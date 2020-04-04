Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NEW: Trump praised Abbott's new 5-minute coronavirus testing machines. But the feds are only planning to send states up to 15 each, leaked emails show. My latest, with @dvergano: https://t.co/EYN8Z4fbuP— Stephanie M. Lee (@stephaniemlee) April 3, 2020
Though it’s just a four-minute drive across the lagoon from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club, and ten minutes from the Palm Beach outposts of Chanel and Louis Vuitton, Howley’s diner has become an emblem of America’s stark new economic reality.
With more than 10 million people across the nation suddenly unemployed, bread lines are forming in the shadows of privileged enclaves like this one in Florida.
found via Senator Brian Schatz's twitter feed:
County of Maui and Chamber of Commerce announce partnership to help with 'micro' business owners effected by COVID-19. https://t.co/EvwhGngBEs— KITV4 (@KITV4) April 4, 2020
A small group of Bernie Sanders’s top aides and allies — including his campaign manager and his longtime strategist — have encouraged the independent senator from Vermont to consider withdrawing from the presidential race, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
The group includes campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a top Sanders surrogate and ally, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive private discussions.
published little over an hour ago.
305 die of coronavirus in NYC in 24 hours with more than 56,000 cases and 1,867 deaths https://t.co/7c4O7nd3t0— Henry Goldman (@hgoldman77) April 5, 2020
% of U.S. adults who say Donald Trump is doing an excellent job at responding to the coronavirus outbreak, by main source of political news— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) April 4, 2020
Fox News: 63%
CBS: 24%
NBC: 15%
ABC: 14%
CNN: 7%
MSNBC: 2%
NPR: 2%
New York Times: 1%
More in our data tool: https://t.co/JfsbOIyhGE pic.twitter.com/QdG84JBWlL
The virus and the resulting disease, Covid-19, have hit Germany with force: According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had more than 92,000 laboratory-confirmed infections as of midday Saturday, more than any other country except the United States, Italy and Spain.
But with 1,295 deaths, Germany’s fatality rate stood at 1.4 percent, compared with 12 percent in Italy, around 10 percent in Spain, France and Britain, 4 percent in China and 2.5 percent in the United States. Even South Korea, a model of flattening the curve, has a higher fatality rate, 1.7 percent.
(Reuters) - U.S. hospitals desperate to help very sick patients with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, are trying a treatment first used in the 1890s that relies on blood plasma donated by recovered patients.
... “Historically, this has worked,” said Dr. Jeffrey Henderson, associate professor of medicine and molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “Before we had vaccines, this was used for infectious diseases like measles and diphtheria.”
Convalescent plasma was also successfully used during the 1918 flu pandemic, he said.
Those saved through extreme medical interventions, including being attached to mechanical ventilators for a week or two, often suffer long-term physical, mental and emotional issues, according to a staggering body of medical and scientific studies.
Well written and perfectly pitched. Labour has a serious leader again. https://t.co/pVrVuuhgQv— Philip Collins (@PCollinsTimes) April 4, 2020
I agree with Phil.
An expert in hospital outcomes, Dr. Gawande prescribes:
What it takes: “From Buffalo to NYC, hospitals will be sharing staff, patients and supplies for the foreseeable future, with Albany overseeing the distribution of resources” @voxdotcom https://t.co/MUYZRHolIS— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) April 4, 2020
By Lisa Mascaro & Andrew Taylor @ Associated Press, April 3
[....] In an interview with The Associated Press, the Republican leader said Congress should focus on correcting any shortcomings in the just-passed $2.2 trillion aid bill and rely on health care experts for solutions to “wipe out” the virus.
“There will be a next measure,” McConnell said about what would be the fourth coronavirus aid bill from Congress.
By Robert L. Tsai @ BostonReview.net, April 1
It’s easy to interpret the disorder of our COVID-19 response through the lens of unpreparedness or partisanship. But that misses the complex legal structure of emergency governance.
[Tsai is Professor of Law at American University. He is the author of America’s Forgotten Constitutions and Practical Equality: Forging Justice in a Divided Nation.]
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 9:33pm
I posted much more here on the Massachusetts/Patriots/China run/Fed interdiction story
Strikes me as a grand cat and mouse game right now and I am not sure who these "Feds" are and whose instructions they are following.
I think it behooves for some journos to really figure out who these Feds are. They might be civil servants following traditional protocol which liberals might traditionally support, or they might be Trumpies or they might be Jared, etc.
Doesn't help the situation for liberals to be arguing they want to see the Federal government choosing who gets what, via National Defense Act so that states aren't competing for each other UNTIL one knows who these Feds are and under whose directions they are under!
Strikes me from what I hear Cuomo say in press conferences that among the smart governors, they've got a little group going and are doing the best they can to ration. I.E., I got the crisis now, send me the stuff and the people, and then we'll pay back in kind once we've had the flattening.
Right now without knowing who is directing the fed actions, betting on my life, I'm going with the smart governors doing a decent job of working these problems out within their little Mafia-like cartel.
I do see irony here, right now this is actually the local governing over Federal governing model traditionally favored by Republicans. Cannot have cake and eat it too. I'm with the governors, particularly the blue state ones for now. So some prices go wack, so what, small price to pay, it's an emergency.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 9:49pm
P.S. Note Alaska Gov. happy to help out Massachusetts Gov.! They are working it out, you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours.
(on the other hand, mebbe if a football team owner wasn't involved, it could all turn to shit. Football team owner is like holy and dangerous, you don't fuck with him )
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 9:56pm
It's "Prez who didn't think it'd be bad lowballed orders, now wants to kinda cover ass but still golf and not take control".
Yes, an Executive-based model requires a competent executive. No, we don't have FDR, We have Simon LaGree.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 10:03pm
Can't trust the Feds, pretty clear here they are the cause of the problem, not the solution. I honestly don't know if this is standard nonpartisan government protocol writ in law or general GOP privatization preference or Trump wack make it up as we go along. But they are distributing national stockpile to for-profit biz middlemen:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 10:58pm
Keep in mind, the emergency nature of the problem, no time for courts nor politics.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 11:00pm
Once upon a time you might get a stay, but then they (GOP loonies) packed the courts.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 1:27am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 1:31am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 12:17am
And Liz and Tammy are on it:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 1:29am