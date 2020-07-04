Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
First, messaging: no tribes, just Americans, and we're going to get through this together:
We're going to get through this. Together. pic.twitter.com/Te1Ep3RG2y— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 6, 2020
To be continued as I see stuff...feel free to contribute.
Brilliant opening from BBC Newsnight. Watch. pic.twitter.com/Elwrypm6Fc— Barry Malone (@malonebarry) April 9, 2020
Finally, since they can't come up with adequate amount of tests, they are doing the temperature thing, which is definitely better than nothing. I am really getting sick of the deliberate misinfo. from them for whatever reason, i.e, you don't need masks, oh sorry now you do. Those of us who knew the correct things to do had to deal with that in the questioning of our advice to friends and loved ones. Temperature checks by the TSA might also have been a nice feature before pushing everybody at airports into huge crowds a few weeks ago.
New research indicates that the coronavirus began to circulate in the New York area by mid-February, weeks before the first confirmed case, and that it was brought to the region mainly by travelers from Europe, not Asia.
“The majority is clearly European,” said Harm van Bakel, a geneticist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who co-wrote a study awaiting peer review.
A separate team at N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine came to strikingly similar conclusions, despite studying a different group of cases. Both teams analyzed genomes from coronaviruses taken from New Yorkers starting in mid-March.
NEW:— Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) April 8, 2020
-77% blame China for coronavirus including more than two-thirds (67%) of Democrats
-71% say American companies should pull back manufacturing in China
-69% support Trump’s tougher trade policies with China
-54% say China should pay reparationshttps://t.co/ExK5hf0Lrd
Reminds me of what my main beau of my 20's (who was nicknamed by fellow car afficiandoes as "Doctor of the Streets') used to say: GM sucks!
BREAKING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: General Motors, the first company to be contracted for in the Defense Production Act won’t deliver ventilators until August. For $500 million.
We will have 10s of thousands of ventilators before then, many coming in May & June.
Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded her conversations with Monica Lewinsky about the then-intern's relationship with President Bill Clinton in the White House, has died, according to her mother, Inge Carotenuto, and her former attorney, Joseph Murtha.Carotenuto told CNN that Tripp had been diagnosed with late stage pancreatic/lymph node cancer in the last few days. Tripp had previously been treated for breast cancer. She was 70.
Note: Likelly COVID-19 death with NEGATIVE TEST
By Mallory Simon and Melissa Dunst Lipman @ CNN.com, April 8
Charlotte Figi, a child with a catastrophic type of epilepsy who went on to inspire a CBD movement, passed away Tuesday at age 13.
Charlotte had recently been hospitalized due to pneumonia, breathing problems and seizures. She was treated as a likely case of Covid-19, her mother, Paige Figi, said Wednesday, although she tested negative for the virus.
"Charlotte is no longer suffering. She is seizure-free forever," a family friend wrote on Paige Figi's Facebook page, announcing Charlotte's death. "Thank you so much for all of your love."
November intelligence report by the military's National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI), according to two officials familiar with the document’s contents.
The report was the result of analysis of wire and computer intercepts, coupled with satellite images. It raised alarms because an out-of-control disease would pose a serious threat to U.S. forces in Asia -- forces that depend on the NCMI’s work. And it paints a picture of an American government that could have ramped up mitigation and containment efforts
This is very worrisome. Among recovered former #COVID19 cases, “nearly a third had unexpectedly low levels of antibodies. In some cases, antibodies could not be detected at all.” https://t.co/VEwTJWOJD2— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 8, 2020
Special for DoubleA, Gothamist's inventory of De Blasio's stumbles.
I think the last NYC official to rise successfully to the Presidentcy (pace, John Lindsay) was Teddy Roosevelt, former Pollice Commissioner. (Please, Bill Bratton, do not apply)
Trump's mental issues have been discussed before
Today's installment
Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee is leading a group of mental health professionals in urging a congressional intervention into President Donald Trump's coronavirus response.
By Sam Saeed & Tanya Synder @ Politico.eu, April 8
[....] The U.S. coronavirus relief bill bans companies from giving raises to their top executives, buying back their own stock or paying dividends to shareholders for the five-year duration of the loan plus one year. That's a reaction to reports that U.S. airlines spent 96 percent of their free cash flow over the last decade on share buybacks rather than investing in the business or storing up money for a rainy day.
Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the 2020 presidential race Wednesday.
The independent senator from Vermont announced his decision in a conference call with staff. He will speak to supporters at 11:45 a.m. ET.
What is striking is that many of the emergencies have disappeared. Heart attack and stroke teams, always poised to rush in and save lives, are mostly idle. This is not just at my hospital. My fellow cardiologists have shared with me that their cardiology consultations have shrunk, except those related to Covid-19. In an informal Twitter poll by @angioplastyorg, an online community of cardiologists, almost half of the respondents reported that they are seeing a 40 percent to 60 percent reduction in admissions for heart attacks; about 20 percent reported more than a 60 percent reduction.
At least 41 transit workers have died, and more than 6,000 more have fallen sick or self-quarantined. Crew shortages have caused over 800 subway delays and forced 40 percent of train trips to be canceled in a single day. The average wait for some trains, usually four minutes, has ballooned to 40 minutes.
Since the coronavirus pandemic engulfed New York City, it has taken a staggering toll on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the agency that runs the subway, buses and commuter rails and is charged with shuttling workers — like doctors, nurses and emergency responders — who are essential to keeping the city functioning.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Joe's spin on the latest news on minorities and coronavirus, very cleverly tying it in with the global warming cohort:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 6:30am
more e pluribus unum:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:17pm
Rep. Katie Porter endorsement:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 12:09am