    Mr. President, What is the Plan?

    By NCD on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 4:52pm |

    Jake Tapper to Trump: This crisis requires a plan. Do you have one?

     

    Comments

    Here's your answer, he's fixated on that which the stable genuis deems a miracle cure:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 6:57pm

    He's pushing it right now live on tv as I type....

    as this guy said yesterday


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:00pm

    more input


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:03pm

