump is the dummy.
This assertion would seem to be contradicted by the extent that loyalty to the boss has shaped the politics of all three branches of our government. But most of that effort has been expended for the sake of limiting information and diminishing the capacity for legally established institutions to do their work. This result is the responsibility of those who make it possible.
You are the problem.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:14pm
Yes!
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:18pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:41pm
Trump game show/POTUS con man blather, as reality interferes with his lies and happy talk:
3/7 - Mar-a-Lago , Trump plays golf.- Trump: "No, I'm not concerned at all. No. I'm not. No, we've done a great job."
3/8 - Trump plays golf
3/9 - Trump tweets: "The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the coronavirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General -'The risk is low to the average American.' "
3/10: Trump says: “Just stay calm. It will go away.”
3/11: Trump says, “I think we’re going to get through it very well.”
3/11 - NBA suspends season
3/12 - Trump: "Let's put it this way, I'm not concerned."
3/13 - Trump pretends to do something, issues Proclamation
3/16: Asked about his repeated comments saying the situation was “under control,” he says: “If you’re talking about the virus, no, that’s not under control for any place in the world. … I was talking about what we’re doing is under control, but I’m not talking about the virus.”
3/16 - President Trump told reporters Monday that he would rate his administration’s response to the coronavirus a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10. “I’d rate it a 10,” Trump said at a White House press briefing Monday.
3/19-20 - Trump: (on the drugs) "very, very encouraging early results", "It may work, it may not work. I feel good about it. That's all it is. Just a feeling."
3/21 - Trump tweets: "HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine,"
3/25 - Trump supporter in Arizona dies taking chloroquine used for aquariums, wife says they learned of chloroquine's connection to coronavirus during a President Donald Trump news conference, which "was on a lot actually." They took it because they "were afraid of getting sick," she said.
by NCD on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 7:04pm
Hey, Nonny, wanna know what's deranged?
Not being able to see the fat flabby ass of the naked emperor...
ETA Hey nonny ho'...(spelling taken advisedly...)
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 7:19pm
In Sweden, they tried the drug and have been dissuaded by side effects (not even including the psychotic breaks...)
https://www.newsweek.com/swedish-hospitals-chloroquine-covid-19-side-eff...
But instead of making him feel better, the medication produced unpleasant side effects. As well as cramps and vision loss, Sydenhag experienced a headache that felt like stepping into "a high v plant," he told the paper.
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 7:49am
A hospital in Nice, France stopped its trial of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin due to potentially lethal abnormal heart rhythms
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/04/07/coronavirus-latest-news/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 10:51pm
Hey-O...
Hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc although not technically approved by the FDA for COVID-19, the agency, however, is encouraging trials and has provided limited emergency authorization under strict controlled conditions, and the watchful eye of an attending physcian and advises against taking any form of chloroquine unless obtained from a legitimate source.
This doctor has been prescribing it with limited emergency authorization.
Dr. Anthony Cardillo. KABC News Los Angeles April 6, 2020
His background resume is bullet proof.
Dr. Cardillo is the President and Medical Director of Mend Health, Inc. and is also the founder of Premier Health Partners which manages several Emergency Departments in the greater Los Angeles region.
Dr. Cardillo is also a founder and lead executive for Glendale Adventist Emergency Physicians, Inc. at the Glendale Adventist Medical Center Emergency Department in Glendale, California where he works as a full time physician.
Dr Cardillo also holds a teaching faculty position at USC as an instructor in clinical medicine.
Here is the entire ABC 7 News Report:
Note: I will shorten this report if requested to do so.
abc7.com
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19Monday, April 6, 2020
Full video interview at the link: Dr. Anthony Cardillo of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles
==============
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:54am
Interesting
When I hear that a treatment is 100% effective, I am skeptical
He is reporting his own data from his own practice
If the patients are not hospitalized, are they really critically ill?
I will wait for peer-reviewed data
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:11am
So will I . . .
He does have... "limited emergency authorization under strict controlled conditions."
