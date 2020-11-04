Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
India is home to some of the world’s most polluted cities, but a strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown has cleared its skies. pic.twitter.com/gjWlTND3qO— DW News (@dwnews) April 11, 2020
Of course it'll never fly, but...
The Upshot by Neil Irwin @ NYTimes.com, April 10
Investors are betting that powerful interventions from Washington will protect the long-term profitability of major companies.
President Donald Trump came up with an unusual greeting Friday to those commemorating the day Christ was nailed to a cross: “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!”
He later wished everyone a “great” Good Friday at his press briefing.
Leading scientist ‘80 per cent’ sure drug will work
BEHIND PAYWALL, PASTING WHAT I COULD GET IN COMMENT.
Good morning everyone! Two hits of optimism for the price of one today: first, on vaccines; https://t.co/7EOMQZbGNg— Bendor Grosvenor PhD (@arthistorynews) April 11, 2020
"Do It for Your Big Mama"
By Anne Branigin @ TheRoot.com, April 10 Filed to: EXCUSE ME WHAT
It didn’t take long for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to dip into personal responsibility talking points—and some other questionable rhetoric—in remarks given to the press today about the disproportionate impact the novel coronavirus has had on black communities and other communities of color.
By Tracy Connor @ TheDailyBeast.com, April 10
Federal prosecutors have now opened an investigation into the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where 32 veterans have died during a coronavirus outbreak. The civil rights probe follows the announcement of two other investigations [....]
"Crisis Has Jump-Started America’s Innovation Engine. What Took So Long?" — Well you know, the Chinese word for "crisis" consists of the characters for "danger" and "opportunity." https://t.co/NsYmTyXjn5— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) April 11, 2020
Sources say @NYCMayor can't get data on #COVIDー19 deaths until @NYGovCuomo briefings. "It’s not coming at a consistent time, repeated requests are not answered & it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to assume that it’s being held for the gov to announce.”https://t.co/FLn2RtkMsZ
Yanomami Indigenous teen with coronavirus dies in Brazil https://t.co/AlTAWH8Nsm— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 10, 2020
⚠️FROM ZERO TO NUMBER ONE KILLER: One month mortality difference: #COVID19 shoots from negligible near zero mortality cause, to the top US cause of daily death in 2020. Not even a full month either. https://t.co/mmBE94ciAC pic.twitter.com/X9bXzPWPhv
News analysis by Reid J. Epstein & Stephanie Saul @ NYTimes.com, April 10
Even some Republican officials, disagreeing with president, say that vote-by-mail has not hurt the G.O.P. in elections.
Analysis at length, with numerous studies and examples cited. Also of interest: the boost to turnout is surprisingly minor.
L.A. the other day, in literally the most breathtaking picture I've ever seen of it, looks like Eden if not Oz:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 1:24am
Somehow not horribly different from the last time I drove that route a couple years ago. Pups weren't around in 1980 I guess, when it was all yellow clouds and such. (Remember listening to The Pretenders Live" on the radio - that part was a treat)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 2:20am
yeah, got to admit that before this happened some days the weather can be so superb there, with the big open sky blue and clear and a soft breeze. The car clean air regs. accomplished a lot! Reminds ot London as a young adult tourist before they even had catalytic converters will never forget how my eyes burned the whole time and nearly choked to death...the difference from the U.S. was stark, and so was the next time in London decades later.
Indian cities must be a lot like London in the old days especially with the heat.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 2:52am
17million cars & SUVs sold in US annually - for $34billion could subsidize new Electric Vehicle purchases by $20k each. Is eliminating greenhouse gasses so unreachable? We just tossed $2 trillion in the shitter.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:20am
and we are probably not looking at people extremely desirous of mass transit for the foreseeable future, unless "mass" means individual train cars or something like that:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 2:06pm