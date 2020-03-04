Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
(Reuters) - U.S. hospitals desperate to help very sick patients with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, are trying a treatment first used in the 1890s that relies on blood plasma donated by recovered patients.
... “Historically, this has worked,” said Dr. Jeffrey Henderson, associate professor of medicine and molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “Before we had vaccines, this was used for infectious diseases like measles and diphtheria.”
Convalescent plasma was also successfully used during the 1918 flu pandemic, he said.
Those saved through extreme medical interventions, including being attached to mechanical ventilators for a week or two, often suffer long-term physical, mental and emotional issues, according to a staggering body of medical and scientific studies.
Well written and perfectly pitched. Labour has a serious leader again. https://t.co/pVrVuuhgQv— Philip Collins (@PCollinsTimes) April 4, 2020
I agree with Phil.
An expert in hospital outcomes, Dr. Gawande prescribes:
What it takes: “From Buffalo to NYC, hospitals will be sharing staff, patients and supplies for the foreseeable future, with Albany overseeing the distribution of resources” @voxdotcom https://t.co/MUYZRHolIS— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) April 4, 2020
By Lisa Mascaro & Andrew Taylor @ Associated Press, April 3
[....] In an interview with The Associated Press, the Republican leader said Congress should focus on correcting any shortcomings in the just-passed $2.2 trillion aid bill and rely on health care experts for solutions to “wipe out” the virus.
“There will be a next measure,” McConnell said about what would be the fourth coronavirus aid bill from Congress.
By Robert L. Tsai @ BostonReview.net, April 1
It’s easy to interpret the disorder of our COVID-19 response through the lens of unpreparedness or partisanship. But that misses the complex legal structure of emergency governance.
[Tsai is Professor of Law at American University. He is the author of America’s Forgotten Constitutions and Practical Equality: Forging Justice in a Divided Nation.]
....Gates said the foundation would end up picking only one or two of the seven, meaning billions of dollars spent on manufacturing would be abandoned.He said that in a situation where the world faces the loss of trillions of dollars to the economy, wasting a few billion to help is worth it....
Thank God for Bill Gates
https://t.co/53ebirMj1d
Google at its best! “Community Mobility Reports aim to provide insights into response to #COVID19– charts movement trends over time by geo, across diff retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, & residential.” https://t.co/tVgKDprock pic.twitter.com/QYEMw5eDEr— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 3, 2020
SCOOP: @SBAGov awarded a $50M contract for coronavirus loan processing to a team including @RocketLoans.
* ROCKET LOANS owner DAN GILBERT donated $750k to TRUMP's inauguration & $67k to the '16 GOP convention.
** Trump has called Gilbert “a great friend" https://t.co/KAXWwcf0nu
U.S. coronavirus supply spree sparks outrage among allies https://t.co/3v7cJ8ZoY8— Meg Maggio (@megmaggio88) April 4, 2020
I'm pretty much anti-death penalty, but if there's going to be one, killing a doctor in the midst of a pandemic lacking sufficient medical personnel should certainly qualify. Especially if the perp is a stupid underage punk, as maybe the message will get around to his buddies.
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the slayings of a University of Wisconsin-Madison doctor and her husband, authorities say https://t.co/xszeXXYP5Z— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
On Saturday, March 21, Jason Hargrove parked the Detroit city bus he’d been driving. He had to get something off his chest.
A middle-aged woman had boarded earlier and then coughed several times without covering her mouth. To a transit worker already worried about the pandemic, an action that might otherwise just be considered rude had suddenly become threatening, he explained in an 8-minute Facebook video.
Days later, Hargrove told his Facebook followers he was feeling sick and had quarantined himself.
By Wednesday, he was dead.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday abruptly reversed course and urged a delay of the state’s Tuesday primary, declaring the coronavirus too great a health risk and summoning the state legislature for a special session Saturday to consider a plan to cancel in-person voting and extend the deadline for mail-in ballots.
saw videos of this on CNN a few minutes ago, extremely striking, including that people on the docks came running from all around. Stars and Stripes now featuring it is significant too:
Navy captain who was fired for raising concerns about the spread of coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier he commanded was sent off by hundreds of sailors with applause and cheers. They chanted his name and one called him the GOAT, greatest of all time. https://t.co/BBNGwgHELP
The point that stood out for me was:
This point goes toward the virus "czar" idea to utilize the Defense Production Act to stop the fight over scarce resources. Now the President says he has appointed such an office with Rear Adm. John Polowczyk in charge. Now the Admiral says the following is holding him back from fulfilling that role:
That makes sense, as far as it goes, but in the context of Konyndyk's observation, it only conceives of the job as a position inside of FEMA by somebody with a good credit card. It still leaves the governors pitted against one another until FEMA builds the capacity to do the job.
Something else is needed to have more control of this allocation process, even if the infrastructure is not immediately replaceable by executive fiat.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:19pm
In similar news, The Trump Administration Uses Wartime Powers for First Dibs on Supplies, Ahead of States.
In regards to the use of DPA and the kerfuffle with Schumer:
Dr Grover is on point that leaders need to be transparent about their actions. In this and similar reporting, however, it is not clear exactly who these leaders are. Admiral Polowczyk said he wasn't using DPA yet to directly procure. Is that true? And if it is, who else is buying?
And note how Trump throws out the assurance that "we" will drop out immediately of any bidding war. So, he admits "we" are purchasing stuff but acts like it is happening on another world where all of that stuff is not a bidding war by default.
I am going to the backyard now to break things.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 4:03pm
hmmm:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:33pm
That sort of thing.
None of it adds up to anything you can hold with your mind.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:38pm
Yeah, we are all looking for any tea leaves that can possibly be read. And when we find a possible tea leaf, it would still only be tea leaf reading.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:50pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 1:29am
Still looking for Harmony and humor - def not Randy's product.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 7:11am
I got you covered
by moat on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 12:11pm