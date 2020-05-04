Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital Sunday night due to ongoing coronavirus symptoms, a statement from his office said.
Johnson was hospitalized "on the advice of his doctor" after experiencing symptoms for more than 10 days after being diagnosed with COV-19, according to the statement, which was obtained by the BBC
Two weeks after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo promised to release 400 Rikers inmates held on minor parole violations, only half have been freed.
Raymond Rivera, 55, died of COVID-19 *hours after* the state lifted his parole warrant.
He had been on Rikers Island since August for not reporting to a parole officer.
An infuriating story from @Jan_Ransom: https://t.co/cfkPbDMCAr
The U.S. shouldn’t bail out billionaires and hedge funds during the coronavirus pandemic, Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says. “Who cares? Let them get wiped out.” https://t.co/dIbizumtqG pic.twitter.com/u8BSVvr0B1— CNBC (@CNBC) April 9, 2020
It was great to talk with @cmarinucci. I’m not worried about yesterday’s battle, I’m focused on tomorrow’s battle. We must learn from this to prioritize preparedness going forward. https://t.co/i12sKadCDM— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 1, 2020
Earlier this week, elections analyst Nathan L. Gonzales made three Senate ratings changes, all in favor of Democrats. See the video for his analysis on how this evolving Senate map puts a change in majority within striking distance. https://t.co/sZZE2YGGRc pic.twitter.com/VH9KvRNiKB— Roll Call (@rollcall) April 9, 2020
A Georgia pastor and four other men were cited on a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct on Sunday after holding two in-person services without adhering to social distancing. https://t.co/twEGxEtDBe— Elana Schor (@eschor) April 9, 2020
Black people make up 22 percent of the population of New York City, but represent 28 percent of the deaths from the virus. Hispanics make up 29 percent of the city, but represent 34 percent of the deaths. (Even without large disparities, the numbers are big because there are millions of black and Hispanic people in the city.)
Now compare that to the breathtaking numbers we are seeing from cities with a black majority or plurality — New Orleans, Milwaukee, Chicago — where black people represent 70 to 80 percent of the deaths, though their percentages of the population don’t come close to that.
As more data comes in, we can identify the reason for the racial disparities. Why are the numbers in NYC different from other cities?
New York City officials say they will begin to report those who’ve died in their homes from suspected coronavirus complications without an official lab diagnosis.
By Pilar Menendez & Michael Daly @ TheDailyBeast.com, Apr. 8, 7:00 PM ET
The coronavirus death count in New York City, already unfathomable, is expected to surge in the coming days as officials begin including people who have been dropping dead at home without an official diagnosis.
‘Never Seen Anything Like It’: Cars Line Up for Miles at Food Banks https://t.co/wtEo5BNbyw— Allan (@WilsonShilo) April 9, 2020
Coronavirus Invades Saudi Inner Sanctum 150 royals got coronavirushttps://t.co/jFui0lrvVx— Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) April 8, 2020
Every paragraph of this story is fascinating... “suggests the lungs are still accomplishing the critical job of removing carbon dioxide even if they’re struggling to absorb oxygen. That, too, is reminiscent of altitude sickness more than pneumonia.” https://t.co/GTO8heJ4nN— Virginia Hughes (@virginiahughes) April 8, 2020
Brilliant opening from BBC Newsnight. Watch. pic.twitter.com/Elwrypm6Fc— Barry Malone (@malonebarry) April 9, 2020
Finally, since they can't come up with adequate amount of tests, they are doing the temperature thing, which is definitely better than nothing. I am really getting sick of the deliberate misinfo. from them for whatever reason, i.e, you don't need masks, oh sorry now you do. Those of us who knew the correct things to do had to deal with that in the questioning of our advice to friends and loved ones. Temperature checks by the TSA might also have been a nice feature before pushing everybody at airports into huge crowds a few weeks ago.
New research indicates that the coronavirus began to circulate in the New York area by mid-February, weeks before the first confirmed case, and that it was brought to the region mainly by travelers from Europe, not Asia.
