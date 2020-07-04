Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The official had been the acting inspector general for the Pentagon, but in removing him from that role, the president stripped him of his pandemic relief oversight duties as well.
(CNN)The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
But Trevor Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, will not be following this guidance.
"We have a lot of examples of the presumed criminality of black men in general," Logan, who is black, told CNN. "And then we have the advice to go out in public in something that ... can certainly be read as being criminal or nefarious, particularly when applied to black men."
One dataset shows that minorities appear to have more difficulty getting tested for coronavirus. A team of doctors at the Universities of Virginia and Pittsburgh, partnering with the data-tracking firm Rubix, used data from seven states and more than 103 hospital groups and patient advocacy networks to show that thousands of minority patients were not receiving testing for the coronavirus despite showing symptoms.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/06/coronavirus-demographics-170353
Putting a new spin on the practice of throwing oneself into the grave with your beloved departed...
Interestingly, in Pakistan they are having the same problem with crowds at funerals...
China has an escalating feud going with Brazil over the coronavirus and hegemony and racism allegations.https://t.co/LCHKWBFhE6— Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) April 7, 2020
Huge change in the IHME model. Hospital beds needed drops by 45%, death forecast drops by 12%: https://t.co/HogaySw6A6— Conor Sen (@conorsen) April 6, 2020
FINALLY, two reporters working on wassup with the seizures of PPE:
The Times finally has a story about the supply seizures & the airlift program. Basically raises more questions than it answers. Also names the west coast entity I’ve referred to but cldnt name: Kaiser Permanente hospital system which had shipment seized. https://t.co/onaxq39XTD— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 7, 2020
734 workers in a Detroit hospital system have tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/hDNqJuwvVt— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) April 7, 2020
Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts’ newly-announced test-and-trace initiative will be the first such statewide effort in the country. It’s an approach that has worked elsewhere across the globe:https://t.co/2mdVGXh3XU— WGBH News (@wgbhnews) April 3, 2020
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has taken the time to declare April “Confederate Heritage Month.”
The proclamation came two days after Reeves changed his position and issued a statewide ordering shutting down nonessential businesses and ordering residents to stay home, according to the Jackson Free Press.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 3:07pm