So there will eventually be some form of oversight of his data.
Thanks for taking the time to comment.
~OGD~
.
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:03pm
I feel optimistic.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 3:44pm
Fine until you meet a worthy opponent.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 4:59pm
And anyway...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:04pm
Sorry if darker than you imagined...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:12pm
I feel a bit dislocated.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:15pm
Hang in there, this too will pass.
Try to find something to do to keep you occupied.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:26pm
While Dr. Rog is suggesting the possibility of drug side effects on the patient using prophylactically, Dr. Lee is suggesting a prescription for survival of the patient's victims due to criminology combined with mental pathology:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 4:54pm
oh and this guy basically sums up how Dr. Arta feels, in naming the "the daily dementia show":
It got very clear to me a short time ago that he's really gotten much worse within the whole presidential bubble and is not really calling many shots at all. That when newscasts have begun to discipline themselves to cut away from his babble they are doing the right thing. Because what he is saying and doing in them doesn't much matter, it's what the Federal government and military et. al. are doing to manipulate him and work around him, that's what matters, that's the reality that's important. And the political shows and sites are still feeding the troll too much by spending lots of time on what the troll said and did today. We've already got enough "Trumpology" experts like Maggie Haberman to cover what he's been up to, you can check her latest and then let's all STOP endlessly getting outraged by what the troll did today.
One reason among many: when November rolls around, the troll is going to get the benefit (or not if they did the wrong thing) of the what the Federal government did during this period. More attention to be paid to what is really being done, less to the dementia show and daily outrage over fantasy babble.
People like us on this website, we got time to dig into news in detail. Low info. voters are busy right now home schooling their kids, applying for unemployment, waiting in line to get into the grocery store, making their own masks, figuring out how to rob Peter credit card to pay Paul credit card, etc. I doubt they will look any more kindly on those feeding the troll than the troll himself. I suspect Dem congressional candidates are finding this out.
Keep in mind that many journalistic organizations are near bankrupt closure themselves. It must be tough not to fall for our clicks and channel choices showing preference for "Trump outrage stories." As one of the past feeders of the whole machine, I'm going to try to move away from feeding the mentally ill troll and move to coverage of his daily outrageousness activity to what is actually happening in the country and the world and with the people actually executing the functions of the executive branch of the U.S. government under his name. I think anyone who doesn't want to see Trump elected in Nov. needs to start limiting attention to him to ridicule only. And watch what the rest of them are actually doing under his name.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:41pm
Yes, he is a corpse on a horse.
by moat on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:11pm
Did not
Did too
Did not
Did too...
,openfecessacesmearing>I'm rubber, you're glue.<closefecesfacesmearing>..
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:45pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 11:25am
People who make or distribute life saving and suffering reducing medicines are 'dealers' according to these wonderful CFE. One of those dealers donated 400,000 doses of this med to NOLA and Trump has ordered millions of doses of this med directly from India bypassing the dealers.
These Citizens For Ethics act like a Soros front group with no concept of the meaning of the word ethics.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 1:53pm
You. Fucking. Idiot.
People with medical degrees are doctors. Those who practice medicine without a degree and certification are lawbreakers.
Ignorant Nigerians who believe Trump were overdosing on this malaria medicine a few weeks ago - yes, it has side effects and needs a physician, not a church.
Penicillin cures the clap. It doesn't cure Multiple Sclerosis.
Do you remember Laetrile and all the claims in the 70s how it could cure cancer? They're still going at it, and it's still not true.
https://africacheck.org/fbcheck/no-vitamin-b17-isnt-a-vitamin-doesnt-cur...
Quit getting your news and opinion from vicious narcissists and bonobo monkeys. If there is anything useful in Hydroxichloriquine, they will figure it out using expedited drug studies that are going on now, for this, for Gilead's potential vaccine, for other promising targets - not Trump's intuition or the World Weekly Gazette.
Now, if Trump would do his actual fucking job and get masks, Ventilators, and testing kits where they need to be and stop with the snake oil cheerleading business, maybe we would not have corona deaths and infections going through the roof.
