FINALLY, two reporters working on wassup with the seizures of PPE:
The Times finally has a story about the supply seizures & the airlift program. Basically raises more questions than it answers. Also names the west coast entity I’ve referred to but cldnt name: Kaiser Permanente hospital system which had shipment seized. https://t.co/onaxq39XTD— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 7, 2020
A $1 billion joint project by the federal government and Johnson & Johnson is one of the more promising efforts to create a coronavirus vaccine. To meet anticipated demand, Johnson & Johnson says it will start to produce the potential vaccine. Broadcast on NBC Nightly News, April 4
Freddie Mac has announced a nationwide relief plan for its multifamily borrowers and residents of their apartment properties. https://t.co/rG90rJOlK8— Freddie Mac (@FreddieMac) April 1, 2020
Twitter co-founder @jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for coronavirus relief https://t.co/3gu4gdsODN— TIME (@TIME) April 7, 2020
Data is our friend. A Pew Study suggests almost half of blacks consider coronavirus a major threat compared to only 20% of whites. The idea that blacks feel that they have immunity from coronavirus is a myth.
The level of personal concern about the virus varies significantly across demographic groups. In particular, older adults, black and Hispanic people, and those with no college experience are especially likely to view the coronavirus as a major threat to their own health.
Majorities of those of all races and ethnicities see the new coronavirus as at least a minor threat to their health. However, 46% of black people and 39% of Hispanics view the coronavirus as a major threat to their own health, compared with 21% of white adults.
A hospital in France stopped hydroxychloroquine treatment because of cardiac side effects
Professor Émile Ferrari, the head of the cardiology department at Nice University Hospital in Nice, France, told a local news outlet he has had to stop treating patients with hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin because of adverse cardiac effects.
President Trump lashed out on Tuesday at the World Health Organization, creating a new enemy to attack and threatening to withhold funding from the world’s premier health institution even as a deadly virus ravages nations around the globe.
“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the W.H.O.; we’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see,” Mr. Trump said, accusing the organization of having not been aggressive enough in confronting the dangers from the virus.
In a powerful moment, Fauci got back up to the podium and said he wanted to address his earlier comments about the disproportionate coronavirus deaths in black communities across the country after sitting at the side of the room and reflecting on the moment. He said it's not unlike what he spent the majority of his career on: stopping the spread of HIV/AIDS.
"I could not help sitting there reflecting about how sometimes when you are the middle of a crisis, like we are now with the coronavirus. It really does have ultimately -- shine a very bright light on some of the real weaknesses and foibles in our society," Fauci said. It was important to address those weaknesses, he said, noting they will still exist even as people see the threat of coronavirus dissipate.
Washington (CNN)Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday, a day after leaked audio revealed he called the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt "stupid" in an address to the ship's crew, according to a US official and a former senior military official.
The official had been the acting inspector general for the Pentagon, but in removing him from that role, the president stripped him of his pandemic relief oversight duties as well.
(CNN)The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
But Trevor Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, will not be following this guidance.
"We have a lot of examples of the presumed criminality of black men in general," Logan, who is black, told CNN. "And then we have the advice to go out in public in something that ... can certainly be read as being criminal or nefarious, particularly when applied to black men."
One dataset shows that minorities appear to have more difficulty getting tested for coronavirus. A team of doctors at the Universities of Virginia and Pittsburgh, partnering with the data-tracking firm Rubix, used data from seven states and more than 103 hospital groups and patient advocacy networks to show that thousands of minority patients were not receiving testing for the coronavirus despite showing symptoms.
from New Zealand, just for some worldwide context:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 1:49am