Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Modern social justice and cancel culture are secular reboots of the evangelical Christian crusading of decades past, with one big difference: Christianity is replete with forgiveness and redemption narratives, while the secular version has none. https://t.co/HU07xln9el— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) September 25, 2019
Remember how in the Obama days the right was so frothing-at-the-mouth insane, they'd mistake Onion satire for news, and treat it as such.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) September 25, 2019
Well...Snopes is now 'fact checking' Babylon Bee humor pieces.
How the great pendulum swings...https://t.co/kNmOApVYLE
On Saturday, March 21, Jason Hargrove parked the Detroit city bus he’d been driving. He had to get something off his chest.
A middle-aged woman had boarded earlier and then coughed several times without covering her mouth. To a transit worker already worried about the pandemic, an action that might otherwise just be considered rude had suddenly become threatening, he explained in an 8-minute Facebook video.
Days later, Hargrove told his Facebook followers he was feeling sick and had quarantined himself.
By Wednesday, he was dead.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday abruptly reversed course and urged a delay of the state’s Tuesday primary, declaring the coronavirus too great a health risk and summoning the state legislature for a special session Saturday to consider a plan to cancel in-person voting and extend the deadline for mail-in ballots.
saw videos of this on CNN a few minutes ago, extremely striking, including that people on the docks came running from all around. Stars and Stripes now featuring it is significant too:
Navy captain who was fired for raising concerns about the spread of coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier he commanded was sent off by hundreds of sailors with applause and cheers. They chanted his name and one called him the GOAT, greatest of all time. https://t.co/BBNGwgHELP
The Michigan state health department provided COVID-19 data by race for the first time Thursday in its daily report.
African Americans account for 35% of confirmed cases in the state and 40% of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Caucasians account for 25% of cases and 26% of deaths; 34% of confirmed cases are of unknown race, as are 30% of deaths.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a critically-needed lifeline for American small businesses. EIG's @LettieriDC summarizes the program and explains why Congress may need to do more: https://t.co/FEkDnuRDql— Economic Innovation Group (@InnovateEconomy) March 31, 2020
The European Parliament has offered the city of Brussels the use of one of its buildings, as well as its vehicles, to help in the fight against coronavirus. https://t.co/8K3RrWsxOM— alain servais (@aservais1) April 3, 2020
⚠️Epic fail- #COVID19 testing backlog in California remains at a staggering 59,000 — far more than any other state that is publicly reporting numbers for pending test results. 65% of all tests backlogged and unprocessed!! https://t.co/vTyTFMqnY0— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 3, 2020
A nice filet. https://t.co/WkwbFC6tkV— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) April 3, 2020
Nations with Mandatory TB Vaccines Show Fewer Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/ISZZT9OO4a Via @Bloombergquint— William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) April 3, 2020
Twitter deletes 20,000 fake accounts linked to Saudi, Serbian, Egyptian, Honduran governments in latest purge of state disinformationhttps://t.co/bzUfA1odHm— Julian Borger (@julianborger) April 2, 2020
A number of U.S. states have yet to issue a stay-at-home order, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Every state has imposed some type of restrictions, including bans on social gatherings or closing of certain businesses but 11 states still do not have a stay-at-home order in place. According to a tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and at least 5,137 deaths.
Charles Blow addresses the racial aspects of COVID-19 in the NYT
Coronavirus stay-at-home orders have reduced traffic accidents by half https://t.co/0CgfUgQ42F— L.A. Times Health (@latimeshealth) April 2, 2020
A group of about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico, then returned to find that dozens had tested positive.
By David Montgomery & Manny Fernandez @ NYTimes.com, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin partied in Mexico on spring break. The students, all in their 20s, flew on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, and some returned on separate commercial flights to Texas.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Or is it more like the "100,000 Little Stalinists" as per David Mikics review of Robert Boyer's The Tyranny of Virtue: Identity, The Academy, and the Hunt for Political Heresies ?
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/25/2019 - 4:58pm
For all the tears shed over identity politics and political correctness, there is much more discussion of issues on the Left than there is on the Right. On the Left there is discussion of whether a particular candidate is racist or black enough. Harris has been challenged on race and her actions as states attorney. Buttigieg has been questioned on his actions on police abuse. Biden has had to defend his position on Clarence Thomas and the 1994 crime bill. These are important discussions. They are happening in the real world and they are happening on the Left.
College students of 2020 are pathetically tame compared to their grandparents. There is intersectionality. The Parkland students made sure that minorities got air time on the gun debate. Feminists are openly debating issues of race leading to changes at the top of the March for Women. I see a vibrant,, sometimes aggressive discussion occurring on the Left. I see "My way or the highway" coming from the Right. The high schools and colleges seem to be producing activists on the Left capable of dealing with current situations.
The Right does not allow debate. In the true scope of things, the Right represents the clear danger to discussion in the United States.
I feel good about our future being in the hands of the Liberal snowflakes.
I wonder what activities the author of the book participated in while in college.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/25/2019 - 9:35pm
All I can think of saying is that the Hatfields and McCoys could never see how many similarities they had either.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/26/2019 - 5:54pm
One side murdered Heather Heyer and is on FBI radar for high powered weapons used to kill innocent people. The other side is not.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 8:56am
Really, one side murdered Heyer? The whole of the right not just the small number of white supremacists in Charlottesville? All republicans are white supremacists?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 11:44am
All republicans are white supremacists?
How many times have we had to ask this of him? He is just like the worst of the p.c. crowd and family values cultural warriors. He either knows not the damage that kind of "us vs. them" partisan rhetoric and stereotyping does or he is a a poor learner and refuses to adjust his writing style to the reaction to it. (For crissakes, if it turns off nearly all of his like minded correspondents to his message, imagine the damage he could do canvassing for a candidate in real life.)
I am convinced people like him, who practice this kind of rhetoric, very much helped Trump win. Trump has been taking advantage his whole life with how the p.c. warring affects an important group of swing type of people. There is no need to do this, lump everyone in as the same. One can attack the real bad guys without falling into the "us vs. them" divisiveness.
And I should say at this point that there are actually smart people out there who know how to introduce politically correct memes out there with wisdom, grace, style and humor, to culture-changing effect. It's just that currently it seems the idiocracts have taken over and made it counterproductive. Again, just like the Falwell Family Values crowd.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 3:51pm
Hmmm. Does not compute:
1) CRITICS: ‘RAMBO: LAST BLOOD’ IS RACIST CALL FOR TRUMP WALL
The fifth installment of Sylvester Stallone's veteran saga gets slammed as pro-wall propaganda ... and much worse.
@ Hollywoodintoto.com, Sept. 19
2) Jaylon Smith of the Dallas Cowboys:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/26/2019 - 9:59pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/26/2019 - 10:17pm
It seems to me the problem of men who identify as women who compete in women's sports is greatly exaggerated. There are so few of them that most women in sports will never compete against them. But it is a problem. What ever gender a person thinks they are those who have the XY chromosome are physiologically male and will dominate against most women in most sports. I don't think they should be allowed to compete in women's sports.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 09/26/2019 - 11:13pm
While I thought of it as rare, seeing 2 dudes-turned-girls take a local track meet made it kinda obvius that someone will be gaming it out on the local level, then state, then nationals. The exception in 2019 becomes the rule.
