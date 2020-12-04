Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
So, we have these tulips that were given to us over 20 years ago. And they are in full blossom today.
I don't know how to connect that observation with anything else but that is my Easter celebration this time around.
She paced the garden.
Noticing what grew or not.
Heels strike the flagstones.
by moat on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 8:45pm
I don't know how your neighborhood happened to get tulips. As the whole meme was mass planting of daffodills (of which we already had a lot in NYC).
Anyhew, daffodills come in three varieties, early spring (which have already bloomed for several weeks, including mine in my back yard) middle spring (coming in now including in my teeny front yard) and late spring--coming in through mid May.
Only a very few tulips coming in right now round here, would be ahead of their natural time because they happen to be in an extra warm spot.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 9:09pm
AND if it's daffodils and not tulips, a nice feature is that you get to do Wordsworth's daffodils
Which I looked up and re-read the other day and which is quite apropos to our situation!
I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 9:19pm
And with daffodils you also have the ultimate "hope springs eternal" movie scene from David Lean/Dr. Zhivago, which was probably influenced by the Wordsworth poem and for which I am a total sucker, makes me cry every time:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 9:24pm
I see you have blossoms on the street trees. We don't yet in the Bronx. So maybe you really do have tulips. In any case, I also see you have a better chance to have classical music entertainment than I do in the Bronx:
(I do have the pots and pans cacaphony at 7 pm the last week or so, though, and tonight we also got some illegal fireworks...)
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 9:43pm