    Zero sum game dimensional chess with lefties. Death is a eventual winner?

    By artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 9:10pm |

    How to Cope With a Pandemic by Being the Only Kind of Clown You Know How to Be https://t.co/PV2bbQw7uQ

    — We need #TestAndTrace (@Noahpinion) April 4, 2020

    and a warning about after the revolution:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 11:09am

    Airlines want a bailout, but don't want to refund money to passengers who can't fly. The airlines are also canceling flights, so there are less travel options. The given definition of Socialism is no different than.the capitalism we experience now regarding airlines.

    Edit to add:

    Fly ------ Airlines

    You'll  feel like you never left the ground 

    Because we treat you like dirt

    (I forget the comedian)


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 2:09pm

    Coleman Hughes, an undergraduate in philosophy at Columbia University, some of his greatest hits:

    Coleman Hughes
    @coldxman
    ·
    Apr 21, 2019
    Trump gave the Mueller investigation the same hostility Bill Clinton gave the Starr investigation. Add the fact that, unlike Clinton, Trump was completely innocent of the allegation that birthed the investigation to begin with. "Sickening" is a bit much.
     https://washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/politics/special/clinton/stories/presi...

    Coleman Hughes
    @coldxman
    To be clear, I don't believe left and right partisans have been equally self-serving in their reading of Mueller report. The Fox News narrative has been more accurate on both collusion and obstruction than the CNN/MSNBC narrative.

    On June 19, 2019, Hughes, who is of African American[4] and Puerto Rican descent, testified before a U.S. House Judiciary subcommittee at a hearing on reparations for slavery, arguing against the campaign.[5][6] Hughes told the Congressional subcommittee that reparation payments to descendants of slaves would insult black Americans, further dividing the country, and would make him and other descendants of slaves “victims without their consent..

    Tucker Carlson: What the fight for slavery reparations tells us about today's Democratic Party - Coleman Hughes, writer: So the moment you give me reparations, you've made me into a victim without my consent. Bill H.R. 40 is immoral and a political mistake.


    by NCD on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 2:53pm