(kinda like the Hollywood stars paying for their kids to get into cherry schools with created fake activities - rare in this instance, but an indication of the bigger scandal that permeates the whole system, including supporting the awfully high costs of education in the US)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 4:59am
The physiological differences between those with an XX and an XY chromosome is well documented. But I learned it from experience over and over again, much to my surprise. I'm 5" 4' and when I graduated from high school I weighed 95 lbs. I've always thought of myself as small and weak. Every woman I dated or just did things with was taller and weighed more than I. The first time I realized men are stronger than women was on a canoe trip with a woman who was not just taller than me but was a huskier woman. Not over weight, just with a larger body frame and type. When you canoe you have to occasionally portage around obstacles. Carrying the canoe can be difficult but it's not overly onerous. Given our size difference I thought it would be easier for her than for me. But what was a little hard but relatively easy for me was a struggle for her. I was on the extreme fringe for size and strength for men and she was somewhat off center in the other direction for women yet what was at most a small difficulty for me was a very real struggle for her. Biology matters.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 6:30pm
Found @Glinner's feed interesting, prolly cuz I'm an old scuzzy cracker who ain't woke.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 4:57am
I love your self-slur, it's adorable.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 5:36pm
"I love it when you talk self-dirty". Self-debasement as a turn-on - class, please turn in 3-5 pages by Monday, make sure to include self-references and foot fetish notes.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/28/2019 - 11:38am
Well now, I've watched this whole thing: Black and Indigenous Millennials Are Canceling Latinidad. Here’s Why @ TheRoot.com, Sept. 26.
And I've got to admit this particular cancellation is not at all like simple tribalism or simplistic wingers. Turns out that to achieve liberation politics and indigenating, it's real fucking complicated, it means being attuned to the ways one creates one's own hierarchies, it means unpacking them those hierarchies, and working against them as well. The end message to me, my takeaway: let's all tribalize further by skin color but first let's also get a DNA test to know who we are, check out out what our people did going back like 500 years, then you'll really know who your people are and you can hang only with them and they will make you feel welcome? Oh and homogenity is a lie, that came through loud and clear. Except: it's okay to just be "black" and reject all the other stuff.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/26/2019 - 11:06pm
It seems to me that those interviewed were describing rejection by white Latinidads they experienced today.
Gates did a great documentary on this in "Black in Latin America".
https://www.pbs.org/wnet/black-in-latin-america/
Is there anything white Lainidads need to do?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 3:16am
That video wasn't by Henry Louis Gates. I like Gates. Gates doesn't do cancel culture crap. He's interested in melting pot history. He's basically a uniter, not a divider.
But this thread is about cancel culture getting out of hand and being tribal and/or sanctimonious and/or preachy and/or ridiculous to the point of counter productivity. Just like when right wingers do.
So I am not going to get into Gates here.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 2:37pm
I don’t think that would work for me, since going no further than my family of origin, there are those who are weird and unwelcoming. Friends are those people whom you have chosen and who reciprocate. Family members often are like friends as well. The choice is based on shared values and circumstances; enjoying each other’s company and mutual trust.
Sometimes tribes are just supportive groups, and good ones are inclusive rather than exclusive, IMO.
by CVille Dem on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 12:32pm
I'm a bit worried about that paternity test with my sister, and then there's other stuff I'm just not sayin' (without a good attorney - obviously not Rudy). In any case, do we know the gene yet for Radical Confederate? Can 23AndMe identify a Rebel Yell from birth? Is being a NASCAR fan a marker for more despicable behavior? (and can I just like Richard Petty, or does that call the whole thing off?)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 1:27pm
Oh crap, like clockwork, someone over on Twitter asks what happens to NASCAR with electric vehicles introduced - Apocalypse, obviously - no super loud exhausts and shifting gears, full bore carburetors, smell of fumes... Even the pit bimbos won't even know when to bounce. It's over. Not with a bang, but with a whimper. We hardly knew thee...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 3:50pm
You are correct to point to the whole car fan culture as a interesting problem, much less stock car racing (famously popular in the lands of some of the most important swing voters). It is coming, it's going to be an even bigger culture wars issue with Greta out there being turned into a potent symbol by both sides. It's also very much tied into urban vs. rural. And individualism vs. common good. And on this point, I can see suburban very much siding with rural!
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 3:57pm
These are easy problems to solve. We'll still be able to see which car is faster. For those who miss the sounds loud speakers can play a sound track with roaring engines and gears grinding. That's what they do in movies. For the traditional smell of the race track burning tires can be strategically placed around the track.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 4:10pm
Peracles, I have it on good authority that most bimbo eruptions, or “bounces” as you so delicately put it, absolutely, definitely do end with a bang.
by CVille Dem on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 5:47pm
Yes, but w/o the bounce per ounce, there's no bang for the bucks - literally "what/where the fuck?"
This does not "end" well. And I'm skeptical about OceanKat's Quadrophonic surrund sound approach - all those theaters with moving seats & emitting smells & shit, including the special 3D glasses - how well did they catch on? We're simple folks - responding to simple stimuli, human sweat & sexual secretions over simulated mechanics.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 6:28pm
You don't have to worry about the smells & shit. The porta-pottys will be just the same
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 6:51pm
just ran across this ad on my Twitter feed for the Polestar "performance electric car". It's definitely not the NASCAR demographic they are going after here, though, hah, with all the millennial aesthetes with Euro accents discussing design. But it's interesting because the marketing clearly expecting continuation of old fashioned love of a "sports car"
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 11:17pm
it's a bit weird - the "Made in Chengdu" is a joy killer, it's quite a bit slower than a Tesla (4.7secs to 60 vs 3.2), less range than the Tesla extended version, and of course won't be in production until Q2 2020, almost 3 years after the Model 3 launched - which considering the amount of data & improvements Tesla gets around driver & car feedback it's a serious disadvantage. Perhaps some of the styling issues will make it compelling, and they're hoping they get some Volvo cred & European style marks, but the price doesn't seem to be any cheaper and it's hard to see what will make this succeed. [still a whole lot less than the Porsche Taycan]
(Note: the Tesla SUVs should be going into production late Q3 2020, using much of the tech from Model 3's, so it's also hard to see why many won't wait the 2-3 months for a Tesla for those less into the sports features and more into the room)
More on Polestar here:
https://eu.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/mobility/2019/09/30/pole...
Also "made with VR":
https://twitter.com/Seeker/status/1178111579209912320
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 6:03am
C'Ville you are really getting up close and personal now with that meme.
In my dotage I am really starting to regret spending so much time and loyalty and blood sweat and tears on people that I share DNA with just because I share their DNA with them. Who I don't really like. Who give me stress and anxiety when I share time with them. And have neglected my friends who I do really like, to tend to those with my DNA. I chose my friends because we clicked. And we grew apart because I spent too much time helping family members that I actually dislike. ]
It hit me so hard again just the other day: every minute I spend talking to my godmother/aunt on the phone is a fucking chore and distressing. I have to put on a mask, a character. We have nothing in common and I get depressed after I get off. She doesn't even know the adult me, she knows nothing of my life and is still talking to me as if I was my 12-yr old self.
You get so much of this, instinctively, I bet, because, as I recall you saying a couple of times, you are an adoptive mother. DNA has nothing to do with what makes for happy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 2:49pm
It seems this is a common experience. I don't tell my parents or my sisters most of the things happening in my life or most of the things I believe. I call my mother twice a month and it's excruciating to find things to talk about when most of my life is off limits. Of course it would be worse to reveal myself since that would start arguments and leave us with hurt feelings.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 3:08pm
Yeah, comes to mind, this Geico commercial famously exaggerated the syndrome.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 3:36pm
Why "exaggerated"? They nailed the mother (ok, poor choice of words), and just because *you're* not part of a Seal team stopping a thermonuclear device from going off in some major metropolitan area by hitching a ride on a helicopter doesn't mean it doesn't happen. What was your worst, in the middle of a SoHo opening? Interrupting a talk with Rudolf Stingel where he was going to turn over his entire collection to you? It happens. Don't be bitter.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 6:22am
Yes, Arta, you do remember correctly. I have three adopted children and am very close to them. The boys will be 30 this November and my daughter will be 34, and although I would help them if they wanted to search for their birth parents it has never been an issue.