And yes, taking millions of doses of malaria medicine from a country that suffers malaria to send to unproven cures elsewhere would be malpractice EXCEPT HE'S NOT A FUCKING DOCTOR, he's a charlatan and a criminal.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 2:26pm
Your allergic reactions to the truth are becoming more severe. You might seek a Dr's advice on treatments as anyone seeking to use the malaria drug must do.
FYI, India is one of the largest medicine 'dealers' in the world and Modi has stated that India's and other countrie's normal needs for this medicine will be met before the US order is shipped.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 6:03pm
The point made by PeraclesPlease was not a rebuttal to your claims as to the efficacy of the drug but a caution toward making claims of that kind outside of the process that has been well established to do just that.
Your insistence upon conflating the two issues is without value.
by moat on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 6:22pm
People like Modi lie all the time, and I already said the drug is *prescribed* to treat malaria, but it still doesn't fucking excuse Trump pretending he's a doctor. It's completely irresponsible. You're like a 13-year-old in puppy love over some guy whose greatest pleasures are golf, fucking over investors, and fucking underage girls, who has trouble with basic spelling and repeats "excellent" 5x in a sentence, but sure, his cultish advice says bloodletting with leeches will cure an infectious lung disease, but only if you bury a fresh placenta under a tree at moonrise, and you're game, ready to follow, ignore any precautions a, er, doctor might propose...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 6:25pm
Dr. Don has written the scripts that have made America great again for everyone except the snowflakes who loathe the idea of a great America. The use of the malaria drug he promotes has produced posittive results with no major side effects or deaths reported so that script may be a win for the country.
Modi needs to be certain that India can ramp up production of the malaria drug to India's malaria and Wuhan COVID needs and the world demand before shipping the US order he acknowledged by responding to the request.
Your joining the mob of petty protesters undermining the hope of others that this treatment could save lives just because Trump promoted it will force me to refer to you as Pestilence Please from now on.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 9:19pm
But you have still not addressed how any of your story applies to the simple problem of determining what is effective or not.
by moat on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 9:31pm
I suspected there was something more than Trump's spelling or his promoting the Wuhan treatment that was causing PP's fact allergy eruptions.
He must have seen the Friday news dump that revealed the declassified IG report footnotes and realized they destroyed the predicate for spying on the Trump team three years ago. These facts are enough to make any snowflake lose some of their marbles and the coup plotters to hire more and better lawyers. This may be why Schiff disappeared the IG's testimony from the impeachment
Sources in DC are reporting that a Grand Jury is already taking testimony from suspects/witnesses as the wheels of justice grind slowly but finely.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 1:12am
Deripaska, Anon dude - you're not reading my posts
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/01/02/deza-oleg-deripaskas-double-game/
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 1:51am
Hey Anon - suspect this
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 6:02am
Marcy Wheeler BJ. is Roswell Rachel's Mad Little Sister amd an apologist for the Police State. I watched her spin her bogus narratives week after week and month after month while proclaiming 'We got him this time' but failed every time to deliver.as she spiraled down the rabbit hole.
She then began prefacing her rants with the claim she was an informant for the FBI and knew stuff others didn't. Bill Barr, the Cheshire Cat in this tale, quickly schooled the third rate lawyers like Marcy that the rule of law was once again in force and that swamp rats were on the mene at the DOJ.
Since then losers like Marcy have been reduced to sandbagging, regurgitating old failed memes and whimpering in the dark.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 2:34pm
If you want to debunk a Wheeler account, have a go at this:
What a “Reopening the Economy Story” Would Look Like
Feel free to register and write your own thread if you want to debate the other topic.
by moat on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 3:25pm
Barr's been Trump's Mr. Wolf/fixup boy, since the large toilet seat salesman got fired. Trump sure knows how to pick ém.
Marcy never proclaimed "we got him this time", and mostly she warned the left not to overreach
(that's "extend too far", not your buddies' "reach around"). She kept warning that the Steele Report
was more likely to be disinfo, yet here you go again, ignoring anything I actually said.
