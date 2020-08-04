Trump's mental issues have been discussed before

Today's installment

Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee is leading a group of mental health professionals in urging a congressional intervention into President Donald Trump's coronavirus response.

Dr. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at the Yale School of Medicine who also teaches at Yale Law School, has sounded the alarm over Trump's mental health for years. Lee heads the World Mental Health Coalition, whose membership she says includes thousands of mental health professionals. The group has convened multiple panels to highlight concerns about the president's handling of the country and the coronavirus pandemic. The organization recently issued a "prescription for survival," calling for federal officials to take unprecedented action to block the president from leading public health policy during the crisis.