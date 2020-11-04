Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
"Do It for Your Big Mama"
By Anne Branigin @ TheRoot.com, April 10 Filed to: EXCUSE ME WHAT
It didn’t take long for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to dip into personal responsibility talking points—and some other questionable rhetoric—in remarks given to the press today about the disproportionate impact the novel coronavirus has had on black communities and other communities of color.
Adams’ comments were shared by PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor on her Twitter account Friday afternoon. Adams told reporters more details would be “forthcoming” on the Trump administration’s plan to prevent further deaths from black and Latinx Americans [....]
Comments
Yamiche Alcindor tweets:
On Adams and apology @ MSNBC with video
Surgeon General apologizes for language in coronavirus warning to minority communities
Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that the language he used while discussing the increased risk of coronavirus in minority communities was "not meant to be offensive." April 10, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 2:30am
Personally-and I am not offering an opinion, just an observation--he reminds me of someone, both the good and the bad sides:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 2:43am
Criticize people? Not allowed anymore.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 2:49am