I agree that this may be part of the reason I feel as I do on this subject, but this feeling may also be part of the reason I went the adoption route rather than IVF, which was available at that time (though not as successful as it is now). My mother had 8 siblings, and they all reproduced like rabbits so you can imagine how many cousins I had. Family reunions were no different for me than going down the mid-way of the State Fair. All kinds of kids; some too loud, some too rough, and most that I almost never even had a conversation with, made me not want to go to reunions as a kid. I remember one of them only because I almost drowned in my Uncle Atwell’s pond. My father saw me go under and saved me.
But it was only when I got the best job I ever had (Student Health Center at GWU) and I realized how much more pleasant and supportive my co-workers were than many of my family members, that it started to gel. Religion and the hypocrisy around it was the final straw in one case.
The other thing was that during a very stressful time in my life I made a conscious decision to avoid people who caused me stress. It was win/win for them as well as me I’m sure. I feel your pain about the godmother. I remember being very excited about a two-day conference I attended. I was staying with my mother because it was in her town. The guest speaker was Tom Robbins, and when I started to repeat an amazing vignette he shared I saw her eyes glaze over as she reached for her cigarettes. I just stopped. All she cared about was that I was there and she could tell her friends I was visiting. After that I sent regular notes that she liked much more than calls anyway. I also visited, and we did have many nice visits, but almost never nice conversations.
Oh, well.
by CVille Dem on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 6:20pm
Even Dem Girls Get the Blues. Just another roadside distraction.
Yeah, I had 1 amazing breakthrough real conversation the last 5-day visit, & then it retrenched to minutia and irrelevancies. But the 1 talk was rather refreshing - vainly I hoped it might continue a bit after. We of course don't talk politics or anything even slightly controversial - my opinion isn't exactly welcome. Oddly enough, "Shark Tank" was the winning activity 3 nights in a row, which is fine - better than some of the dumber shows & allowed the kids some input. What PP does? she still has no clue.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 4:55am
guy with a great head on his shoulders, not trying to shame anyone, just trying to assist everyone in communication by understanding words:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/08/2019 - 7:23pm
He should be ashamed of not shaming people.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 12:00am
an enemy of the woke people to be sure
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 12:06am
The best weapon against people who take themselves too seriously is not to denounce but to make fun of them. ~ Shriver
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 2:33am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/29/2019 - 2:33am
The designer quoted at the end of the article says that fashion is not diverse. If that is true, what is the proper response? If you point out a lack of diversity, those in positions of power will complain that they are being called racists. If you don't comment on a lack of diversity, you are complicit.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 9:18am
On topic, Maher's opinion is no surprise, but a NYTimes "Editor's Pick" IS:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 5:21pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 10:45pm
How is this so very far from how some right-wing-Christian curricula approach science and twist it to fit what is in the Bible?
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 2:41am
Actually it's quite different. Think of it say as media studies by Latin American students who look at US/Hollywood-originating programs and analyze the often subconscious assumptions & negative cultural messages that permeate themes & imagery. One class I had discussed the frequent Tom & Jerry scenario, where Tom is patient while Jerry runs around annoying him until Tom is finally "forced to" act. In Latin America, this parallels the patient paternalistic US calmly standing by as Latin America makes a mess, until finally "but reluctantly" the US has to send in troops or restructure the economy or some other drastic measure. Of course those on the receiving end of this "patient largesse" have a different view to American "patience" and how much the US restrained itself vs. stoking the flames in the background. A different lens was how US values in Sesame Street or other programs differ from cultural norms in say Colombia or Chile - small details, but it's a steady pressure to change to the "right way" from the US, vs. homegrown programs that might reflect better that culture's values.
Garcia-Marques' "Erendira & her heartless Grandmother" looks like a shocking book about a young girl who's raised as a 24x7 maid for her grandmother, doing all the chores, cooking, whatever, til exhausted, and then by mistake she falls asleep with candles burning & burns the mansion down, so her grandmother takes her on the road to whore her out to pay back her "debt". For us a rather bizarre inexplicable behavior. But for Latinos, it's an allegory of how the US entraps Latin America & then controls its whole economy & freedoms of action to pay back its unrepayable debt - essentially an eternity of prostitution & servitude.
So while at some point I think these students will have to learn the various standard mathematics forms, I find it fascinating addressing what are the assumptions behind the development of mathematics, how it addresses problems of the European world where it found greater development, how it might be looked at from another angle...
There was a mathematician G. Spencer Brown who developed a pre-algebraic/pre-logic framework based simply on 1 allowed operation: to cross. So you have boundaries, and the only thing you can do is cross. To cross back is equivalent to not crossing at all. Using this form, he was able to derive a proof of basic AND/OR logic & other seeming primitives. Another mathematician decided to fuck with Euclid's postulate that parallel lines never intersect, and from that came up with a model & proof system for spherical geometry, where parallel lines intersect at poles,but not as latitudes. This is great for plane & boat navigation. But what are the insights into daily conditions in Uganda or Tajikistan or Borneo? while the world is developing new AI algorithms for self-driving cars, what are the math theorems & paradigms to assist with a well gone dry or poorer less-educated people trying to compete with globally encroaching Silicon Valley software firms? Knowledge is Power, which means it greatly has the potential for abuse. With offshore economies, an Indian mathematician is more likely to be training his insight onto problems of the Western world than the ills that plague his own backyard. Think of "Psychology" - it's of course much more developed in areas that reflect Western thinking, with some hat tip to these mystical Asian values, but those are "exotic" rather than default or a standard version of reality. Math & Engineering appear to be more pure, but still they're part of grasping the levers of production, the Marxist ideal - yet invariably managed by Capitalists for Capitalists, with occasionally a charity project by some foundation.
So yeah, I actually think the course curriculum *might not* be such a bad idea, if it leads to both a better understanding of how math can be more relevant to these other traditionally left-behind cultures, and leads to developing both standard & new alternative math approaches that fit & assist these different environments.
And note that nowhere in the curriculum do I see promoting of ahistorical junk, such as "God flooded the world & Noah put 2 (or 7?) of every creature on a boat (and they didn't eat each other but instead survived a year or so of just floating around, no diseases, no probs...)". Presumably they have *some* justifications where math hurt people of color in some scenario(s) [life surely isn't always level & fair]. So it's *some* kind of indoctrination, but then again so is much of our "do your math tables like this, these are the X most important topics for an 8-year-old to know" and so on - by the time a kid finds some breathing space to think she's been indoctrinated with years of specific techniques, vs. how to think about math in new more generalized ways before La Place & Euler & so many others nailed down the basic landscapes. [the teachers see the destination points they want to hit on this tour, but maybe a few students could skip the tourguide part & approch it as non-guided tourists]
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 5:26am
Ah but why do I not mind reading what you have written here, but looking at the link still makes me want to roll my eyes?
If I were a parent, I really would be quite upset about the level of victimization language the kids are being pushed. Heck, I couldn't even stand this stuff back when I was a radical wannabe undergrad. A lot of the rhetoric there sounds to me like Pol Pot re-education camp speak. And sounds like pushing an ideology just like a religion. Some of those questions sound just like ones in Sunday school.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 10:22am
Because a narrative's more persuasive & powerful than a litany of grievances?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 10:47am
If the question is whether "cancel culture" is as bad as the Christian Right, the answer is that the Christian Right is worse.An Evangelical pastor warned of a civil war if Trump was removed by impeachment for abuse of Presidential power. Trump retweeted the threat.
From the NYT
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/30/opinion/trump-civil-war.html
This is not a both sides do it argument. The Right is openly threatening violence. The Evangelicals are leading the charge.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 8:15am
You introduce the op-ed you link to with this An Evangelical pastor warned of a civil war if Trump was removed by impeachment for abuse of Presidential power. Trump retweeted the threat.as if I don't know what he is talking about, that I don't know that happened, as if I am clueless about recent news. When actuality I am the one who first posted about that on this site and while you may not have noticed that, I am sure you saw me post on TMac's thread joking about a supposed civil war.
Do you realize how insulting that is?