Have you swizzed your malaria medicine today? Feel all queazy?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 4:17pm
Harvey Keitel will never play Barr in the movie...I'm thinking more like John Cazale...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 7:10pm
Anyone with half a wit knew the piss dossier was a steaming pile off garbage but many wanted and needed to believe it was real. This didn't stop Marcy from sailing her ship of fools from port to port trying to connect the collusion dots that never existed.
Bill Barr returned to government to serve the American people and defend the office of the President, I doubt he even likes Trump but he loves the law.
John Durham is another Servant of the American People and he has Johnny B the puppetmaster of the coup pinned down under his microscope and as the light grows brighter he will sweat and squirm.
I hope you don't follow the example of those libtards who drank the Kool Aid/fish bowl cleaner and try to become a martyr for the Resistance.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:43pm
"By the sixth day of treatment, 11 patients had died, " Out of a cohort of 40..
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/13/world/coronavirus-news.html?action=cl...
Hey, Ninny, here is an opportunity to stand up for your beliefs...volunteers are being recruited ...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 2:04am
So far Trump hasn't been in a great hurry to ship anything, just Tweet and claim he's doing something, while making money in the background, which is why you sad fuckers got stuck with few masks and only 5000 tests first month, while over here in the civilized world we were taking action to prevent further spread.
Great that the science-disbelieving flat-earthers are ruling America during a pandemic - just gather in churches and pray to God. Faith, right? Not facts, not deeds - faith.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 6:32pm
By their fruits, you shall know them.
by moat on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 8:08pm
that certainly sounds like how Trump operates, if it's a faux narrative, it still totally fits the general modus operandi
I think people err when they go for Trump caring so much about accumulating actual dollars. What he goes for is adoration of other con men, he listens to other con men and takes them seriously, he wants to be in the club.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 6:24pm
Well, greed is a difficult sin to separate from a person acting in their environment.
I agree that the motivation driving Trump is more along the lines of Veblen than Dickens.
But being smart about that has not been helping me lately.
by moat on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 6:29pm
This picture obviously shows PP wearing a "Fauci" mask, because his thought bbble can only mirror the opening words from a comment above (directed at N
innyNonny) viz,
"You fucking idiot..."
While we're doing "thought bubbles", here's a contest for you.
I'll start it off "Somebody get me outta here!" (parenthetically, as Ninny has referenced "Depends", this is a guy feeling wetness spreading...)
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 7:50am
A song, a nonce, strike up, pipers!
https://youtu.be/8Sm6uoJTS3I
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 1:58am
I see your Shakespeare,, and raise you Mel Brooks
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 6:30am
back to real topic:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:44am
i confess, as a guy who respected and loved my father, that I am unable successfully to deconstruct the usage employed here as an insult.
I can only infer that Trump (in a rare show of insight) despised his.
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:43am
The "Deface the Nation" thing seems to be too clever for Trump. Probably a staff writer.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:11am
A longstanding Limbaugh trope...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 11:43am
Thanks
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 12:22pm
As I understand it, the case was that his father did not like him?
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 6:51pm
Yeah...it went both ways, I guess...The one who died was the favorite Fred Jr.(cf Joe Kennedy Jr., it's always like that with wannbe dynastics)
It almost makes you superstitious, like, you shouldn't do the "Jr." thing...
ETA What father does not, at the birth of his son, entertain the prospect of someday buying two million dollars worth of chips at his failing casino, and proceeding straight to the Men's Room ito flush them and complete the illegal "loan".
The Trump family, it must be oonceded, specialized in more varied and creative ways to launder money transfers than most business schools ever contemplate.
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 7:59pm
If you are going for a repetition of yourself as a parent, try to lean on the qualities that have not already been shown to be worthless and harmful to yourself and other people.
by moat on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 7:49pm
I favor cutting out the middlewoman, and opting for the clone...but that's just me.
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 7:52pm
The clone will present the same menu.
by moat on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:05pm