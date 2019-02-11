Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Gen Z thinks Boomers don't get it. By 1976, here's what Boomers "get". One of my favorite movie scenes of all time, from Network:
Not a little indie film, production company was MGM. played in all the theaters, made a good profit. Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, won 4, even though competing against "Rocky" and "All The President's Men."
A $1 billion joint project by the federal government and Johnson & Johnson is one of the more promising efforts to create a coronavirus vaccine. To meet anticipated demand, Johnson & Johnson says it will start to produce the potential vaccine. Broadcast on NBC Nightly News, April 4
Freddie Mac has announced a nationwide relief plan for its multifamily borrowers and residents of their apartment properties. https://t.co/rG90rJOlK8— Freddie Mac (@FreddieMac) April 1, 2020
Twitter co-founder @jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for coronavirus relief https://t.co/3gu4gdsODN— TIME (@TIME) April 7, 2020
Data is our friend. A Pew Study suggests almost half of blacks consider coronavirus a major threat compared to only 20% of whites. The idea that blacks feel that they have immunity from coronavirus is a myth.
The level of personal concern about the virus varies significantly across demographic groups. In particular, older adults, black and Hispanic people, and those with no college experience are especially likely to view the coronavirus as a major threat to their own health.
Majorities of those of all races and ethnicities see the new coronavirus as at least a minor threat to their health. However, 46% of black people and 39% of Hispanics view the coronavirus as a major threat to their own health, compared with 21% of white adults.
A hospital in France stopped hydroxychloroquine treatment because of cardiac side effects
Professor Émile Ferrari, the head of the cardiology department at Nice University Hospital in Nice, France, told a local news outlet he has had to stop treating patients with hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin because of adverse cardiac effects.
President Trump lashed out on Tuesday at the World Health Organization, creating a new enemy to attack and threatening to withhold funding from the world’s premier health institution even as a deadly virus ravages nations around the globe.
“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the W.H.O.; we’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see,” Mr. Trump said, accusing the organization of having not been aggressive enough in confronting the dangers from the virus.
In a powerful moment, Fauci got back up to the podium and said he wanted to address his earlier comments about the disproportionate coronavirus deaths in black communities across the country after sitting at the side of the room and reflecting on the moment. He said it's not unlike what he spent the majority of his career on: stopping the spread of HIV/AIDS.
"I could not help sitting there reflecting about how sometimes when you are the middle of a crisis, like we are now with the coronavirus. It really does have ultimately -- shine a very bright light on some of the real weaknesses and foibles in our society," Fauci said. It was important to address those weaknesses, he said, noting they will still exist even as people see the threat of coronavirus dissipate.
Washington (CNN)Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday, a day after leaked audio revealed he called the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt "stupid" in an address to the ship's crew, according to a US official and a former senior military official.
The official had been the acting inspector general for the Pentagon, but in removing him from that role, the president stripped him of his pandemic relief oversight duties as well.
(CNN)The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
But Trevor Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, will not be following this guidance.
"We have a lot of examples of the presumed criminality of black men in general," Logan, who is black, told CNN. "And then we have the advice to go out in public in something that ... can certainly be read as being criminal or nefarious, particularly when applied to black men."
One dataset shows that minorities appear to have more difficulty getting tested for coronavirus. A team of doctors at the Universities of Virginia and Pittsburgh, partnering with the data-tracking firm Rubix, used data from seven states and more than 103 hospital groups and patient advocacy networks to show that thousands of minority patients were not receiving testing for the coronavirus despite showing symptoms.
Brilliant. Love the Patty Hearst cameo. Angela Davis was never so articulate as when articulating proceeds. Probably need a glossary to identify the rest.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/02/2019 - 5:14am
quite an interesting set of 3 tweets on the new generation gap(s):
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 12:49am
Meanwhile, Greatest Gen Gorby says
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 12:53am
Jeezus, was bad enough when Obama was pushing that crap (just cuz it was his only significant Senate work). Why would nuclear powers use nukes when they're getting what they want thru cyberwar, big money payoffs behind the scenes, unlikely alliances...?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 1:08am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 11:25pm
<sarcasm> but but but if "they" would just do "outreach" and beg them all to go and vote </sarcasm> "They" being some mysterious people who do your politics for you while you do other stuff.
Let's do an OK boomer thing right here as long as we're being accused:
I'll tell ya what got boomers in the practice of voting: it was called the draft, Vietnam. But first, they had to fight to lower the voting age to 18! Believe it or not. Yes, we made it possible for you to vote and not to be drafted. And you don't use the first and take the second for granted.
