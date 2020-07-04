I had a friend, now deceasehd, who used to travel regularly to Africa on buisiness.
Of course, he had to reckon with the risk of malaria, and he took several courses of Chloroquine prophylactically. I remember at the time that the drug was associated with pretty impressive side effects, though I didn't investigate in detail.
As the current kerfuffle unfolded over the use of this drug for Covid19, I was moved to revisit the topic:
This is the list:
- Blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin
- blurred vision or other vision changes
- chest discomfort, pain, or tightness
- cough or hoarseness
- dark urine
- decreased urination
- defective color vision
- diarrhea
- difficulty breathing
- difficulty seeing at night
- dizziness or fainting
- fast, pounding, uneven heartbeat
- feeling that others are watching you or controlling your behavior
- feeling that others can hear your thoughts
- feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there
- fever with or without chills
- general feeling of tiredness or weakness
- headache
- inability to move the eyes
- increased blinking or spasms of the eyelid
- joint or muscle pain
- large, hive-like swelling on the face, eyelids, lips, tongue, throat, hands, legs, feet, and sex organs
- loss of hearing
- lower back or side pain
- noisy breathing
- painful or difficult urination
- red irritated eyes
- red skin lesions, often with a purple center
- severe mood or mental changes
- sore throat sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth
- sticking out of the tongue
- stomach pain
- swelling of the feet or lower legs
- swollen or painful glands
- trouble with breathing, speaking, or swallowing
- uncontrolled twisting movements of the neck, trunk, arms, or legs
- unusual behavior
- unusual bleeding or bruising
- unusual facial expressions
- unusual tiredness or weakness
- yellow eyes or skin
Symptoms of overdose
- Drowsiness
- dry mouth
- increased thirst
- loss of appetite
- mood changes
- no pulse or blood pressure
- numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips
- unconsciousness
Our friendship eventually fractured because of some pretty paranoid ideation on his part, which at the time I attributed mostly to what I thought was early dementia.
Note that in the impressive list of side effects, the psychological distress is not even associated with excessive dosage.
Doctor Trump will see you now...
No wonder Fauci is moved to object...
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 5:15am
In Sweden, they tried the drug and have been dissuaded by side effects (not even including the psychotic breaks...)
https://www.newsweek.com/swedish-hospitals-chloroquine-covid-19-side-eff...
But instead of making him feel better, the medication produced unpleasant side effects. As well as cramps and vision loss, Sydenhag experienced a headache that felt like stepping into "a high v plant," he told the paper.
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 7:49am
A hospital in Nice, France stopped its trial of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin due to potentially lethal abnormal heart rhythms
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/04/07/coronavirus-latest-news/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 10:51pm
Hey-O...
Hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc although not technically approved by the FDA for COVID-19, the agency, however, is encouraging trials and has provided limited emergency authorization under strict controlled conditions, and the watchful eye of an attending physcian and advises against taking any form of chloroquine unless obtained from a legitimate source.
This doctor has been prescribing it with limited emergency authorization.
Dr. Anthony Cardillo. KABC News Los Angeles April 6, 2020
His background resume is bullet proof.
Dr. Cardillo is the President and Medical Director of Mend Health, Inc. and is also the founder of Premier Health Partners which manages several Emergency Departments in the greater Los Angeles region.
Dr. Cardillo is also a founder and lead executive for Glendale Adventist Emergency Physicians, Inc. at the Glendale Adventist Medical Center Emergency Department in Glendale, California where he works as a full time physician.
Dr Cardillo also holds a teaching faculty position at USC as an instructor in clinical medicine.
Education
2001 – 2006
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Double Board Residency Program
Emergency Medicine & Internal Medicine
1997 – 2001
Keck School of Medicine
of the University of Southern California
Doctor of Medicine (M.D.)
Dean's Scholar
1994
University of California, Los Angeles
Pre-MedCell/Cellular
and Molecular Biology
1991
Fordham University
Graduate Program
Early Childhood Development
1990
Fordham University
Bachelor’s Degree
Major - Psychology,
Minor - English Literature
Here is the entire ABC 7 News Report:
Note: I will shorten this report if requested to do so.
abc7.com
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19Monday, April 6, 2020
Full video interview at the link: Dr. Anthony Cardillo of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:54am
Interesting
When I hear that a treatment is 100% effective, I am skeptical
He is reporting his own data from his own practice
If the patients are not hospitalized, are they really critically ill?
I will wait for peer-reviewed data
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:11am
So will I . . .
He does have... "limited emergency authorization under strict controlled conditions."
So there will eventually be some form of oversight of his data.
Thanks for taking the time to comment.
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:03pm
I feel optimistic.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 3:44pm