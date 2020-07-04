I had a friend, now deceasehd, who used to travel regularly to Africa on buisiness.
Of course, he had to reckon with the risk of malaria, and he took several courses of Chloroquine prophylactically. I remember at the time that the drug was associated with pretty impressive side effects, though I didn't investigate in detail.
As the current kerfuffle unfolded over the use of this drug for Covid19, I was moved to revisit the topic:
This is the list:
https://www.drugs.com/sfx/hydroxychloroquine-side-effects.html
- Blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin
- blurred vision or other vision changes
- chest discomfort, pain, or tightness
- cough or hoarseness
- dark urine
- decreased urination
- defective color vision
- diarrhea
- difficulty breathing
- difficulty seeing at night
- dizziness or fainting
- fast, pounding, uneven heartbeat
- feeling that others are watching you or controlling your behavior
- feeling that others can hear your thoughts
- feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there
- fever with or without chills
- general feeling of tiredness or weakness
- headache
- inability to move the eyes
- increased blinking or spasms of the eyelid
- joint or muscle pain
- large, hive-like swelling on the face, eyelids, lips, tongue, throat, hands, legs, feet, and sex organs
- loss of hearing
- lower back or side pain
- noisy breathing
- painful or difficult urination
- red irritated eyes
- red skin lesions, often with a purple center
- severe mood or mental changes
- sore throat sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth
- sticking out of the tongue
- stomach pain
- swelling of the feet or lower legs
- swollen or painful glands
- trouble with breathing, speaking, or swallowing
- uncontrolled twisting movements of the neck, trunk, arms, or legs
- unusual behavior
- unusual bleeding or bruising
- unusual facial expressions
- unusual tiredness or weakness
- yellow eyes or skin
Symptoms of overdose
- Drowsiness
- dry mouth
- increased thirst
- loss of appetite
- mood changes
- no pulse or blood pressure
- numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips
- unconsciousness
Our friendship eventually fractured because of some pretty paranoid ideation on his part, which at the time I attributed mostly to what I thought was early dementia.
Note that in the impressive list of side effects, the psychological distress is not even associated with excessive dosage.
Doctor Trump will see you now...
No wonder Fauci is moved to object...
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 5:15am
In Sweden, they tried the drug and have been dissuaded by side effects (not even including the psychotic breaks...)
https://www.newsweek.com/swedish-hospitals-chloroquine-covid-19-side-eff...
But instead of making him feel better, the medication produced unpleasant side effects. As well as cramps and vision loss, Sydenhag experienced a headache that felt like stepping into "a high v plant," he told the paper.
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 7:49am