Do I sound like Spiro Agnew? I think not. You don't know what a Spiro Agnew is? Look it up!
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 11:35pm
And Selma, and Stonewall, and Ms. Magazine... (and Playboy earlier - greatly offended the McCarthy+evangelical types)
And one of the greatest fuckups of all time, running a free love/free stuff/antiwar candidate against one of the most hated figures in American politics, one who'd be impeached & resign within 2 years - and lose by a landslide!!!
what lesson do you draw from that, snowflakes?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 4:20am
Then Boomers elected the Tea Party and Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 8:57am
Gen-X did their damage too :-(
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 10:25am
Hard to believe the 35-40% support in the younger age groups, but there it is. :(
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 10:49am
I talk about the Hispanic girl, young 20's, who was disillusioned with Hillary the week before the election so wouldn't be voting. Someone did a number on a vast swath of people - Pizzagate or Libya or whatever.
(it should be reminded that Hillary made her Qaddafi comment *before* we found out he died, but just another example how people remade the facts to make her a monster)
It's amazing how many people talk of Hillary as a warhawk or a warmonger, while Obama who was her boss is just a nice guy, never mind his surge, his keeping troops in Afghanistan, his approving the Libyan mission, etc. [and Hillary wasn't allowed to pick her own deputy at State]. Even Hillary's call for a no-fly zone over Syria - typically a peaceful, low confrontation move - look at 10 years of containing Iraq - was attacked as inviting WWIII with Russia. Propaganda works.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 11:54am
well, there was that Trump was an isolationist, until he wasn’t
While most New Yorkers knew he was an ass and a charlatan and didn't believe his p.r. as many in the rest of the country still did, even they didn't know the real extent of his wack until he started in on arguing about the size of his inauguration crowd.There was an expectation that he would drop the old Trump show as he became president. And do the things he said in the campaign, however ineptly. Also, I'm sure that many thought things like "the wall" was a metaphor.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 12:31pm
I am surprised that you are. Virtually every poll of every kind shows roughly 1/3 of our population to be stubbornly right-wing conservative since at least the Reagan era. That hasn't changed, and though it's common for some to become more conservative as the age, it includes all ages.It hasn't fluctuated.
Plus Trump sold himself as non-traditional, as blatantly anti-establishment-Republican, and totally open to third ways, something new and different.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 12:55pm
"Talking bout my cl-cl-cl-class division"
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 11:34pm
People don't in general change their minds - they're replaced by people with different views.
in only 2 areas of 8 - gay marriage & marijuana legalisation - did significant numbers within a cohort change their opinion.
Argument & persuasion are largely futile otherwise.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 7:32am
Big bash fest against Bette Midler! Click this tweet and scroll through all the comments. Mad as hell and not going to take it from her and us any more:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 2:32pm
Ariana, just gonna shut up and let you talk:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 3:37am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 11:12pm
I do realize it's tiresome to hear, but nonetheless boomers basically been there, done that:
More than a third of millennials polled approve of communism
Biggest threat to world peace? 27% named President Trump, 22% said Kim Jong-Un, and 15% tapped Vladimir Putin
By Shawn Langlois @ Marketwatch.com, Nov. 2
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 6:46pm
I'm pretty sure most people couldn't follow a Communist propaganda thread anymore. Soak the rich, fine, but seize the levers of production? Lumpenproletariat shit? Forget it. Just show us the money.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 6:52pm
Yeah, socialism isn't clearly defined and for many it could just mean a robust social safety net and other government services. Communism is more seen as an economic system with government seizing the levers of production and is significantly less favorable.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 8:09pm
Ok boomer Kasparov:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/31/2019 - 1:40am
These kids are all right, they get it:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 9:12pm
Snooze-a-thon. The original Schhol of Rock:
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 11:11pm
Gen X, meanwhile: forever in existential pain. Ginia Bellafante to Elizabeth Wurtzel:
I will miss you Elizabeth Wurtzel. Goodbye. May the afterlife spare you the Influencer.
in Elizabeth Wurtzel and the Illusion of Gen-X Success
“Prozac Nation” seemed to herald a boundless future for young creatives. It was actually the beginning of the end.
@ NYTimes.com, Jan. 10
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/11/2020 - 1:31am
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 6:02pm
Bloomberg economic columnist Noah Smith retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 3:12am