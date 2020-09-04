Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
There are very important issues separating different views of what we should be doing as a country to address the problems confronting our polity.
But we don't have a lot of time to do that.
Push forward and make a plan.
Or wait to see what other quislings do.
⚠️FROM ZERO TO NUMBER ONE KILLER: One month mortality difference: #COVID19 shoots from negligible near zero mortality cause, to the top US cause of daily death in 2020. Not even a full month either. https://t.co/mmBE94ciAC pic.twitter.com/X9bXzPWPhv
News analysis by Reid J. Epstein & Stephanie Saul @ NYTimes.com, April 10
Even some Republican officials, disagreeing with president, say that vote-by-mail has not hurt the G.O.P. in elections.
Analysis at length, with numerous studies and examples cited. Also of interest: the boost to turnout is surprisingly minor.
Bill Gates: 'We're in big trouble' until the U.S. has better coronavirus testing https://t.co/f8vrxfd9Za— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) April 10, 2020
NEW w/@jimtankersley: The coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the United States Postal Service.
Mail vol down 30% this week, compared to same time last year. Could be down 50% by end of June
USPS told Congress today it needs a cash infusion and fast. https://t.co/ta2KtEtwdP
The coronavirus is tearing across the largest Native American reservation in the United States. Facing a spike in deaths, Navajo officials are scrambling to respond.
By Simon Romero from Window Rock, Arizona, @ NYTimes.com, April 9
[....] The Navajo Nation’s casualty count is eclipsing that of states with much larger populations, placing the rookie cop on the front lines.“My job is to tell our people to take this virus seriously or face the consequences,” Officer Yazzie, 24, said as he set up a police roadblock outside the town of Window Rock to enforce the tribal nation’s 8 p.m. curfew.
"They told me I had to come back to work."
That was what Annie Grant texted her children before returning to a Tyson plant despite having a fever.
She died this morning, one of three workers to die in recent days, @mirjordan @itscaitlinhd report. https://t.co/tUG3gPAjPY
Immigrants as a fraction of US health workers, state by state— Michael Clemens (@m_clem) April 9, 2020
From the bipartisan @NewAmericanEcon Research Fund —> https://t.co/jWLh5zhjqX pic.twitter.com/pNJa8BBFK4
The Kansas Governor banned large gatherings to encourage social distancing
Initially, churches were exempted
After clusters of outbreaks were linked to churches, large church serviced were banned
The Republican legislature revoked the church ban
https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241861126.html
The Governor is suing the legislators
https://www.kansas.com/news/politics-government/article241897611.html
Republicans want to kill us
Jobless claims now exceed 16 million as shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic widen and problems with getting benefits persist.
By Patricia Cohen & Tiffany Hsu @ NYTimes.com, April 9
With the coronavirus outbreak shutting businesses in every state, fresh evidence of the economic devastation was delivered Thursday as a government report showed that 6.6 million more workers had lost their jobs.
Fox News' silence on the dangerous misinformation and conspiracy theories promoted by "Diamond & Silk" speaks volumes about the network's commitment to accuracy amid the pandemic. | Analysis by @oliverdarcy https://t.co/cAZLDpoe6t— CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2020
The centuries-old fissures described in #AmericanNations are starkly seen in the geography of the #Coronavirus response, a test of individual liberty vs the common good. My take is up over at Washington @Monthly https://t.co/dE8GxYjRXN
via @NYTimes the pandemic divides rich and poor in so many ways, great article by @Jane__bradley https://t.co/dsY04CtZaa— David D. Kirkpatrick (@ddknyt) April 9, 2020
Two weeks after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo promised to release 400 Rikers inmates held on minor parole violations, only half have been freed.
Raymond Rivera, 55, died of COVID-19 *hours after* the state lifted his parole warrant.
He had been on Rikers Island since August for not reporting to a parole officer.
An infuriating story from @Jan_Ransom: https://t.co/cfkPbDMCAr
The U.S. shouldn’t bail out billionaires and hedge funds during the coronavirus pandemic, Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says. “Who cares? Let them get wiped out.” https://t.co/dIbizumtqG pic.twitter.com/u8BSVvr0B1— CNBC (@CNBC) April 9, 2020
It was great to talk with @cmarinucci. I’m not worried about yesterday’s battle, I’m focused on tomorrow’s battle. We must learn from this to prioritize preparedness going forward. https://t.co/i12sKadCDM— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 1, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Some states haven't implemented social separation. What is the prevalence of Covid 19 there?
by Flavius on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:57pm
Flavius, it is difficult to answer your question because of the shortage of testing capability.
Consider this Table at WaPo comparing the increase of deaths in each State to the increase in the number of confirmed cases. Note the States where the death numbers are going up sharply while their increase of confirmed cases is small.
