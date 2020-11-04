I do not think it is a good or helpful thing when AOC gloats sassy like this, it is the Bernie bro side of her, a major flaw. Cramer is someone who has always been into helping amateurs of modest means play the market and she comes across as a extreme left socialist harpie, which the GOP operatives greedily lap up:

When late stage capitalism takes a selfie: pic.twitter.com/2OMI8JRz95 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 10, 2020

It's rather immature and high-schoolish to boot. Certainly this message is not going to be appealing to a surburban female professional swing voter whose IRA just got decimated. I suspect some of the constituents that voted for her wouldn't like it either, such as the prosperity gospel fans of Caribbean heritage or Afro-American urban professional women, etc.