This is what makes it sound as if you are preaching to someone you think is dumb and needs to be enlightened. If you left that sentence out, and put this If the question is whether "cancel culture" is as bad as the Christian Right, the answer is that the Christian Right is worse, it would be your opinion and that would be fine. I would disagree, but we might talk.
If you were a newbie to the site and just plopped that here I might just ignore it as someone who doesn't participate here regularly and doesn't know member's knowledge levels.
But that's not the case. So it's insulting.
It's one thing if you did it on your own blog. But in reponse to me, it's a different thing.
But I want to carry what you do further and make it an example pertinent to the topic of the thread.
This is actually what a lot of p.c. people do that ramp up culture wars rather than de-escalate them.And that it is exactly like an evangelical preacher. A lot of your own rhetoric style actually sounds just like evangelical preachers do.
When people are angry to the point of threatening violence (which is not the case here) there's a traditional thing called the art of diplomacy that de-escalates the situation . War of words vs. communication and treating the other with respect, you should try practicing it here sometime and your p.c. friends should try it in meatspace. Otherwise, you are being just like them, following Trump troll style. And in the end, this is exactly what Warzel is saying in his op-ed, that people have to stop buying into that. He says Fear wins. We all lose. And all you ever seem to want to do is promote fear of "them". You sound very afraid, often. There's fear in your words, you preach fear. They're just trolls. They are not going to be able to start a civil war, not if you quit buying in and sharing the battle rhetoric.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 10:15am
My post was specifically about the question of whether cancel culture was as bad as the Right. I addressed that question. An Evangelical suggests violence. We have seen wingnuts use Trump's own words to justify violence.
From ABC News
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/blame-abc-news-finds-17-cases-invoking-t...
I bet you think this song is about you, don't you?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 10:58am
Also of note from the NYT
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/01/us/politics/white-supremacy-homeland-...
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 12:10pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 12:56pm
The above are all Facebook ads placed by Russian trolls before the 2016 election to provoke tribal divisiveness. Facebook Russian Ads: 50 Fake Posts From the News Feed PERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE @ Newsweek.com, May 11, 2018. The irony: they are milder than a lot of the real thing lately!
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 1:01pm
Both cancel culture and right wing evangelicals do this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 1:38pm
So these posts (fake and real) are the same as the terrorist acts committed by the Right?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 2:21pm
Wow you're so insightful. That's exactly what Arta is saying. Posting on facebook is the same as mowing down Heather Heyer with a car and killing her. God how did you get so smart to see that? Most of us missed it completely. It's totally on topic and it's not a strawman at all.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 4:29pm
Trump is a racist. Trump tweets violence.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 4:54pm
I'm on point because the violence comes from the Right. That is the important message.
You confirm that with the Facebook posts versus the murder of Heather Heyer.
Both sides eat food.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 6:42pm
You absolutely are on point to point out that Arta thinks the facebook posts she posted (fake and real) are the same as the terrorist acts. You're the only one here who noticed that. It must be because you're so brilliant! It's such a perfect reply to Arta in that is exactly how she thinks. It's so clear from her posts. Finally you're addressing what people post because that's surely not a straw man.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 6:57pm
The first post was about cancel culture being the same as Evangelical Christianity. An Evangelical leader just talked about civil war if Trump was impeached. The two sides are not the same.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 7:14pm
A white comedian has video showing him telling racist jokes about Asians.He loses a spot on SNL. Was that cancel culture?
Teachers are being questioned about the use of the word nigger.
Comedians' skits are challenged. We are doomed.
How can you say that you are tolerant if you don't tolerate my intolerance?
All I see is challenging the status quo.
I don't see society collapsing from discussion.
I do see violence from the Right.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 7:32pm
First example, no.
Second example - can be, depending.
Still, these are pretty dumb examples.
Try "Elon Musk gave $40k to group that's against X", or "Female athlete disses trans women", or "2 professors resign over comments about Halloween costumes".
You could try harder. But will you? This thread has been up for days - yet all you can offer is some lame examples that fit closest to your usual racial topics without having much to do with the new social media rapid-disapproval/shunning mechanism.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 10:29pm
You talk as if all republicans are complicit in the killing of Heyer. They're not. Most were horrified when Fields drove the car into the crowd and killed her. That's like blaming all democrats when James Hodgkinson deliberately targeted and shot republicans at a baseball park in 2017.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 11:11pm
Mahrer laments the fact that he can't perform at colleges, then at the end of his television show, he tells about all the comedy clubs where he appears. Comedians hone their acts in clubs, where they can tell their edgy jokes. Profanity is allowed. The only thing that has happened is that the market has shifted for comedians.
The question was if cancel culture is the same as the Evangelical Right. I pointed out that an Evangelical pastor threatened a civil war if his people don't get their way. I think that equating cancel culture and the Evangelical Right is false equivalence.
I gave examples of targets of cancel culture who remain intact. On the Right, if you disagree, you are kicked out. The true cancel culture is a feature of the Right.
The teacher who question why the documentary wasn't called "I am Not Your Nigger" was cleared and still has her job.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 8:04am
1 crazed evangelist doesn't make the whole field, and i'm sure comedians have said crazier shit than "civil war". The 2 professors lost their jobs over Halloween. Cancel Culture is a technique, preachers are a group as are comedians - does the evangelical community use cancel culture? Sure. Same as liberals? Nope. Does Maher like being smug and pissing people off? Affirmative.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 8:26am
Have you seen the forgiving Christianity mentioned in the first post coming from Evangelicals.
Were the 2 professors fired because of blackface?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 8:34am
I said that Christianity/Evangelicals are being affected by Cancel Culture, did I not?
nonetheless, I'm not around, so aside from nonsense out of Jerry Falwell Jr & other prominent nuts,
I don't know what the average evangelist is doing these days.
The 2 professors were forced to resign roughly for thinking students could wear what they want for Halloween,
without all the self-policing.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 9:05am
Fire and brimstone has been around for ages. It was the inspiration for Southern Baptists supporting Jim Crow. The reason there are Southern Baptists is that Baptists split over slavery during the Civil War. Cancel Culture must be ancient.
If you are talking about the Yale controversy, the male professor kept his tenured professorship and won Yale's highest faculty honor.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/14/nyregion/yale-professor-protests-christakis-honored-sterling.html
Are you talking about another incident?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 12:35pm
https://www.thedailybeast.com/shane-gilliss-racist-jokes-and-snl-what-th...
A different view of. cancel culture
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 8:52pm
No, Shane Gillis is not an example - he was a bad choice for a position who wasn't properly vetted. He didn't just step into a controversial area - he had age-old comedy acts based on surprisingly backwards cringeworthy nastiness. If they gave a comedy slot to someone who'd been doing jokes about lazy blacks liking watermelon, it would seriously be about equivalent. Yeah, maybe he can survive a small comedy club, but promioton to Saturday Night? Nope, wrong league.
You trivialize the issue by going for Hollywood examples, as if Taylor's spat with Kylie is the same as somebody gives an un-PC opinion on immigration, healthcare, voter ID, free education, a particular protest, free trade, etc. and is then shamed into silence and takes a big hit in popularity. It's hyperretribution Mean Girls, and greatly discourages open thoughtful opinion.
I was insulted and quickly blocked because I suggested mental state *might* have an effect on susceptibility for *some* kinds of diseases, giving links to a couple - I thought -relevant scientific literature surveys that were then derided as being useless and if I didn't know what I was talking about (I.e. a PhD or MD in immunology and cancer treatment?) I should just shut up. One of the ones who blocked me was someone I'd had a lengthy funny friendly round if jokes with the night before on a different more standard political area or just gonzo dada humor, so it surprised me that this area would be a tripwire for him, but it was. Multiply this by a swarm of dozens that can quickly take down a known figure, and people learn to shut up and do virtual air kisses.
