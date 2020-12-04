From my peculiar perspective as a Sermon on the Mount (only) Christian, this would be, I think, an appropriate time to do a little anti-Yahwist gloating.

Viz, even as they pack the pews, virtual or (shudder) real, the Yahwists will stumble upon mutiple references to the omnipotence and omnipresence (Not a sparrow falls but he sees all) of their gangser deity.

In that epistomology, do they not wonder if something they have done has pissed him (always toxically masculine...) off?

I mean, when plagues visit their nominal oppressors, the Yahwists in their several variants don't hesitate to ascribe the suffering, the first born slaying, army drowning, Hamen unravelling, army routing, wall toppling, (I could go on) to the intentional intervention of the bearded goat god who emerged from the maelstrom that was Canaan, lo these many years ago.

So, Yahwists, I put it to you:

Did you, maybe, piss him off? If not, wherefor the pandemic? (Please, no racist jokes about pangolins, that is a mere instrumentality, n;est ce pas?)