From my peculiar perspective as a Sermon on the Mount (only) Christian, this would be, I think, an appropriate time to do a little anti-Yahwist gloating.
Viz, even as they pack the pews, virtual or (shudder) real, the Yahwists will stumble upon mutiple references to the omnipotence and omnipresence (Not a sparrow falls but he sees all) of their gangser deity.
In that epistomology, do they not wonder if something they have done has pissed him (always toxically masculine...) off?
I mean, when plagues visit their nominal oppressors, the Yahwists in their several variants don't hesitate to ascribe the suffering, the first born slaying, army drowning, Hamen unravelling, army routing, wall toppling, (I could go on) to the intentional intervention of the bearded goat god who emerged from the maelstrom that was Canaan, lo these many years ago.
So, Yahwists, I put it to you:
Did you, maybe, piss him off? If not, wherefor the pandemic? (Please, no racist jokes about pangolins, that is a mere instrumentality, n;est ce pas?)
Comments
jolly, you forget the mindset. They are never responsible. It is the fault of the Gays.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/489688-white-house-slams-pastor-leading-cabinet-bible-studies-for-linking-homosexuality-coronavirus
They will also bring students back to Liberty University because they are cloaked in the blood.
They will preach that the elderly should be willing to die for the economy, forgetting that putting wealth above all is a no-no.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 2:13pm
i guess their cardboard cutout has shitty aim, cuz I'm pretty sure that the trail of coffins is followed by wailing offspring, which would suggest that the hets are being mowed down along with the gays (Florida spring break evidently excepted...wait, what?)
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 2:59pm
They won't get it, but once the Evangelicals chose a nonbeliever, racist, who abuses women, we got a plague.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 3:26pm
works for me...
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 4:31pm
Are you hunting at "Jesus Goat"? Shoulda guessed you for a fan.
https://youtu.be/GhHwuPNA-j4
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 3:54pm
I am the Autarch of the Church of the Gnosis of the New Paradigm...(we have a few high-prestige single digit membership number cards available....lemme see, I think I can set you up with....here it is...Three!)
Jesus is just all right with me....Yahweh sucks.
Bobby Dylan got it right, out there on Highway 61...
ETA mock executions are a war crime under the Geneva Convention...
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 4:29pm
Do you mock me?
Much lamentations and gnashing of teeth.
https://youtu.be/k1Vdb7oQl1U
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 4:42pm
also wailing, rending of garments, an' stuff...
Tornadoes touching down as we banter....
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 5:22pm