ETA - ugh, NYC just passed a sweeping law that includes huge fines for using the common term "illegal alien" with the annoying pithy "no human is illegal" from some campus somewhere. Should be unconstitutional (a judge struck down the understandable but flawed CA attempt to add taxes as requirement to run for Prez). https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5d93d9a0e4b0e9e7605498ee
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 10:54pm
We began with:
This is bullshit. Evangelical Christianity is not about forgiveness. They openly speak of violence if others do not fall in line.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 9:18pm
Wrong decade. Yes, Christianity has had a path to redemption, but is now afflicted with same cancel culture, which is the topic of this diary. But a judge who was recalled for a horrid sentence on a rape trial needs to resign from coaching volleyball? A comic who masturbated in front of women or maybe something less is not ready to work a comedy club 2-3 years later? In the old days you went into Betty Ford clinic, did your purge and came back out chastened a few months later. Now it's a totally undefined lengthy period of shame and exile. 5 years? 10?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 11:04pm
Sarah Silverman who appeared in blackface and was caught up in cancel culture
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2019-08-12/sarah-silver...
Dave Chappelle is surviving. The Governors of Virginia and Alabama are surviving. Trudeau May still win.
If someone is dumb enough to appear in blackface this Halloween, well that is just thinning the herd.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 8:53am
FFS, it wasn't just "blackface" for Halloween - it's worry about every goddamned type of "cultural appropriation" or "harmful portrayals". You can't even go as a guppy w/o offending some fish somewhere.
"I was raped by a doctor, which for a Jewish girl is bittersweet" - Sarah Silverman
(she also kinda defended CK for masturbating in front of women, just an ez going live-and-let-live kinda chick...)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 12:21pm
As noted above, the Yale professor just won the highest faculty honor.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 12:37pm
So *she* lost her teaching position, *he* lost his place as head of residence plus the school's so worried they gave him his award/"highest honor" in summer so no one would notice. Thanks for picking out the critical distinctions, rmrd.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erika_Christakis
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 2:56pm
If Liberal cancel culture was all powerful, why give the award? Wouldn't they both be fired?
I don't see comedy not addressing issues. On television, Black-ish begat Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. They have addressed things like the use of the word nigger. There is also Fresh Off the Boat. Women have Daily Show style programs. I think these shows reach many more people and have more impact than the college gigs.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 10:36pm
They were both "fired" or forced to resign, just from different positions - though she made the comment, he just backed her, so she just lost her full tenured professor gig - no big deal, I s'pose...
(we haven't gotten to the point where it's cool to turn in your parents or spouse for thought crime, but it's coming).
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 1:48am
How are the supposed snowflakes of today different from student protests of the 60s and 70s? The NAACP objected to shows like Amos N Andy. Even earlier than that there were protests of minstrel shows and acts like Al Jolson. Society isn't collapsing.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 7:44am
Wow, that's so coherent & consolidated.
Did the NAACP protest or dictate how people dressed up on Halloween?
Did they want to get people who enjoyed Amos 'n Andy or Al Jolson, or thought it was ok they existed, fired?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 7:55am
Did they want to get people who enjoyed Amos 'n Andy or Al Jolson, or thought it was ok they existed, fired?
Students wanted William Shockley gone
https://www.nytimes.com/1974/04/16/archives/yale-protesters-silence-shockley-disrupt-physicists-debate-on-his.html
The NAACP worked to get Amos N Andy off the air
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/07/arts/blackface-american-pop-culture.html
There were protests against even showing a film featuring Al Jolson
https://www.whsv.com/content/news/Blackface-controversy-not-surprising-to-some-505471201.html
I doubt that blacks had the power to truly punish people who wanted to see the performances, given the times.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 8:13am
I didn't ask about getting Amos n Andy off the air - I asked about getting the people who liked them fired. You ain't too good with this reading bit, or else you have ADHD. Here's how it goes in real life -someone asks a question and you answer the question, not something tangentially related but largely irrelevant or obvious.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 8:26am
I said that at the time, it was doubtful that blacks had the power to get people fired.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 9:02am
Not whether they had the power - they would *want* to do that? Get someone fired for having a bit redneck or objectionable taste?
I mean, here we have black guys giving hugs to people who slugged them or killed family members, but minstrels and statues bring out unforgiving anger? Something strikes me as weird.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 10:23am
The hugs are not about the murderers, but about personal peace for the family members. That was the message from the mother of Botham Jean.
Whites love the idea of docile blacks. A single statute by a black artist is viewed as the proper response to over 1700 Confederate statues. Roxane Gay expressed why she is all out of hugs. Sophia Nelson wrote about the one-side nature of black forgiveness.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/amber-guyger-brandt-jean-and-the-one-sided-nature-of-black-forgiveness?ref=home
The narrative of the Mother Emanuel massacre was forgiveness but that was not the full story.
From "Grace Will Lead Us Home".
https://psmag.com/ideas/jennifer-berry-hawes-remarkable-new-book-about-the-charleston-shooting
Whites love the stories about the docile blacks.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 11:00am
Regarding getting people fired. Don Imus got his sorry behind fired when he made an offensive joke about the Rutgers women's basketball team. Al Roker led the movement to can Imus. Blacks who worked around Imus could not stand Imus.
https://people.com/celebrity/al-roker-says-imus-should-resign/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 11:09am
Yeah, us honkies be funny & sentimental that way.
It's pretty grand how you attribute characteristics to all whites, thinking probably that that's not a racist and stupid and reality-defying thing to do. But that's you being you.
"The hugs are not about the murderers, but about personal peace for the family members." - interesting - like you can really separate the two? I understand the mother's feelings, but I also thought her son was pretty strong for taking that act, trying to reach across an incomprehensible divide & try to *create* that peace. I wouldn't dismiss it as just a selfish act to help him settle scores - I don't see how it actually works *unless* he also brings some understanding, some type of forgiveness to the killer as well. But I'm not in his head, so I'm just guessing.
A bit of whities doin their mawkish Home on the Range schtick fer ya...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 12:05pm
I note some white male comics been using an dead white Jewish lady given to self-deprecatory shtick and equal opportunity ridicule (note 553 likes and 118 retweets)
but then they've also been retweeting this ol' black lady:
mad as hell not going to take it anymore
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 11:18pm
They can say if you don't get it don't watch us, but they don't really mean it. If enough people stop watching they'd change their routine fast. If they're capable of doing that. The whole reason Gillis was fired was SNL was worried that enough people would stop watching and they'd lose money. If they thought the controversy would increase ratings they wouldn't fire him, they'd be hoping he'd call the new comic a slant eyed chink live on the air.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 12:56am
If you could justify Gillis as funny, he would have made it.
But his Asian stuff just wasn't very funny, more just standard crap discrimination fare. Sure, Beavis & Butthead might laugh. Anyway, if he's so awesome, he'll bounce back.
As for "Don't Watch Us", no, it's true - if they don't make you laugh or somehow enjoy yourself, walk away. If few enough people find the comedy cathartic or enjoyable, then the comedian(-ienne) will adapt or change careers. That process happens every time they walk up to the mic. Bomb once? It happens. Bomb 3-5x? Reconsider your line of work or go spend some time on your act/delivery/material.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 5:54am
Hah, I think I saw them doing the blueface in 1988, like everyone says "it was the 80's"
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 11:41pm
Still wondering what to do with my Mudman outfits. Oh wait, that was just smearing myself with mud & going around naked. Appropriation? The Earth screams. As does Papua New Guinea and Uluru.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/05/2019 - 5:13am
Food for deep thought on topic:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 1:22am
I'm waiting for someone to figure out that new statues going up will undoubtedly honor some people about as flawed as those coming down. When that time comes, of course we'll discover tolerance for flawed human beings.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 5:56am
Martin Luther King Jr has a statue.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 10:39pm
China's Cancel Culture
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/10/01/chinas-angry-young-nationalists/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 6:33am
from
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 10:02pm
found retweeted by Australian costume historian Hillary Davidson :
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 10:09pm
I am unashamed to admit that I find Discover trying to brand itself as the genderless loving credit card hilarious:
I am amazed that comics can even think of material anymore when reality is the same as The Onion
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 10:27pm
Note to fellow honky PP,
Though you introducing the word pedantic in discussions recently was an aha moment, I still felt a need, it wasn't quite right.