You can't confirm what you cannot test.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:16pm
it's a start:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:40am
Follow the lead of No-Drama Newsom, leader of the 5th largest economy of the world?
that's just a sampling, there's plenty more, just plug "Gov. Newsom" into the search box on Twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:26am
Obama warns group of mayors that the 'biggest mistake' is to 'misinform' during the pandemic
.....The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination," Obama said during a virtual meeting organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The meeting included “participants from more than 300 cities around the world, including mayors, local leaders, and members of response teams,” according to a statement from the organization. Obama also called on the leaders to build a reliable team of experts while addressing the pandemic.“The more smart people you have around you, and the less embarrassed you are to ask questions, the better your response is going to be,”....
@ TheHill - 04/09/20 08:03 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:48am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:07am
Now that is what I am talking about.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:18am
Or, Guild Navigators...
wait, what??
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:38pm
I recognize the reference to Dune and perhaps a reference to the glitch in all prognostication.
But I am not fast and my knees hurt.
What am I missing?
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:59pm
I always felt that the Guild was a redux of the Hanseatic League, but without benefit of any particular data...
ETA if Trump is not Baron Harkonnen, than the universe is out of joint...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:06pm
The League of City States is more like the Houses governed by the Emperor {through some kind of Magna Carta} than the Guild. The Guild has leverage over the Emperor (because they control shipping in the Hoffa style) but loses much of it when that is revealed (or announced) to the Houses. The Guild is more like moneyed interests whose control is limited by how much forward they can see and how little their influence is noticed by others. They have a lot of dough to throw this way or that but all such instruments have a horizon.
Trump is not Baron Harkonnen. He is the cousin, Beast Rabban.
The Baron is offstage at present.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:33pm
You two shure do talk putty.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:56pm
Should I stop?
I can at any time.
*moat pulls hard on the cigarette, causing it to spark and crackle in protest*
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:50pm
Nothing like a discussion of Hanseatic rules and customs to set a plague right and in proper perspective. Ever since the Germans gave up the corridor, the Balts have been running wild, showing no self-control, and we now how livid that makes JR.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:30pm
I cede to your clearly superior knowledge, while offering this picture is support of the proposition that a few of those antigravity thingees that the Baron used to ameliorate his obscene obesity would come in hella handy for El Presidente...
Also on point, the vestigial genitalia...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:02pm
It's called a "Mons", or "Le Mons" in France.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:32pm
Or
"Speak the speech I pray you, trippingly off the etc etc etc
by Flavius on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:18pm
102 clinical trials started for treatments in just the last week:
'splainer
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:21am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:10pm
and see Obama a couple posts above: "The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination,"
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:49am
Goldberg is absolutely correct.
Compare that observation with Barr thinking out load that the lockdowns might be illegal and he is going to put his best people to work upon finding out.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:00am
An example of strong central federal rule not necessarily being the answer with this crisis:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:44pm
NPR reports: In Reversal, Federal Support For Coronavirus Testing Sites Continues
Good workaround. Now Congress needs to develop testing beyond the FEMA operation.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:15am
yay!
edit to add: now please try to squeeze in some time to keep the USPS from totally crashing and burning tomorrow. I heard personal tales: things like paychecks and checks for health insurance premiums are disappearing across the country. I'm not talking their budget, I'm talking major short staff. Yeah it's starting in NYC, but y'all gonna get it too when the rest of em start calling in sick. You know what they do when they are overwhelmed: stash it in the back room never to be found again....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:24pm
Yeah, I have always been attuned to the culture of delivery in all its manifestations and the scene here in Brooklyn is showing a lot of stress for the USPS workers. They are doing their jobs while also saying aloud how it is an unsustainable situation.
And I don't mean that in some metaphorical sense. I am talking town crier.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:45pm
In further workaround news:
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:20pm
Fukuyama advocating calling out National Guard for Nov. election, heh:
Heck, I think call em out for all kinds of stuff! They're handing out food bank stuff now in several states besides helping with the field hospitals..
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:15pm
I like how using the National Guard is compared to having to hire people to deal with mail in ballots.
Nobody has to pay for the National Guard to do stuff.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:30pm
The national guard isn't a standing army that gets paid a weekly/monthly/yearly salary. They get paid for 2 weeks of training a year and one weekend a month. If they are called up for additional duty they get paid for the additional time. It's not free.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:04pm
I meant to say that by not saying that.
Perhaps irony is dead and we just have to accept that along with other conditions.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:09pm
Maggie Haberman retweeted (just sayin because I don't want anyone to think I follow "Steve")
Shall we take bets on it crashing? Crashed rollout is after all, a non-partisan problem-i.e., various state unemployment filing systems, Iowa Caucuses, Obamacare rollout....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:46pm