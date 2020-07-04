Data is our friend. A Pew Study suggests almost half of blacks consider coronavirus a major threat compared to only 20% of whites. The idea that blacks feel that they have immunity from coronavirus is a myth.

The level of personal concern about the virus varies significantly across demographic groups. In particular, older adults, black and Hispanic people, and those with no college experience are especially likely to view the coronavirus as a major threat to their own health.

Majorities of those of all races and ethnicities see the new coronavirus as at least a minor threat to their health. However, 46% of black people and 39% of Hispanics view the coronavirus as a major threat to their own health, compared with 21% of white adults.