Yesterday I just thought of the word I've been searching for these last couple years. It's the secondary definition here:
Back to the topic of the thread and somewhat related. Struck me after seeing this comment by Abramson, one of the major problems we have is HYPERBOLE of the worst thing that has happened in human history. It's a competition and Drumpf is just one who plays it to the max
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 1:54pm
Since it's PP, parochial *and* pedantic seems fitting.
Good that Danny's been documenting that the plague doesn't look too bad in the hinterlands. Perhaps Hunger Games haven't hit his sector as hard as others.
PS -it's a bit pedantic to give me the entire goddamn list of 27 or so synonyms, but I guess you wanted to make sure *got* it, and indeed I *got* it, will not confuse it with patriarchal nor Petrarchal, will indeed pay it forward...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 3:27pm
More pile on but not so pedantic
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/05/2019 - 2:25am
Yes, I'm able to think in grits and corn pone, a skill I've been unable to pass onto my kids, sadly.
Wanna hear me cracker? I duz it reel good. I can even cracker in multiple languages, jes so they knows what theys dealing with. And have put together a pedantic list of "You ain't from around here, is ya boy?" in those same languages.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/05/2019 - 3:28am
PC CULTURE: The Mob vs. Joker’s Director
His unguarded remarks about the state of comedy inspired a huge wokelash.
By Kyle Smith @ NationalReview.com, October 4, 2019 2:21 PM
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/05/2019 - 3:23am
The Problem with Sensitivity Readers
By Ryan Holiday @ Quillette.com, Oct. 1
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/05/2019 - 4:08am
Be careful who you praise, because they might have flaws - and then you're tainted too.
You've been warned.
Oops...
So much for *that* sensitivity reader.
Some time ago I read that Dostoevsky & Faulkner's worlds are universally accessible because they're so specific, Yoknawpatawpha(sp?) County & the Russian capital. Yet the "sensitivity" is saying to expand it all so all frames are represented - an impossibility, of course. Where you can narrow things down to a few variables, you can't take on near-infinite. Good luck with all that. Is this why people don't read so much anymore? Prolly not, but...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/05/2019 - 5:24am
Ellen pushes back - "Be kind... to everyone" (even George W Bush)
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ellen-degeneres-george-bush-sitting-dalla...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/08/2019 - 2:06am
thanks, I did see it on Twitter and watched her whole monologue on it. The problem, though, is her shtick works on already halfways decent people who are capable of learning one-on-one tolerance if they aren't practicing it already. But I'd seen more than one tweet previously screeching along the lines of "how can she sit next to a war criminal?!! She's a traitor now!" What do you do with people like that? The kind where Ellen's of the world can not only not have an affect but are treated as if they are totally complicit and have gone over to the dark side. Those that are worse than purity police, they are basically the same as Jacobins, they want blood, they want revenge, they want perpetual war.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/08/2019 - 2:35am
Well, I'm halfway. I mean, we can shame a guy more for patting a woman's ass or not using a new gender pronoun than we would for someone who lied us into a massively destructive war (including destructive of a sane foreign policy trajectory these last 16 years & the expansion of neocon eternal war doctrine) or introduced a whole new type of surveillance state (see 15 years of Emptywheel's work on FISA & related).
But that's still on all of us - we elect the leaders we deserve to a large extent, and we in general don't hold them responsible for much of anything aside from speech mishaps.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/08/2019 - 3:02am
too many utilizing the simple-minded superhero comic book narrative:
from
What’s the Panic Over ‘Joker’ Really About? by Dan Brooks @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 3
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/08/2019 - 9:51pm
the preview provided social media with the one thing it will not tolerate: moral ambiguity.
I haven't seem the movie so I can't comment on it. But this analysis has to be wrong. By far the most popular show for the last 7 years has been The Game of Thrones. Every one on it was a morally ambiguous character. People didn't just love the show they obsessed over every detail. Another very popular show was The Walking Dead, another extremely morally ambiguous show. What ever the issues are about this movie it doesn't seem likely that it's because people, or progressives, can't tolerate moral ambiguity.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/08/2019 - 11:07pm
The current Nobel Prize in Literature "cancel culture" type disagreement is on a much higher level and more complex than the usual shit that is represented by most of the comments on this blog entry. Really gets at the disagreements in among "high art" intellectuals, as there is a push for new paradigms. It's where the libertarians about art become the free speech radicals and those formerly known as "liberals" and free speechers have become illiberal, they are now into judging a whole oeuvre and life as an artist rather than an individual work. I.E. should there be a breathtaking work of genius by a Nazi, it is still a Nazi work and must be cancelled.
Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke Awarded Nobel Prizes in Literature
The 2018 and 2019 laureates were named at the same time because last year’s prize was postponed over a scandal involving a husband of an academy member.
By Alex Marshall and Alexandra Alter @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
edit to fix paste duplication in quote
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/10/2019 - 6:15pm
Oh come on, part of the Nobel in Literature is its inspiration of words on mankind. Yeah, ok, Idi Amin's secretary wrote some fine verse, but uh, the negatives rather outweigh the positives. Shockley? a great scientist - we usually don't parse the mutterings or political affiliations of scientists - Liz Meitner sadly didn't get hers, but her German Nazi-funded co-workers did. Still, Literature & Peace Prizes have higher social expectations. Take Toni Morrison's. Or William Faulkner's acceptance speech, "not only will man endure, he will prevail". Undoubtedly part of Camus' consideration was his role in the French Resistance, not just his contributions to Existentialism. Orwell had he lived longer would have won not just because he told some nice tales, but because he exquisitely expressed the debilitating corrosion of totalitarianism & seductive group-think.
That said, there's always been some contradictions in writers who fell in with fascism, vs writers who fell in with socialism & communism, even if the latter wiped out a lot more people than the former, but neither having stellar humanitarian credentials. Borges was denied a Nobel because of his support for dictators, and Tolstoy was denied for his social & political theories. Someone else was denied because he was too plain, not idealistic enough.
https://eyeoflynx.wordpress.com/2014/03/05/great-authors-who-didnt-win-a...
Should we reconsider Leni Riefenstahl's reputation? generally acknowledge as a great film maker, but also as a Nazi apologist, enabler, and ultimately huge liar, denying against facts her collaboration. Had she been a writer, I'd count her out of the running for a Nobel as well. Not ban her works, but not reward her fucked-up ideals & behavior.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 4:03am
I learned that Rosalia is a nasty appropriator and instead of
various Latin American genres, she should be suffering for the sins of her Catalan ancestors, and repent by being ashamed and sticking to Flamenco. How dare she, really: singingstealing
Rosalía and the Blurry Borders of What it Means to Be a Latin Artist
As the pop sensation pivots to reggaeton, not all fans are applauding.
By Justin Areglo @ MotherJones.com, Oct. 11
Likewise, all those rockers of various non-Afro-American nationalities deserved to die at early ages having appropriated and transformed the blues?
