    I do not think it is a good or helpful thing when AOC gloats sassy like this, it is the Bernie bro side of her, a major flaw. Cramer is someone who has always been into helping amateurs of modest means play the market and she comes across as a extreme left socialist harpie, which the GOP operatives greedily lap up:

    When late stage capitalism takes a selfie: pic.twitter.com/2OMI8JRz95

    — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 10, 2020

    It's rather immature and high-schoolish to boot. Certainly this message is not going to be appealing to a surburban female professional swing voter whose IRA just got decimated. I suspect some of the constituents that voted for her wouldn't like it either, such as the prosperity gospel fans of Caribbean heritage or Afro-American urban professional women, etc.

    Yeah, thought she'd gotten smarter on this kind of thing.

    If she'd stick to retweeting this stuff...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:36pm

