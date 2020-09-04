Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Black people make up 22 percent of the population of New York City, but represent 28 percent of the deaths from the virus. Hispanics make up 29 percent of the city, but represent 34 percent of the deaths. (Even without large disparities, the numbers are big because there are millions of black and Hispanic people in the city.)
Now compare that to the breathtaking numbers we are seeing from cities with a black majority or plurality — New Orleans, Milwaukee, Chicago — where black people represent 70 to 80 percent of the deaths, though their percentages of the population don’t come close to that.
As more data comes in, we can identify the reason for the racial disparities. Why are the numbers in NYC different from other cities?
Comments
Because NYC is no longer so tribally segregated by color of skin. "Segregation" is by class, money and in particular, real estate. I.E. Harlem is no longer black skin only, because it has some great buildings. New Yorkers don't give a shit what color of skin, they care how much money and education. There are plenty of wealthy and educated people with dark skin.
But even back in the day, Archie Bunker in Queens had some black neighbors. Now Archie's neighborhood is all immigrant shopkeepers from 50 different countries with enough money for a down payment. They all want to be Americans and by the way, many of those type also happen to cotton to the idea of pulling oneself up by one's own bootstraps.
Also, like in London, it's the servants of those with money that are getting sick. They are of all colors and they are the ones who get on the train to stock the grocery shelves in Manhattan, help the old crippled rich widow take a bath get dressed and go for a walk or they the drive over the bridge from Staten Island to come fix the leaky pipe on the apartment building's boiler so all the yuppies in it (of all colors of skin and from allover the country) still have heat.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 3:01pm
You do realize that your rant has nothing to do with the lower black coronavirus death rate in New York, don't you?
The data reveals that the NYC death percentage is higher for Hispanics. Other data notes that Harlem is not the hardest hit. Elmhurst Hospital is in Queens, the hardest hit portion of the city. Other ethnic minorities are suffering high death rates in Queens. Queens is the epicenter of the epicenter, but not the focus of Blow's op-ed.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/09/nyregion/coronavirus-queens-corona-jackson-heights-elmhurst.htmlhttps://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/09/nyregion/coronavirus-queens-corona-jackson-heights-elmhurst.html
The question posed by Blow in the NYT is why the coronavirus death rates for blacks in NYC is lower than that in other cities. The rain falls on the poor and the rain falls on the rich. We have seen wealthy athletes and celebrities attacked by the virus. Bus drivers have been stricken. Your word salad has nothing to do with the topic under discussion. Why is the toll on blacks so much higher in other cities? The new data leads us to ask new questions.
If you believe that gentrification is a miracle cure for blacks infected with coronavirus, you should create your own post.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 4:41pm
I don't understand how the two observations are opposed to each other.
I hear what each of you are saying and agree with both to some degree.
Maybe you guys could come to some kind of detente.
(I only replied to you because this software doesn't let you speak to more than one person at a time}.
ETA:
We are on the verge of the GOP zombie apocalypse. Try to find some common ground.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 4:53pm
Gentrification is what it is, it's demography of NYC, I made no indication of it being good or bad.
Actually the nuanced truth: if it helps with your desire to tribe people by darkness of skin color you're going to have to do some outreach work with many New Yorkers of Carribbean background who do not wish to be ID'd with tribe and just by skin color and sell them on how they should select a different answer on medical forms. They chose "hispanic" on forms rather than "black" even though they might have black skin. Because: they are much more proudly Puerto Rican or Jamaican than black. And then oh those some of those damn immigrants from Africa, maybe they chose "other" rather than having to chose "Afro-American" on the form, maybe they just don't want to get with your ghetto-ization program.
The point of my "rant" which was not a rant was to explain that NYC has had a decline in Afro-American ghetto areas while places like New Orleans and Milwaukee and St. Louis does not.
But since you want to seem to peg me as an enemy. Here's my peg that I will not disagree with
I am a strong believer in integration, not segregation. And globalism. And anti-tribalism. Of all kinds, including class. But I especially find tribalism by skin color to be exceptionally pernicious.
I think chastising someone with dark skin that choses to be ID as "Latino" is an absurdity no different than requiring someone to ID as black because they have one of eight black great grandparents. It's racism you are promoting, plain and simple.
It's time to change the categories and stop talking about skin color, and talk about class ghettoes and cultural ghettoes. The racial categories are ever more absurd. It's the poor working class who are suffering from coronavirus. That includes a lot of people with black skin but it also includes many others with other colors of skin.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 5:14pm
Maybe you should use census.gov's quickfacts to compare demographics of different areas of NYC. Example comparing Queens to NYC, NY. The biggest difference I see there is a higher percentage of Asians and lower percentage of Blacks living in Queens. Not sure if that particular comparison makes sense because I am not really familiar with how NYC is organized but you probably are. You can even drill down to zip code levels.
Yesterday I noticed on Reuters' coronavirus tracking map that the parishes in Louisiana with far and away the most cases were Jefferson and Orleans, ~9000 of Louisiana's 17000 cases. Same thing for Michigan. There were just 2 or 3 counties that made up a big share of the cases. I meant to check census quickfacts for them but got distracted by local events. Probably best if I hand it off to you. Let us know what you find out.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 5:12pm
Is not part of the problem also that death reports come from medical forms where the patient choses their ID? I think there was a race question on most medical forms I have filled out in the last couple years. I always don't answer it out of principle. I see the point of being able to track certain genetic diseases but they don't ask if I am Ashkenazi Jewish and that would help them track certain diseases, too.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 5:21pm
And the coroners are saying they can't put down what killed a person because they don't have the tests to say one way or the other.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 5:34pm
absolutely, the death numbers in themselves are not at all accurate either! That was what I saw as Fauci's point the other day; all these other issues are important but secondary to the priority fight directly against coronavirus right now. I.E. Afro-American ill health is a reality we need to deal with BUT AFTER we've handled this or everyone's gonna be dead. That means if collecting stats supportive of addressing other problems takes manpower away from the priority fight, let it go for now.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 5:42pm
It is not either/or in regards to what is being done now. We really don't know what is being done now. Maybe those actions are the best thing that could ever happen. Maybe it is another shit show.
I hate being in the audience waiting to find out.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 5:51pm
well, I was just thinking of one example: many death certificates being issued right now in NYC due to coronavirus will have "cardiac arrest" as the reason, especially for those who called 911 regarding cardiac arrest of someone weathering coronavirus at home. Both medical personnel and those who deal with death are in short supply and keeling over themselves and you are going to launch a campaign right now to insist they keep proper paperwork?
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 6:03pm
On the contrary. The need to understand what is happening requires understanding why people died. The lack of resources to do that won't be filled by any amount of anger or demand for a particular program.
I just note it as the passing of the point where data can become data.
Some things are fragile and cannot be recovered.
by moat on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 6:09pm
Not sure but I would guess information for death certificates would be pulled from admittance forms, driver's license, insurance cards, etc. I tried not answering the race question a couple of times but apparently the default in Georgia is black and I am not which created some id problems later.
The race question on the census is a messed-up mix of race and ethnicity but it is what it is historically. I do not recall for sure (short term memory is not what it used to be :-/) but I think the recent census only asked about ancestry (ethnicity) which kind of bugs too because American was not one of the choices. I know that answer irritates certain progressives but my ancestors track back to colonial America and are a mix of ethnicities.
BTW, census quickfacts also includes economic data. It's a very interesting site. I can get lost there for hours.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 5:40pm