    The Biden Plan(s)

    By artappraiser on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:20am |

    First, messaging: no tribes, just Americans, and we're going to get through this together:

    We're going to get through this. Together. pic.twitter.com/Te1Ep3RG2y

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 6, 2020

    To be continued as I see stuff...feel free to contribute.

    Comments

    Joe's spin on the latest news on minorities and coronavirus, very cleverly tying it in with the global warming cohort:

    We’re starting to see evidence that long-term exposure to air pollution—which disproportionately affects communities of color & low-income communities—is linked to COVID-19 death rates. It's past time we treat pollution like the threat to our health it is. https://t.co/3GD15s3xSy

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020

    more e pluribus unum:


