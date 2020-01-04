Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Mr. President — stop lying and start acting. Use the full extent of your authorities, now, to ensure that we are producing all essential goods and delivering them where they need to go. https://t.co/uIi1Rxha1C— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 22, 2020
The new coronavirus funding battle over the November election. A vote-by-mail push by Democrats sets up new clash over coronavirus relief.
By Marianne Levine & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 5
Consensus is growing that Democrats and Republicans will soon hash out a new coronavirus emergency package in the coming weeks. But a major obstacle is emerging: the November election.
A huge federal disaster response, new urgency around health care and a debate over social distancing have muddled the nation’s ideological debate. NOTE BIDEN ADVISER QUOTE
By Jim Rutenberg @ NYTimes.com, April 5
The 2020 edition of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., in February offered a theme-park version of what was to be President Trump’s re-election message: Under the banner of “America vs. Socialism,” the convention featured [....]
And the CPAC message seemed a relic from a distant time.
Malayan tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 after developing dry coughhttps://t.co/UkquEs9Avr— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 5, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital Sunday night due to ongoing coronavirus symptoms, a statement from his office said.
Johnson was hospitalized "on the advice of his doctor" after experiencing symptoms for more than 10 days after being diagnosed with COV-19, according to the statement, which was obtained by the BBC
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said his party may have to hold a "virtual convention" in Milwaukee due to coronavirus, after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) postponed the event until August 17.
Speaking with ABC News' This Week on Sunday, Biden said that he, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and top officials at the DNC are going to "follow the science" as they wait to decide how to hold a presidential nomination convention. Last Friday, Biden disclosed that he was moving forward with the vetting process of his potential Cabinet members and vice presidential picks. Biden insisted Sunday that regardless of the coronavirus situation, the DNC must hold an official convention in some for or another.
By Matthew Mark @ ABCNews.com, April 5
A book about the 1918 flu pandemic spurred the government to action.
Though it’s just a four-minute drive across the lagoon from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club, and ten minutes from the Palm Beach outposts of Chanel and Louis Vuitton, Howley’s diner has become an emblem of America’s stark new economic reality.
With more than 10 million people across the nation suddenly unemployed, bread lines are forming in the shadows of privileged enclaves like this one in Florida.
found via Senator Brian Schatz's twitter feed:
County of Maui and Chamber of Commerce announce partnership to help with 'micro' business owners effected by COVID-19. https://t.co/EvwhGngBEs— KITV4 (@KITV4) April 4, 2020
NEW: Trump praised Abbott's new 5-minute coronavirus testing machines. But the feds are only planning to send states up to 15 each, leaked emails show. My latest, with @dvergano: https://t.co/EYN8Z4fbuP— Stephanie M. Lee (@stephaniemlee) April 3, 2020
A small group of Bernie Sanders’s top aides and allies — including his campaign manager and his longtime strategist — have encouraged the independent senator from Vermont to consider withdrawing from the presidential race, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
The group includes campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a top Sanders surrogate and ally, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive private discussions.
published little over an hour ago.
305 die of coronavirus in NYC in 24 hours with more than 56,000 cases and 1,867 deaths https://t.co/7c4O7nd3t0— Henry Goldman (@hgoldman77) April 5, 2020
% of U.S. adults who say Donald Trump is doing an excellent job at responding to the coronavirus outbreak, by main source of political news— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) April 4, 2020
Fox News: 63%
CBS: 24%
NBC: 15%
ABC: 14%
CNN: 7%
MSNBC: 2%
NPR: 2%
New York Times: 1%
More in our data tool: https://t.co/JfsbOIyhGE pic.twitter.com/QdG84JBWlL
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:45pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 1:28am
Joe has youth vote after all...
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/03/23/think_joe_biden_ha...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 8:06am
And they are more likely to vote now too. Certainly they'll be likely to vote in November.
Now just pray he has a good immune system and strong lungs if he gets coronavirus.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:13pm
Or is silence the best weapon?
Maybe the Silent Majority quietly votes Quasimodo out in November to loud bells a-ringing and our national nightmare is (almost) over?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 1:11am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 12:11am
Bill Kristol:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 10:58pm
How can you tell? He can't finish a sentence.
It comes to this: I, who schlepped out to the Hamptons to harass Cuomo's Dan Loeb fundraiser back in 2014, who loathes and despises that shriveled stump of a Mario, am longing for the Cuomo Draft.
The horror, the horror....
by jollyroger on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 8:32am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 5:51am
Edit to add the full interview version as an alternate, in which also talks about Trump and Trump's supposed accusation about missing masks (the gov. finesses that,) the hospital and PPE situation, etc. kudos for Biden and the possibility of Trump baiting him about Biden, Fauci's facts and numbers, breaking down all the fiefdoms of all the area's hospitals into one unified system, and at the end banters humorously a bit more with his bro about not being in the basement under lockdown like mom did and cooking like mom did:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 4:17am
the reason for the Cuomo move last nite to his basement to broadcast the news: NY governor: 'My brother Chris is positive'
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 7:27pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 4:14pm
Biden is right to avoid calumny and ask people to do the math.
It is a sort of self limiting case of discrimination. If that doesn't work, nothing else would have either.
by moat on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 5:31pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 6:15pm
deconstructing the sexual assault accusation conspiracy stories:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 6:30pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:11am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 3:24am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 3:26am
Screw the convention - do it remote. It's over, screw Bernie - no time for his (raining on the) parade this year. Yeah we know Biden's flawed, but good enough. If we have that much time, impeach Trump a 2nd/3rd time.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:08am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:50am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 7:44pm
OK, getting serious now:
I would not be surprised if, rather than delaying the convention til August, powers that be change their minds and have a virtual convention as soon as primary voting is finished. In order to be doing a unified attack on Trump ASAP? Note the mention of cabinet choices too. Offer an alternative vision every day?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 2:26am
Nate Silver attempt to set right the inevitable revisionist histories starting about the role of "the media narrative":
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:39pm