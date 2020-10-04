Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Sources say @NYCMayor can't get data on #COVIDー19 deaths until @NYGovCuomo briefings. "It’s not coming at a consistent time, repeated requests are not answered & it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to assume that it’s being held for the gov to announce.”https://t.co/FLn2RtkMsZ
Yanomami Indigenous teen with coronavirus dies in Brazil https://t.co/AlTAWH8Nsm— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 10, 2020
⚠️FROM ZERO TO NUMBER ONE KILLER: One month mortality difference: #COVID19 shoots from negligible near zero mortality cause, to the top US cause of daily death in 2020. Not even a full month either. https://t.co/mmBE94ciAC pic.twitter.com/X9bXzPWPhv
News analysis by Reid J. Epstein & Stephanie Saul @ NYTimes.com, April 10
Even some Republican officials, disagreeing with president, say that vote-by-mail has not hurt the G.O.P. in elections.
Analysis at length, with numerous studies and examples cited. Also of interest: the boost to turnout is surprisingly minor.
Bill Gates: 'We're in big trouble' until the U.S. has better coronavirus testing https://t.co/f8vrxfd9Za— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) April 10, 2020
NEW w/@jimtankersley: The coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the United States Postal Service.
Mail vol down 30% this week, compared to same time last year. Could be down 50% by end of June
USPS told Congress today it needs a cash infusion and fast. https://t.co/ta2KtEtwdP
The coronavirus is tearing across the largest Native American reservation in the United States. Facing a spike in deaths, Navajo officials are scrambling to respond.
By Simon Romero from Window Rock, Arizona, @ NYTimes.com, April 9
[....] The Navajo Nation’s casualty count is eclipsing that of states with much larger populations, placing the rookie cop on the front lines.“My job is to tell our people to take this virus seriously or face the consequences,” Officer Yazzie, 24, said as he set up a police roadblock outside the town of Window Rock to enforce the tribal nation’s 8 p.m. curfew.
"They told me I had to come back to work."
That was what Annie Grant texted her children before returning to a Tyson plant despite having a fever.
She died this morning, one of three workers to die in recent days, @mirjordan @itscaitlinhd report. https://t.co/tUG3gPAjPY
Immigrants as a fraction of US health workers, state by state— Michael Clemens (@m_clem) April 9, 2020
From the bipartisan @NewAmericanEcon Research Fund —> https://t.co/jWLh5zhjqX pic.twitter.com/pNJa8BBFK4
The Kansas Governor banned large gatherings to encourage social distancing
Initially, churches were exempted
After clusters of outbreaks were linked to churches, large church serviced were banned
The Republican legislature revoked the church ban
https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241861126.html
The Governor is suing the legislators
https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241897611.html
Republicans want to kill us
Jobless claims now exceed 16 million as shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic widen and problems with getting benefits persist.
By Patricia Cohen & Tiffany Hsu @ NYTimes.com, April 9
With the coronavirus outbreak shutting businesses in every state, fresh evidence of the economic devastation was delivered Thursday as a government report showed that 6.6 million more workers had lost their jobs.
Fox News' silence on the dangerous misinformation and conspiracy theories promoted by "Diamond & Silk" speaks volumes about the network's commitment to accuracy amid the pandemic. | Analysis by @oliverdarcy https://t.co/cAZLDpoe6t— CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020
The centuries-old fissures described in #AmericanNations are starkly seen in the geography of the #Coronavirus response, a test of individual liberty vs the common good. My take is up over at Washington @Monthly https://t.co/dE8GxYjRXN
via @NYTimes the pandemic divides rich and poor in so many ways, great article by @Jane__bradley https://t.co/dsY04CtZaa— David D. Kirkpatrick (@ddknyt) April 9, 2020
Comments
I mistook the French Doctor for Trump's Park Avenue gastroenterologist.
France
United States
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 9:16pm
We will all look like that in 2 years. Everything Trump Touches Turns To Hippie Grunge Scam Artist, my new book.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:54pm
Yez I noticed an awful lot of men of all kinds bitching on twitter about not being able to get their hair cut. The brave fed up go for the buzz with the home clippers.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 12:03am
FWIW - a couple of recent news stories about the drug.
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:22pm