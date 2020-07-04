    jollyroger's picture

    Wisconsin is Rising Up!

    By jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 1:21pm |

    Subject to DoubleA's correction, (she being our resident expert on the mysterious cheesehead) it appears that we may be about to see a green fuckin' shoot.

     

     

    I hope I don't eat these words,  but perhaps they feel the fury....

    A district court said the election should be postponed 

    A circuit court said the election should be postponed 

    The state Supreme Court overruled those lower courts.

    The state Supreme Court ended public hearings because of the pandemic 

    The United States Supreme Court backed the state Supreme.Court

    We are in a coup


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:18pm


    The Wisconsin GOP Speaker reminding you that it is safe to vote

     

    https://twitter.com/JustinAHorwitz/status/1247620593387798534?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1247620593387798534&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffpost.com%2Fentry%2Fwisconsin-election-coronavirus_n_5e8ceb42c5b62459a9306a6f


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:27pm

    Thugs moving in the night.
    Hopefully it will backfire.


    by moat on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:32pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:52am

    I don't see how it will change things much as it was red counties who elected those Republicans who lead both houses in the legislature and this was basically a Democratic primary. I suppose some Republican voters thought it a cruel and nasty trick but probably not that many; they care more about their taxes and things like the dairy farmers having to dump milk. 

    This might help you understand, Rog: Wisconsin, except for Milwaukee (and it's further south towards Chi-town satellite towns like Racine and Kenosha,)  is very very like upstate New York, similar in geography, weather, demography and attitude.

    I'm sure Wisconsin lefties are angry. So? Nothing new there.

    Here's a good report on preparing for coronavirus in rural Wautoma, gives a good idea of what much of Wisconsin is like:

    While the #coronavirus is having a disastrous impact on cities like New York and New Orleans, the virus is also starting to hit rural America.@adrianasdiaz visited a small Wisconsin town to see how they're preparing for a possible outbreak. pic.twitter.com/cellJIqX4O

    — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 6, 2020

    Not ultra-conservative nuts, and not ignorant hayseeds, not anti-immigrant, just ordinary rural types by type who aren't super fond of big gummint and having to pay for it. Not antagonistic to elite coastal types in the least as long as they're not snooty or think their way of life is better rather than just one choice of many.

    Edit to add: but don't ever dis dem sainted Packers!


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 1:09am

    1.I will continue to cherish the sound of the bagpipes, albeit we lost.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2. I love me some Packers (usta hate'em) since I learned that they are community owned.  Vive La Commune

     

    The Paris Commune of 1871 | Overview and Facts

     

    ETA, WIsconsin, do you want Bob La Follette to rise from the grave and sweep across the state like a tornado?  No, you do not.  Get your act together, cheeseheads!


    by jollyroger on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:55am

    Things are proceeding well, the voting was the rising up:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 7:13pm

