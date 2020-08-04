Finally, since they can't come up with adequate amount of tests, they are doing the temperature thing, which is definitely better than nothing. I am really getting sick of the deliberate misinfo. from them for whatever reason, i.e, you don't need masks, oh sorry now you do. Those of us who knew the correct things to do had to deal with that in the questioning of our advice to friends and loved ones. Temperature checks by the TSA might also have been a nice feature before pushing everybody at airports into huge​ crowds a few weeks ago.

@ NYTimes.com coronovirus live updates, April 8

[....] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new guidelines on Wednesday detailing how essential employees can go back to work even if they have been exposed to people infected by the coronavirus, provided they do not feel sick and follow certain precautions.

Those employees can return if they take their temperature before heading to their workplaces, wear a face mask at all times and practice social distancing while on the job, Dr. Robert Redfield, the C.D.C. director, said at the White House briefing. They should not share headsets or other objects that touch their faces, and they should not congregate in break rooms or crowded areas, he said.

Dr. Redfield said that employers should send workers home immediately if they developed any symptoms. He also said they should increase air exchange in their buildings and clean common surfaces more often. The goal, he said, was to “get these workers back into the critical work force so that we don’t have worker shortages.”

The new guidance appears to blend earlier advice [....]