FINALLY, two reporters working on wassup with the seizures of PPE:
The Times finally has a story about the supply seizures & the airlift program. Basically raises more questions than it answers. Also names the west coast entity I’ve referred to but cldnt name: Kaiser Permanente hospital system which had shipment seized. https://t.co/onaxq39XTD— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 7, 2020
734 workers in a Detroit hospital system have tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/hDNqJuwvVt— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) April 7, 2020
Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts’ newly-announced test-and-trace initiative will be the first such statewide effort in the country. It’s an approach that has worked elsewhere across the globe:https://t.co/2mdVGXh3XU— WGBH News (@wgbhnews) April 3, 2020
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has taken the time to declare April “Confederate Heritage Month.”
The proclamation came two days after Reeves changed his position and issued a statewide ordering shutting down nonessential businesses and ordering residents to stay home, according to the Jackson Free Press.
News short @ Bloomberg News, April 5. He noticed:
Spain rolling out Universal Basic Income soon https://t.co/MAf1a2b1DC— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 6, 2020
By Tyler Cowen @ Bloomberg.com/opinion, March 31
Once this is over, the city will be younger, cheaper, poorer and segregated in a new way.
The new coronavirus funding battle over the November election. A vote-by-mail push by Democrats sets up new clash over coronavirus relief.
By Marianne Levine & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 5
Consensus is growing that Democrats and Republicans will soon hash out a new coronavirus emergency package in the coming weeks. But a major obstacle is emerging: the November election.
A huge federal disaster response, new urgency around health care and a debate over social distancing have muddled the nation’s ideological debate. NOTE BIDEN ADVISER QUOTE
By Jim Rutenberg @ NYTimes.com, April 5
The 2020 edition of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., in February offered a theme-park version of what was to be President Trump’s re-election message: Under the banner of “America vs. Socialism,” the convention featured [....]
And the CPAC message seemed a relic from a distant time.
Malayan tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 after developing dry coughhttps://t.co/UkquEs9Avr— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 5, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital Sunday night due to ongoing coronavirus symptoms, a statement from his office said.
Johnson was hospitalized "on the advice of his doctor" after experiencing symptoms for more than 10 days after being diagnosed with COV-19, according to the statement, which was obtained by the BBC
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said his party may have to hold a "virtual convention" in Milwaukee due to coronavirus, after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) postponed the event until August 17.
Speaking with ABC News' This Week on Sunday, Biden said that he, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and top officials at the DNC are going to "follow the science" as they wait to decide how to hold a presidential nomination convention. Last Friday, Biden disclosed that he was moving forward with the vetting process of his potential Cabinet members and vice presidential picks. Biden insisted Sunday that regardless of the coronavirus situation, the DNC must hold an official convention in some for or another.
By Matthew Mark @ ABCNews.com, April 5
A book about the 1918 flu pandemic spurred the government to action.
The irony of this, if such a quality still exists, is that to the degree the Captain violated the need to protect the chain of command by making his letter public, the Acting Secretary violates that very same code by denigrating an Officer outside the context of a judicial review.
by moat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:17pm
The chorus of What the Fuck in the background give it a Greek Tragedy quality.
by moat on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:41pm
All the King's Men...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:45pm
loose lips sink finks' ships
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:07pm
Methinks the Drumpf just saw the video of the sailors cheering Crozier and it was like "ratings!"
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:22pm
Would be happy if Crozier told him to go fuck himself in a very torturous, physically improbable way.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:46pm
The acting SecNav flew 8K miles in the middle of a pandemic to publicly criticize a ship captain, calling the captain stupid for making a statement that went public.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 8:42pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:02am
the statement:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:07am
Oh that made it better
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:51am