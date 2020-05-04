Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital Sunday night due to ongoing coronavirus symptoms, a statement from his office said.
Johnson was hospitalized "on the advice of his doctor" after experiencing symptoms for more than 10 days after being diagnosed with COV-19, according to the statement, which was obtained by the BBC
Apologies to the poor orphaned babe who is on the way, and confession to the clear manifestation of a seriously maimed humanitarian instinct, but Precious Blood of the Sweet Baby Jesus, I hope they shove a tube down his smug throat and....
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 5:33pm
Watching BBC news right now, two anchor people talkin', seems to me he's gotten preferential treatment, as it is not an emergency of any kind, he was in hospital, as they say it there, just on precautionary measures, as his symptoms had lasted more than 10 days. Though they could be lying about it not being an emergency.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 6:14pm
Put me down for it's a lie. (disclaimer: I have a long history of wishful thinking...)
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 6:34pm
Hospitalization makes Johnson appear weak. Prince Charles didn't require any aid that we know about, so I'm thinking that this is real.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:10pm
For sure. This is, after all, a guy who could move three doctors and five
nursesmale nurses into 10 Downing along with just about everything EXCEPT a code cart...
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:18pm
Apparently, Johnson was treated with oxygen
https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/06/boris-johnson-put-oxygen-battles-coronavirus-hospital-12515404/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 8:03am
I love it when a plan comes together...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 1:54pm
LOL
Edit to add:
This is consistent with an initial bronchitis followed 5-7 days later by pneumonia.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:50pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms after this condition worsened over Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson for No.10 said: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.
“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.
“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.
https://www.itv.com/news/2020-04-06/prime-minister-boris-johnson-moved-to-intensive-care-after-being-admitted-to-hospital-with-coronavirus/
Not a laughing matter
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:16pm
Not a laughing matter
That's what they said to Kathy Griffin, too...
Does ICU automatically - ventilator?
ETA, let us remember:
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:28pm
Can't think of another reason to move him to ICU. The level of virus exposure would be higher in ICU given infected sputum and mucous from patients requiring mechanical ventilation. Aggressive oxygenation would be the only reason for the move and run the risk.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:46pm
The crash with this shit is precipitous...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:58pm
Well, WSJ says that he is not on a vent yet
As Mr. Johnson’s condition worsened, he deputized his foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, to run the government, a spokesman said. The 55-year-old premier was conscious when he was wheeled into the intensive care unit of a central London hospital at around 7 p.m. local time, a step taken in case he needed to be put on a ventilator, an official said.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/as-u-k-battles-to-contain-coronavirus-boris-johnson-remains-in-hospital-11586177542
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 5:24pm
Fake news!
Sorry, couldn't help myself. My bad, carry on.
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 7:09pm
So nice I said it twice...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 7:10pm
Guy on Fox (I watch so you don't have to...) says the morning papers in London will say "Boris Johnson fighting for his life"
He has deputized Raab and now is not acting as PM
I have lit a BoJo candle...not a candle FOR BoJo, mind you, it's a candle that looks like him--O, look, it's melting....
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 7:52pm