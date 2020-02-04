Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nancy Pelosi got hella shit for calling Covid19
"The Trump Virus".
Historians disagree.
The correct name for this disease, as far as the United States is concerned:
THE TRUMP DEATH
That's how plague nomenclature works...
On Saturday, March 21, Jason Hargrove parked the Detroit city bus he’d been driving. He had to get something off his chest.
A middle-aged woman had boarded earlier and then coughed several times without covering her mouth. To a transit worker already worried about the pandemic, an action that might otherwise just be considered rude had suddenly become threatening, he explained in an 8-minute Facebook video.
Days later, Hargrove told his Facebook followers he was feeling sick and had quarantined himself.
By Wednesday, he was dead.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday abruptly reversed course and urged a delay of the state’s Tuesday primary, declaring the coronavirus too great a health risk and summoning the state legislature for a special session Saturday to consider a plan to cancel in-person voting and extend the deadline for mail-in ballots.
saw videos of this on CNN a few minutes ago, extremely striking, including that people on the docks came running from all around. Stars and Stripes now featuring it is significant too:
Navy captain who was fired for raising concerns about the spread of coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier he commanded was sent off by hundreds of sailors with applause and cheers. They chanted his name and one called him the GOAT, greatest of all time. https://t.co/BBNGwgHELP
The Michigan state health department provided COVID-19 data by race for the first time Thursday in its daily report.
African Americans account for 35% of confirmed cases in the state and 40% of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Caucasians account for 25% of cases and 26% of deaths; 34% of confirmed cases are of unknown race, as are 30% of deaths.
A number of U.S. states have yet to issue a stay-at-home order, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Every state has imposed some type of restrictions, including bans on social gatherings or closing of certain businesses but 11 states still do not have a stay-at-home order in place. According to a tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and at least 5,137 deaths.
Charles Blow addresses the racial aspects of COVID-19 in the NYT
A group of about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico, then returned to find that dozens had tested positive.
By David Montgomery & Manny Fernandez @ NYTimes.com, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin partied in Mexico on spring break. The students, all in their 20s, flew on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, and some returned on separate commercial flights to Texas.
Comments
The Boston Globe agrees.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:12am
Is Trump the rat or the flea? Inquiring minds...
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:21am
You should be used to pestilence and filthy disease living in your peoples paradise.
Did you go dancing with Nancy in Chinatown weeks after Trump banned the plague flights from China?
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:43pm
Huh? Is that a Batman reference, or what?
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:48pm
Not sure, but do we call the Russian "aid" planes "Raisin Bomber 2.0"?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:59pm
Put a wig on that joker and itwould be a great characuture of Nan.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 6:11pm
I retain my SF voting privileges so that I can vote against Pelosi in the primaries and so that if you sue me your ass gets removed to Federal Court, (surprise, sucka').
That said, she looks pretty good for 80
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:06pm
I'm not surprised you would protest vote against a sloe commie like Nan preferring a full blown Maoist like AOC or someone of her ilk.
Nan's looks are on the edge of the uncanny valley artificial enough to frighten children and adults.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:16pm
AOC or someone of her ilk.
Mi Reina!
I actually MET AOC when on a video shoot for Zephyr Teachout, and, of course, you are spot on. I am sprung like a wagon that took the quick way to the bottom of the Grand Canyon!
That said, and while I will walk precincts in the upcoming primary till my feet bleed, I won't surrender my Cali citizenship (reference the diversity jurisdiction previously cited...)
ETA I said "for 80"! I never contemplated that "looks" would be a metric applicable to an 80 yr old, but that was before the dread number began to loom in my own near future....we adapt....
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:32pm
his reference is a favorite meme of Trumpies on social media because it's something that actually happened and it's all they've got so they're running with it. Our doofus mayor as well as some in our city govt. encouraged people to go to the Chinese New Year parade, without fear, including on social media, in order to counter prejudice against Asians about the virus. I'll remind that Mayor Doofus also waited until the last minute to cancel the St. Paddy's Day parade (as well as going to his own gym in Brooklyn.) He's a panderer to the protest of the moment, and identity politics in a deficient manner and very scattered about it to boot. All the better our Gov. is constantly yellin' at him, eyes-on-the-prize style. De Blasio is not exactly the crowing glory of the Empire State, managerially speaking. He's a pander bear but without skill or forethought. In the past he's been clueless fodder for the right. So far what he's been good at is shaking down pay-for-play political donations. Of the coronavirus press conferences I've seen by him, they have not been not reassuring, he sounds like the proverbial chicken with his head cut off. Hopefully someone more competent is actually running this show and one does get this impression if one follows what's up.
All that said, he's a stable genius compared to Trump.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:17am
I love Sandinista Bill...Mayor Bill, disappointed.
The gym trip was collosssally tone deaf.
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:39am
The WIFI must be back up at Liberty University.
Trump Death continues to spread.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:23pm
I didn't realize you had become a spox for the CCP.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:18pm
Yes, I am a Russian agent.
I thought you were one too.
I wish management was better at sorting out the assignments.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:09pm
I'd heard that snowflakes were having trouble understanding simple facts but was unaware of how seriously TDS had reduced their mental abilities until your last statement.
The Wuhan virus and the CCP propaganda you parrot are from CHINA .
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:24pm
That's my fault - with global warming it's hard to keep the snowflakes frozen long enough for a quorum - a summer's day doesn't make a thaw. Does Deep State = Stasi? When KGB just GRU, is it Mary Poppins or a real societal threat? Even our Anon must have trouble keeping up.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:50am
I read the CCR as a Cyrillic acronym. That is how Soros uses it in his instructions to our cell.