“The majority is clearly European,” said Harm van Bakel, a geneticist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who co-wrote a study awaiting peer review.
A separate team at N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine came to strikingly similar conclusions, despite studying a different group of cases. Both teams analyzed genomes from coronaviruses taken from New Yorkers starting in mid-March.
NEW:— Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) April 8, 2020
-77% blame China for coronavirus including more than two-thirds (67%) of Democrats
-71% say American companies should pull back manufacturing in China
-69% support Trump’s tougher trade policies with China
-54% say China should pay reparationshttps://t.co/ExK5hf0Lrd
Comments
Apologies to the poor orphaned babe who is on the way, and confession to the clear manifestation of a seriously maimed humanitarian instinct, but Precious Blood of the Sweet Baby Jesus, I hope they shove a tube down his smug throat and....
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 5:33pm
Watching BBC news right now, two anchor people talkin', seems to me he's gotten preferential treatment, as it is not an emergency of any kind, he was in hospital, as they say it there, just on precautionary measures, as his symptoms had lasted more than 10 days. Though they could be lying about it not being an emergency.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 6:14pm
Put me down for it's a lie. (disclaimer: I have a long history of wishful thinking...)
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 6:34pm
Hospitalization makes Johnson appear weak. Prince Charles didn't require any aid that we know about, so I'm thinking that this is real.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:10pm
For sure. This is, after all, a guy who could move three doctors and five
nursesmale nurses into 10 Downing along with just about everything EXCEPT a code cart...
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:18pm
Apparently, Johnson was treated with oxygen
https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/06/boris-johnson-put-oxygen-battles-coronavirus-hospital-12515404/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 8:03am
I love it when a plan comes together...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 1:54pm
LOL
Edit to add:
This is consistent with an initial bronchitis followed 5-7 days later by pneumonia.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:50pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms after this condition worsened over Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson for No.10 said: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.
“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.
“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.
https://www.itv.com/news/2020-04-06/prime-minister-boris-johnson-moved-to-intensive-care-after-being-admitted-to-hospital-with-coronavirus/
Not a laughing matter
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:16pm
Not a laughing matter
That's what they said to Kathy Griffin, too...
Does ICU automatically - ventilator?
ETA, let us remember:
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:28pm
Can't think of another reason to move him to ICU. The level of virus exposure would be higher in ICU given infected sputum and mucous from patients requiring mechanical ventilation. Aggressive oxygenation would be the only reason for the move and run the risk.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:46pm
The crash with this shit is precipitous...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:58pm
Well, WSJ says that he is not on a vent yet
As Mr. Johnson’s condition worsened, he deputized his foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, to run the government, a spokesman said. The 55-year-old premier was conscious when he was wheeled into the intensive care unit of a central London hospital at around 7 p.m. local time, a step taken in case he needed to be put on a ventilator, an official said.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/as-u-k-battles-to-contain-coronavirus-boris-johnson-remains-in-hospital-11586177542
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 5:24pm
Fake news!
Sorry, couldn't help myself. My bad, carry on.
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 7:09pm
So nice I said it twice...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 7:10pm
Guy on Fox (I watch so you don't have to...) says the morning papers in London will say "Boris Johnson fighting for his life"
He has deputized Raab and now is not acting as PM
I have lit a BoJo candle...not a candle FOR BoJo, mind you, it's a candle that looks like him--O, look, it's melting....
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 7:52pm
Tonight they're saying "Trump sends his prayers". If that doesn't kill him, the aquarium cleaner's bound to. If only Putin knew how to move to new woke times, rather than all this falling from balconies and radioactive poisoning...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 8:22pm
The Guardian has rounded it all up in one place:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 1:08am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 1:33am
Trump plays doctor - when the cure is worse than the ailment.
"where does it hurt?" "everywhere" "good"
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/07/trump-i-have-asked-us-phar...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 3:48am
Looking like Boris is still going to be with us unless he has a relapse: UK's Johnson out of intensive care as his condition improves @ A.P., April 9. So now we'll be moving on to the question of whether he got what everybody else would get under NHS.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 6:35pm