Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The official had been the acting inspector general for the Pentagon, but in removing him from that role, the president stripped him of his pandemic relief oversight duties as well.
(CNN)The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
But Trevor Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, will not be following this guidance.
"We have a lot of examples of the presumed criminality of black men in general," Logan, who is black, told CNN. "And then we have the advice to go out in public in something that ... can certainly be read as being criminal or nefarious, particularly when applied to black men."
One dataset shows that minorities appear to have more difficulty getting tested for coronavirus. A team of doctors at the Universities of Virginia and Pittsburgh, partnering with the data-tracking firm Rubix, used data from seven states and more than 103 hospital groups and patient advocacy networks to show that thousands of minority patients were not receiving testing for the coronavirus despite showing symptoms.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/06/coronavirus-demographics-170353
Putting a new spin on the practice of throwing oneself into the grave with your beloved departed...
Interestingly, in Pakistan they are having the same problem with crowds at funerals...
China has an escalating feud going with Brazil over the coronavirus and hegemony and racism allegations.https://t.co/LCHKWBFhE6— Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) April 7, 2020
Huge change in the IHME model. Hospital beds needed drops by 45%, death forecast drops by 12%: https://t.co/HogaySw6A6— Conor Sen (@conorsen) April 6, 2020
FINALLY, two reporters working on wassup with the seizures of PPE:
The Times finally has a story about the supply seizures & the airlift program. Basically raises more questions than it answers. Also names the west coast entity I’ve referred to but cldnt name: Kaiser Permanente hospital system which had shipment seized. https://t.co/onaxq39XTD— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 7, 2020
734 workers in a Detroit hospital system have tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/hDNqJuwvVt— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) April 7, 2020
Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts’ newly-announced test-and-trace initiative will be the first such statewide effort in the country. It’s an approach that has worked elsewhere across the globe:https://t.co/2mdVGXh3XU— WGBH News (@wgbhnews) April 3, 2020
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has taken the time to declare April “Confederate Heritage Month.”
The proclamation came two days after Reeves changed his position and issued a statewide ordering shutting down nonessential businesses and ordering residents to stay home, according to the Jackson Free Press.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
just now in email from old friend in Milwaukee, who grew up in a small town in the center of the state, in loyal Democratic family with father the big lawyer in town, sibling lawyers, and is a Fed. civil service lawyer herself:
....and our presidential primary is next Tuesday, and no one wants to go vote, my street closed at the beginning of March and will remain closed until mid-August and it is just plain wacky....
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:17pm
Wisconsin mayors implore top health official to 'step up' and shut down primary
....a legal battle over absentee voting in the state reaches the Supreme Court....
@ Politico.com, 04/05/2020 02:53 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:28pm
behooves to mention, I think, that Wisconsin has open primaries. Meaning you can vote for any candidate you want from any party regardless of your own political affiliation. I.E. Republicans can crossover and vote for Democrats and vicey versa, there's no party separation for voters.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:31pm
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday suspending in-person voting in Tuesday’s elections, citing the intensifying health threat of the coronaviruspandemic.
The abrupt move came after the GOP-controlled state legislature refused to postpone the vote during a special session Evers (D) called on Saturday.
Evers’s order Monday postpones in-person voting and the receipt deadline for mail-in ballots to June 9.
The governor said the fresh urgency to postpone voting resulted in part from dire warnings by the White House over the weekend, when several Trump administration officials predicted that the coronavirus pandemic will worsen dramatically during the coming week.
“At the end of the day, this is about the people of Wisconsin,” Evers said in an interview Monday. “They frankly don’t care much about Republicans and Democrats fighting. They’re scared. We have the surgeon general saying this is Pearl Harbor. It’s time to act.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/wisconsin-governor-suspends-in-person-voting-in-tuesdays-elections-amid-escalating-coronavirus-fears/2020/04/06/9d658e2a-781c-11ea-b6ff-597f170df8f8_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:04pm
Wisconsin Supreme Court say the primary vote must proceed despite the pandemic
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/06/wisconsin-governor-orders-stop-to-in-person-voting-on-eve-of-election-168527
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:21pm
Senator Schatz says:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 8:15pm
RBG blast the Supremes for their role in the coup.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ruth-bader-ginsburg-wisconsin-absentee_n_5e8bc6e3c5b62459a92dc109
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 9:56pm
Georgetown Law Prof:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:17am
talk about last minute, this is the Wisconsin Dem party chair:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:20am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 1:17am
Vox
The Supreme Court’s disturbing order to effectively disenfranchise thousands of Wisconsin voters
American democracy is in deep trouble.
https://www.vox.com/2020/4/6/21211378/supreme-court-coronavirus-voting-rights-disenfranchise-rnc-dnc
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 11:00am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:30pm
The Conservatives on the Supreme Court are traitors. Voters should not have to risk their lives.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 1:02pm