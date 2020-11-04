Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Surgeon General Singles Out People Of Color To Stop Alcohol, Drugs In COVID-19 Fight
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Friday singled out African Americans and Latino communities at the White House COVID-19 press briefing, telling them to refrain from “alcohol, tobacco and drugs” to protect their health during the pandemic.
Minutes later, after a challenge from a reporter, he said his comments were “not meant to be offensive” and that the advice was for all Americans.
“Some people online ... are already offended by that language and the idea that behaviors may be leading to these high death rates,” noted Alcindor. She asked Adams to respond to “people who might be offended by the language you used.”
Adams said he uses the language in his own family and that he didn’t mean to offend anyone
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/surgeon-general-jerome-adams-minorities-drugs-drinking-tobacco-covid-19_n_5e910917c5b6f7b1ea811195
It is clear that Adams did mean to offend. He follows in the footsteps of black Republicans who for decades have called blacks who are not Republicans trapped on a plantation.
https://www.nytimes.com/2013/05/23/opinion/blow-blacks-conservatives-and-plantations.html
Omarosa was know for throwing black people under the bus to gain favor with Trump
https://www.nola.com/opinions/article_95925724-ae5c-5833-a710-d90033277bbe.html
Lynn Patton was willing to be used as a prop by Mark Meadows
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/02/28/what-mark-meadows-anger-rashida-tlaib-says-about-our-racial-politics/
Ben Carson was an icon in the black community, until his politics were known
https://democracyguardian.com/black-people-loved-ben-carson-until-he-started-talking-politics-7611bf06ce2
We will see Adams defended but, if data is obtained, I think it will be shown that many black people lost faith in the Surgeon General.
“US Surgeon General Jerome Adams says black, Latino & other ppl of color should ‘avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs.’ ‘We need you to step up,’ he says,” Alcindor reported on Twitter, noting that some will find Adams’ language offensive.
She also noted that Adams had previously stressed that behavior was not the reason why more blacks people are dying from COVID-19. It’s unclear whether Adams got his signals crossed, went off-script, or simply lost his damn mind.
The comments are surprising for a number of reasons, including the fact that Adams was striking a very different tone earlier this week. Talking to BET earlier this week, Adams acknowledged that the health issues that have made black people so vulnerable to COVID-19 are systemic. He told the channel, “we’re addressing the social inequities that have occurred and that can cause poor health in our society.” Among the reasons he noted: less ability to social distance because of the work they do and the neighborhoods they live in, as well as higher rates of chronic disease—like asthma, diabetes, and lung disease—that can make COVID-19 more severe.
https://www.theroot.com/surgeon-general-jerome-adams-tells-black-people-to-lay-1842797456
Comments
A parallel to Adam's "messaging", for lack of a better word, is Larry Kudlow talking about "people" wanting to go back to work again.
The racial element is there along with an extra kick of the depiction that all social support is about encouraging people to wallow on a couch. Don't forget to include the Poor White Trash.
These guys must be a hoot when they gather at parties.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 5:30pm
Blacks are the canaries in the coal mine.
Latinos are impacted. Indian reservations are being devastated.
We simply do not matter. We create our own misery.
Charles Murray put out a book with bogus statistics arguing that blacks were mentally deficient
After that, he went after poor whites who he said were morally deficient
A similar tone was set in "Hillbilly Elegy"
Republicans don't care about blacks. They don't care about poor whites either, but they they get a pass because the racial attack is not taken seriously. Adams specialty is putting people to sleep so they ignore what is being said.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 5:51pm
Or the racism has been regulated to a second order effect.
From Wallace saying "no way my kids will go to school with X" to another way to understand why things happen to people.
The move does not make it less racist but connects the quality to a bunch of other thoughts. That clump is now a problem along with other problems. There is an additive element involved.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:01pm