More and more this shit is so similar to religious zealotry, it's beyond ironic. Some of these people could just as well trade places with 16th-century missionaries. Over music, yet. It's supposed to be a joy that unites people and crosses tribes, soothes the savage breast. Even The Taliban know that, that's why they try to ban it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/12/2019 - 7:26pm
All I see going on is discussion
Here is true cancel culture
https://www.theroot.com/white-college-kids-get-so-burned-up-by-a-latinx-author-1838987906
Link to the original article
http://www.thegeorgeanne.com/news/article_27bf3288-eb78-11e9-b386-47de5677b8c7.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/12/2019 - 9:35pm
That's tribalism based on skin color or ethnicity and cancel culture, all outrage all the time, zero sum game. Everybody canceling everyone else out. People of color don't like being judged for the color of their skin, why do you think white people would? Unless they're masochists who wallow in victimhood.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/12/2019 - 11:28pm
I read today that Pompeo's actions were an example of white pipple - men of course - screwing everything up. Of course tgings would be better if run like China or Venezuela or Haiti or Saudi Arabia or Congo or Papua New Guinea - I'm afraid my privilege has created a mess.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 5:42am
The problem really is that white pipple all look the same, you can't tell them apart.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 2:01pm
That's a feature, not a bug, right? I mean, melting pot is more than smoking ganja wanning to be Bob Marley, yo.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 2:20pm
Um, yeah turns out you're really fucked if it's hard to tell what skin color you are?
https://www.quora.com/Are-Kurds-considered-white
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 2:36pm
Oh and I see over there on Quora that in Turkey, they got a sort of Hispaniola thing going on, lovely:
This really begs the question: which hair color gets the best schools and which gets the highest food subsidies?
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 2:47pm
They left out Hamburg, which tends to be a bit darker.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 4:04pm
And in the geographical area of uber identity politics bar none, it gets real complicated with the skin color thing
https://www.quora.com/Are-Bosnians-considered-white
"White" is whatever you want it to mean, I guess. Right now, it means "Trump & Pompeo"?
Before it used to mean: Dick Cheney and George Bush?
And: hello people who can't see and call him the first black president: Bill Clinton was born with blue eyes and blond hair. Since white privilege obviously helped such a cracker get into Oxford and Yale law, begs the question: was it the white half or black half privilege that helped Barack Obama get into Harvard Law? And did Hillary really lose because she was a blue-eyed devil without the benefit of being a cracker?
Hey that reminds me, I never figured out which color skin is the best to have in Hawaii!
What about prejudice towards white-haired people running for president?
And is Corey Booker an oreo or not?
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 3:13pm
Furthermore: Aha! 'Splain yourself, Kamala
Real "privilege" for 1,000 years. Imagine that. But Kamala was born in the U.S.A.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 3:19pm
Along those lines, comes to mind Cardi B's got some splainin' to do, she's been down in the D.R. rubbing her Dominican privilege into the faces of the Haitians currently suffering next door on Hispaniola.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 2:29pm
So you accept pity olympics when it's done by white people? Whites who don't complain are victims?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 10:34am
I think the audience just told her to fuck off - didn't seem to be looking for any pity.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 11:13am
How can I make it clear to those who wish to twist comments into strawmen? I think identity politics is counter-productive to whoever practices it. Especially when it's done by skin color only, that's when it makes the least sense and is bound to get major kick-back. Because frankly, that's "racist".
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 2:08pm
If people see white privilege in operation, what are they supposed to do?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/13/2019 - 4:08pm
This one definitely is very much like right-wing Christian jihad against "Hollywood".
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/19/2019 - 2:01pm
Not to mention the role of the bikini in objectifying women.
And just like a man to sponge off the hard work of women as well.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/19/2019 - 2:11pm
Just like how mom solves the problem: NOBODY gets to say the word now! NOBODY!:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/19/2019 - 2:19pm
You'd make a good parent - or block warden.
Meanwhile...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/19/2019 - 2:43pm
Makes me wonder if they understood the meaning of the word "ghetto". Diversity/globalism, it's not rocket science, not even as hard as coding.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/19/2019 - 3:10pm
He has his job back
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/10/22/wisconsin-security-guard-fired-telling-student-not-use-slur-rehired/4061355002/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 8:15am
I saw that, it's good and wise
I also saw that Cher tried to put her two cents in, I didn't think that wise.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 12:21pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 3:34am
Bed Bath & Beyond pulls black pumpkins from online shelves over blackface concerns
By Mike Snider @ USA TODAY, Updated 3:59 p.m. ET Oct. 23, 2019
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 11:58am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 12:01pm
I ordered a doll online the other day and didn't realize I'd clicked a brown one - "cancelled" before shipping, but if not, would that me woke, racist, or just a bit perv for riffing on my make believe Rosie Perez lovechild?
Or maybe it was all just mistaken cultural misappropriation -
#WhiteDudesJustWannaHaveFun (NY Dolls Version)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 1:17pm
A bit confused... woke? broke? a joke? or blowing smoke?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 9:01am
The discussion today s about Trump appearing at a black college and resisting black students from attending the event
https://www.thestate.com/news/politics-government/politics-columns-blogs/the-buzz/article236652858.html
Kamala Harris was supposed to appear at the event, but withdrew after finding out Trump was a participant
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/467550-kamala-harris-skipping-forum-to-protest-award-given-to-trump
Nyack's blackface pumpkins are removed. Trump attempts to use a black college as a prop and Trump gets pushback. The republic survives.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 11:08am
Has nothing to do with the topic of the thread which is political correctness policing culture similar to how right-wing Christians try to police culture.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 12:17pm
p.s. I really do wonder what you are going to do when you don't have Trump to kick around anymore as your symbolic bogeyman.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 12:19pm
Token Trumpkin?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 12:30pm
There'll always be pumpkins.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 12:48pm
Trump is a mere symptom. His supporters are the problem and they will still be around. How can you not realize this fact?
Edit to add:
Here is a recent summary to remind you that being concerned about Trump is more rational than ignoring him
https://progresspond.com/2019/10/25/were-making-progress/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 1:29pm
The comment is on point. The point is that so-called political correctness is not impeding addressing other issues. A local situation has been resolved. I haven't seen calls to form a national group to combat blackface pumpkins. The wingnuts made national issues out of the dangers of transgender bathrooms and the war on Christmas. This is not both sides do it.
The student lockout at Benedict college just days after Trump's lynching comment is what is trending now. Artists are still free to decorate pumpkins.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 1:01pm
Everyone knows kids have a habit of spreading mud all over themselves, so that one shouldn't get too much guff. But those spiders with googly eyes, oh boy, if they don't look like minstrel show performers. And even if you don't see that in them, there's the ridicule and anthropomorphizing of species that needs to be treated with dignity and the arachnida themselves should have a say in this.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 1:31pm
P.S. I really like the guy in the first photo farthest right. He is a Boris Johnson Jack O' Lantern.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 1:35pm
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 12:45pm
yes I know that's the actual photo, it's in the first tweet I posted,comes from the News 12 story that started the coverage
http://westchester.news12.com/story/41211141/be
This is 20 miles north of where I live in the Bronx, everyone here thinks it silly. Allow me to 'splain the silly part since you might not get it.
The point is: I see pictures in cloud formations that others might not see. The ancients saw pictures in star constellations and named them for characters.Another person might see something totally different. As far as actual offense, though: the intent of the image is what matters. These are not KKK people putting burning crosses in their yard. They did not intend them to be black face, they did not even intend them to be offensive, they intended them to be Jack O Lanterns. The only offense should be to those who think of celebrating Halloween as the work of the devil. Just because you see "black face" doesn't mean that's what they are.
Okay, on to the "I find it offensive" thing. So something your neighbor put on his house is offensive to you because you see things in it that weren't intended. It would be pretty damn classy of the neighbor to take it down even though they didn't intend it to be what you see it as. One cannot expect everyone to be that classy, they might not take it kindly if they like the way it looks and you don't. I loathed nearly every single Christmas decoration I grew up seeing in the ethnic working class Milwaukee neighborhood that I grew up in, they all made me nearly want to vomit. But I wouldn't dream of telling them they need to class it up. You can't expect people to be that sensitive to other cultures in a democracy, you just can't, or it won't work. The intent of the user of imagery matters, not what the viewer sees. If you're seeing bogeymen everywhere, as if everyone is trying to hurt or harm you, when others don't and it's not intended that usually means you need psychological help.
