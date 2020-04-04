Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The virus and the resulting disease, Covid-19, have hit Germany with force: According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had more than 92,000 laboratory-confirmed infections as of midday Saturday, more than any other country except the United States, Italy and Spain.
But with 1,295 deaths, Germany’s fatality rate stood at 1.4 percent, compared with 12 percent in Italy, around 10 percent in Spain, France and Britain, 4 percent in China and 2.5 percent in the United States. Even South Korea, a model of flattening the curve, has a higher fatality rate, 1.7 percent.
Comments
One could not create a better nation to handle this crisis. Italy, France and Spain: not so much.
Oops, I forgot (NOT). We created it with the Marshall Plan after WWII, to rebuild it from ashes.
A capitalist globalist country, stressing both manufacturing and trading, with anti-zenophobic intent built in. PLUS a strong social safety net to keep rabble from being roused as they had previously been roused.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 6:43pm
Said another way:
What good is passionate partisanship anyways?Germany knows through trial and error how bad partisanship can get.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 6:56pm
We are in a partisan country. Some states are sheltering in place, others are not. Some will be coming out of sheltering in place as others are in the middle of just going in. It is not clear if this lack of synchrony will create a second wave of infections. We have to prepare for the situation we actually face. We are not sure what we face.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00938-0
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 8:48pm
The WaPo notes the problem
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/foot-dragging-gop-governors-are-imperiling-the-whole-country/2020/04/03/b2fe45ee-75e0-11ea-85cb-8670579b863d_story.html
We want drugs to work. We want serum to work. We want a vaccine. To find out if anything works takes time. What we really needed was a coordinated national stay at home order.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 9:11pm
I guarantee you that your chosen presidential candidate for president, Joe Biden, will chose to be a uniter over divisive politics on nearly every single issue. Why do you continue to counter his message and desires for this country? He talks healing the country, you talk bitterness and revenge over issues that are history. It's almost as if you wish the discord to continue to give you a sense of purpose. Do you plan to move out of the country once he is elected or what?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 9:21pm