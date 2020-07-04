Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Subject to DoubleA's correction, (she being our resident expert on the mysterious cheesehead) it appears that we may be about to see a green fuckin' shoot.
I hope I don't eat these words, but perhaps they feel the fury....
President Trump lashed out on Tuesday at the World Health Organization, creating a new enemy to attack and threatening to withhold funding from the world’s premier health institution even as a deadly virus ravages nations around the globe.
“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the W.H.O.; we’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see,” Mr. Trump said, accusing the organization of having not been aggressive enough in confronting the dangers from the virus.
In a powerful moment, Fauci got back up to the podium and said he wanted to address his earlier comments about the disproportionate coronavirus deaths in black communities across the country after sitting at the side of the room and reflecting on the moment. He said it's not unlike what he spent the majority of his career on: stopping the spread of HIV/AIDS.
"I could not help sitting there reflecting about how sometimes when you are the middle of a crisis, like we are now with the coronavirus. It really does have ultimately -- shine a very bright light on some of the real weaknesses and foibles in our society," Fauci said. It was important to address those weaknesses, he said, noting they will still exist even as people see the threat of coronavirus dissipate.
Washington (CNN)Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday, a day after leaked audio revealed he called the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt "stupid" in an address to the ship's crew, according to a US official and a former senior military official.
The official had been the acting inspector general for the Pentagon, but in removing him from that role, the president stripped him of his pandemic relief oversight duties as well.
(CNN)The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
But Trevor Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, will not be following this guidance.
"We have a lot of examples of the presumed criminality of black men in general," Logan, who is black, told CNN. "And then we have the advice to go out in public in something that ... can certainly be read as being criminal or nefarious, particularly when applied to black men."
One dataset shows that minorities appear to have more difficulty getting tested for coronavirus. A team of doctors at the Universities of Virginia and Pittsburgh, partnering with the data-tracking firm Rubix, used data from seven states and more than 103 hospital groups and patient advocacy networks to show that thousands of minority patients were not receiving testing for the coronavirus despite showing symptoms.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/06/coronavirus-demographics-170353
Putting a new spin on the practice of throwing oneself into the grave with your beloved departed...
Interestingly, in Pakistan they are having the same problem with crowds at funerals...
China has an escalating feud going with Brazil over the coronavirus and hegemony and racism allegations.https://t.co/LCHKWBFhE6— Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) April 7, 2020
Huge change in the IHME model. Hospital beds needed drops by 45%, death forecast drops by 12%: https://t.co/HogaySw6A6— Conor Sen (@conorsen) April 6, 2020
FINALLY, two reporters working on wassup with the seizures of PPE:
The Times finally has a story about the supply seizures & the airlift program. Basically raises more questions than it answers. Also names the west coast entity I’ve referred to but cldnt name: Kaiser Permanente hospital system which had shipment seized. https://t.co/onaxq39XTD— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 7, 2020
Comments
A district court said the election should be postponed
A circuit court said the election should be postponed
The state Supreme Court overruled those lower courts.
The state Supreme Court ended public hearings because of the pandemic
The United States Supreme Court backed the state Supreme.Court
We are in a coup
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:18pm
The Wisconsin GOP Speaker reminding you that it is safe to vote
https://twitter.com/JustinAHorwitz/status/1247620593387798534?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1247620593387798534&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffpost.com%2Fentry%2Fwisconsin-election-coronavirus_n_5e8ceb42c5b62459a9306a6f
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:27pm
Thugs moving in the night.
Hopefully it will backfire.
by moat on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:32pm