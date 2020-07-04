Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Subject to DoubleA's correction, (she being our resident expert on the mysterious cheesehead) it appears that we may be about to see a green fuckin' shoot.
I hope I don't eat these words, but perhaps they feel the fury....
Comments
A district court said the election should be postponed
A circuit court said the election should be postponed
The state Supreme Court overruled those lower courts.
The state Supreme Court ended public hearings because of the pandemic
The United States Supreme Court backed the state Supreme.Court
We are in a coup
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:18pm
The Wisconsin GOP Speaker reminding you that it is safe to vote
https://twitter.com/JustinAHorwitz/status/1247620593387798534?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1247620593387798534&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffpost.com%2Fentry%2Fwisconsin-election-coronavirus_n_5e8ceb42c5b62459a9306a6f
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:27pm
Thugs moving in the night.
Hopefully it will backfire.
by moat on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:32pm