Mary Poppins is a danger to bankers everywhere.
I am glad to get the memo that TDS refers to Trump Death Symptoms. I really had that one ass backwards.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 7:55am
I think that Anon has confused The P(eople's) R(epublic) of C(hina) with something that I suppose pencils out to the Chinese Communist Party (an entity which I do not believe actually exists, at least by that name)
If he/she were educated, or even resourceful, he/she could;a gone all fancy and used google to wow, dazzle and confuse us by transporting actual Chinese ideographs, thus
中华人民共和国;
More high concept, Chicoms conveys at once the racist origins of his/her screed, and the fountainhead (see what I did there?) of his/her "thinking", viz, the Dead Man Walkiing (you know who I mean...)
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 8:52am
You are quite right about the origin of the acronym. I went to Briebart and they are using it like a rolled Benjamin at a frat kegger. You are also correct that it does not exist outside of their dorm. You got your CPC and there is a PRC but no CCP.
I also saw some of the Chicoms stuff while on campus. I do see what you did there. Somehow, the Manchurian Candidate was swapped for a Randian Robot at a crucial moment and the demise of the International State is assured. The death part of the demise is coming into better focus.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:39pm
You need to slow down and use your finger to read CCP, Chinese Communist Party.
The Russian collusion hoax... [Bullshit deleted - PP]
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 1:38pm
You need to STFU, you lying shit disturber.
Here's some background reading for your Trump- and -Rusaia-assisted pandemic time. I'm in no mood to let you keep blathering your disinfo - Trump collusion is well-documented, even as you continue to back your treasonous allies. And yes, the President used his office and brought in hatchet men to look for dirt on his opponents. So suck it.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 1:56pm
May we not find consolation in the coming "Rapture" that is in store for the lucky congregants availing themselves of the religious gathering exception to "sit your fool ass down and stay home?"
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:44pm
This thread might be the place to collect the various attempts to deflect from the spread of Trump Death by those working in his cult.
This is almost as good as our College Student's entry:
We were caught unprepared by a pandemic 9/11. The failures began long before Trump.
The College Student does a better job of deflection than Thiessen by not referring to things like "Trump Administration." If you are capable of remembering stuff that happened last week, that sort of rhetoric will be really off-putting.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:09pm
Dispatches from the psychic front:
It will not be 100-240,000 ("best case") deaths.
It will be 3-4 million.
Bet on it.
To my chagrin, Predictit is not yet taking bets on the total...how parochial of them.
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 7:17am
People magazine is being very unhelpful in our crisis, and making me even more wistful at the chance to make a little money off The Trump Death.'
The problem: They have a thing called "world's sexiest man"....trial balloons went up yesterday suggesting Tony Fauci.
Of course, that sent Trump into orbit, and the result: Today's briefing, no Tony.
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 5:50pm
I had the briefing on in the background but did not listen much, reading news during it. So I go to Rick Wilson who listens and interprets for me:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:37pm
One very important thing about Trump that I am trying to continually remind myself about: he really hardly ever has a clue about what his administration actually supports or is doing:
Almost all his trolling and similar is basically sound and fury signifying nothing, all distracting noise. Yes, they run it by him, whatever it is, and humor him and kowtow. But it rarely has anything to do with the actual policy and action being supported. Some rare times he may understand or even at the moment demand something. But in those cases, he usually quickly forgets what that was. It's all only about playing a character, for which he wants praise and applause for each performance.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 5:38pm
Nice example of how he makes up stories/narratives, then babbles them out to share his stable genius dealing with new input:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 5:41pm
Now you've gone and done it...here I go, scraping my brains off the walls and ladling them back into the shattered pieces of skull (super glue, since you ask...)
There is nothing more dangerous to the structural integrity of one's head than reading a transcript of Trump's logorrhea.
I defy anyone to get five lines in without a cranial explosion.
Jesus, what a monumental putz!
ETA, the most dangerous rhetoric, his verbal tic "think of it". Somehow, the word "think" coming out of that anal scar in his orange imitation of a face is blasphemy.
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 5:58pm
It is difficult to come to any other conclusion.
People have tried.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 6:04pm
Cuomo understands the whole thing and is trying: “He’s Walking the Line”: Inside Andrew Cuomo’s Psychological Game With Trump
It’s a life-or-death struggle—and playing out in dueling press conferences. “One-on-one, it’s perfectly cordial with Trump,” says a person who knows both men. “Because the show isn’t on.”
@ VanityFair.com, April 2
(NO PAYWALL RULES ON THIS ONE.)
I would like to add that I think Fauci does similar.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 7:37pm
I appreciate the artistry on all sides.
But I am coming pretty close to saying fuck all this.
Everyday the party continues is an invitation for Death.
This is all we can do as a Republic?
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 7:49pm
Fauci is finished...See above::
Worse than Time Man of the Year, he's up for People "Sexiest Man Alive"(On FOX no less!!) and he's six years older than Trump.
Some things cannot be forgiven...
https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/coronavirus-dr-anthony-fauci-sexiest-m...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 10:27pm
yes well but I note that he and his fellow hotties are being promoted to be on CBS Face The Nation on Sunday. Nobody going to church, maybe yuge ratings....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 10:43pm
Here ya go, more heroic health providers trying to do what may be impossible:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 7:17pm
Check out the nice photoshop artwork:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 8:05pm
more subtle messaging:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 9:43pm