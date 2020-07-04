    The Biden Plan(s)

    By artappraiser on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:20am |

    First, messaging: no tribes, just Americans, and we're going to get through this together:

    We're going to get through this. Together. pic.twitter.com/Te1Ep3RG2y

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 6, 2020

    Joe's spin on the latest news on minorities and coronavirus, very cleverly tying it in with the global warming cohort:

    We’re starting to see evidence that long-term exposure to air pollution—which disproportionately affects communities of color & low-income communities—is linked to COVID-19 death rates. It's past time we treat pollution like the threat to our health it is. https://t.co/3GD15s3xSy

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020

    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:30am

    more e pluribus unum:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:17pm

    Rep. Katie Porter endorsement:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 12:09am

    He made a deal with Bernie

    Biden, Seeking Democratic Unity, Reaches Left Toward Sanders’s Ideas

    Looking to appeal to Bernie Sanders’s supporters, Joe Biden announced proposals to lower the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 and to expand student debt forgiveness programs

    By Shane Goldmacher & Sydney Ember @ NYTimes.com, April 9

    Joseph R. Biden Jr. took some of his first steps to bring together the Democratic Party now that he is its presumptive presidential nominee, announcing proposals on Thursday to lower the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 and to expand student debt forgiveness programs for low-income and middle-class families.

    The proposals are part of an explicit effort to appeal to the progressive wing of the party led by Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who dropped out of the race on Wednesday.

    “Senator Sanders and his supporters can take pride in their work in laying the groundwork for these ideas,” Mr. Biden, the former vice president, said in a statement announcing the package.

    Top Sanders aides had been intensifying talks with the Biden campaign in recent days to find common ground on policies. The Biden team’s willingness to move in Mr. Sanders’s direction was a key factor in the senator’s decision to exit the race [....]


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 7:55pm

    Would not be surprised if one of Paula Jones' defenders is assisting:

    Especially in that they would be so clueless that people are going to be fascinated by the story like they were back then, as if absolutely nothing else is going on in the world.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:59pm