This is far from Jim Crow putting up statues of confederate leaders. There is no intent like that here. That's why reasonable people find it silly. And that it was awful nice of the law firm to take them down just because some saw things that weren't there. But that level of niceness shouldn't be expected or demanded because: we can't all walk on tippytoes about other people's cultural demons.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 5:41pm
One of the best parts of a democracy is being able to openly state that you find something offensive.
Not only did the decorations come down from the law office, but the company that created the objects took them off their website, The law firm and the company thought that the decorations could damage their image. They tippy toed.
You don't find Confederate statues offensive, others are free to express their objection to the statues, Those who find the statues intolerable can work to bring them down. They do not have to stay silent.
Welcome to free speech. The republic survives.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 9:35pm
Gucci stop selling this jumper
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2019/feb/07/gucci-withdraws-jumper-blackface-balaclava
Katy Perry pulled blackface shoes
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2019/feb/12/katy-perry-shoes-removed-from-stores-over-blackface-design
Bomani Jones was criticized when he wore a Caucasians T-shirt. His point was that people tolerated the Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo logo, but did not like the parody T-shirt.
The company that provided the server for the manufacturer of the T-shirt, stopped allowing access to the servers.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexreimer/2016/04/09/the-story-behind-bomani-jones-caucasian-shirt/#7466677c4e26
Bed Bath and Beyond and Katy Perry still selling stuff. There was an attempt to kill the enterprise of the guy who made the T-shirt.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 10:45pm
If your experience with art has been seeing dark skinned caricatures mocking you, you might not see a black pumpkin with big white teeth and big white eyes as something benign. You might complain, Others might call your complaints silly and dismiss them. These same people may tell you that your complaints about Confederate status are silly. Best option? Complain about the pumpkins. The pumpkins may come down.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 12:14am
Seriously, "Best option"?
So non-blacks are hesitant to put out anything visually related to blacks, anything that might be remotely controversial? I just had a friend post "Today is Super N**** Day". While I'm careful how I follow up, I'm sure he didn't post it just waiting for people to make un-PC comments so he could shame them - he knows he's being un-PC himself, but reveling in his blackness. It all feels nice, warm, welcoming, invigorating. Not this cramped style we have on Dagblog over and over.
How about a "Better option" of just make fun of the pumpkins, express *cleverly* why they feel old school or stereotyped (in the pumpkin world), or ...? Somehow I think Chris Rock & Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor & Red Foxx & Dick Gregory did a whole lot more for getting black acceptance across than screaming and shaming people all the time. All the "white men can't jump" and "white men can't dance/move" is racist at heart, but most of the time it's a) partially true (as most stereotypes), and b) usually a bit funny (even though 50-60 years on it's a bit worn out). White folks like many others learn through humor. Heinlein commented "we laugh because it hurts", which is partially saying we use laughter to more deeply examine harsh truths. If I'm acting like a cracker, I'm more likely to take the lesson through some well-crafted put down - funny or simply clever - than some tightass homily & prescription.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 4:39am
Why just make fun of something that is offensive? In a democracy, you can voice your opinion. Both the law office and Bed Bath and Beyond received complaints. The pumpkins were removed. I don't live in the area. I didn't make complaint about the pumpkins. You should address the black and white people who complained. Apparently, they weren't laughing. I'm sure non-black artists can find something other than blackface to use in their art.
Edit to add:
I wasn't involved with the Gucci mask or the Katy Perry shoes, so outside of dagblog people have a different opinion than PP.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 8:05am
In a democracy you can do all the stupid counterproductive things you want. I'm not arguing against your right to screw up and do counterproductive things. Have at it - you obviously don't give a shit about my advice or viewpoint.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 8:16am
It should be obvious that I don't give a shit about your opinion. Plenty of other people don't give a shit about your opinion either.
People are working to remove Confederate statues.
There are moves to get people to stop calling police for blacks simply existing in their space
Michigan
https://newsone.com/3825240/calling-police-black-people-bill/
Oregon
https://www.vox.com/identities/2019/6/5/18654140/oregon-911-call-legislation-racism-living-while-black
Bills are being crafted to end policing black hair
California
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-pol-ca-natural-hair-discrimination-bill-20190703-story.html
New York
https://www.allure.com/story/new-york-natural-hair-discrimination-law
Your advice is being ignored all over the place.
Steppin Fetchit, Redd Foxx, Richard Pryor, etc. didn't solve the problem.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 9:11am
Well, in case you didn't notice, they're still beating blacks in the street and keeping them from voting (and even writing apps to treat whites first, it seems) but if taking down a statue and keeping a fancy doo is consolation enough for you, rock on.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 11:10am
Sigh
There are ongoing fights against police abuse and bias in the judicial system. Organizations like Color of Change and BlackLivesMatter have worked to elect Progressive district attorneys.
Your personal attacks seem desperate.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 1:00pm
I don't see any personal attacks. I see someone frustrated with illogic and inability to separate real reason for grievance from imagined nonsense.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 1:16pm
Just saw a waiter on the street with face chalked half black - don't know how to tell him American culture is coming for him.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 1:45pm
yup, soon coming for Sock and Buskin, these 2,000-yr. old memes gotta go:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 6:24pm
Saw a guy on the street doing all sorts of weird stuff in white face. They call themselves "mimes" but clearly they're white supremacists.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 8:14pm
The complaints came from Nyack, you should talk to them.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 2:55pm
Burnt orange black - damn pumpkins.
https://youtu.be/5DIOhEi2xnc
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 3:01pm
Again opinions differ
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 5:09pm
It's a band - of course opinions differ. Even the bass player quit.
I hear the Kurds "changed their opinion"
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 5:18pm
Best option is learning to see in different ways and not presuming everything is always about you.
Native Americans have never seen pernicious parody in orange Jack O'Lanterns.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 11:10am
Native Americans have taken offense to the Redskins and Indians sports teams.
Chief Wahoo?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 1:02pm
but not Jack O' Lanterns. I refuse your attempt to straw man this pumpkin thing. Going back to the title of this thread, It is the same thing as when evangelicals push their agendas too far to the point of ridiculous. You can't see that when there is overkill, that is counter-productive, and normal people begin to ridicule, and it is material for SNL skits, I can't help you. Overkill past the point of common sense is the problem. You don't win over a majority with overkill, you marginalize yourself.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 1:09pm
Normal people took down the pumpkins and normal people stopped selling them. You can take it up with the Nyack law firm and Bed Bath and Beyond. I haven't seen stories about a big pushback.
The trigger was blackface. You don't have a problem with blackface, so you don't have a problem with the pumpkins. I'm waiting for Thursday when the next nitwit does blackface.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 2:52pm
Sure but that doesn't mean that in the privacy of their own mind they weren't saying, "This stupid shit is too petty to fight over. I'll just take the pumpkins down." No matter what they might say in public. And what happens next time when there's a complaint that's real? It's the boy who cried wolf.
eta: Oh no, I was talking about black people and their complaints. And then I used the word "boy." I'm sincerely sorry if I've offended anyone.
Now what do you think I was thinking in the privacy of my own mind when I typed that?
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 3:59pm
The pumpkins came down
l don't give a damn what you were thinking.
Talk to Nyack.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 5:10pm
Another case of mass whiteface - how much more of this can we take?
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2019/oct/27/beauty-and-the-beam-the-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/27/2019 - 4:59pm
The Neutrogena mask in the photo was recalled by the manufacturer.
The recall was due to concerns of eye damage.
There were no race-based protests.
https://cen.acs.org/safety/lab-safety/Neutrogena-recalls-acne-mask-over-concerns-about-blue-light/97/web/2019/08
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/27/2019 - 7:31pm
Clever of us, eh? Cuz if we'd protested, it's be "white supremacist this" or "white privilege that". Instead we chose a colour no one'd stuck up for - blue - to demand a recall (just 3 percussionists in Vegas and some Smurfs and some made up Avatar tribe).
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/27/2019 - 9:44pm
No one protested the masks, that was an image you created.
White supremacy and white privilege are realities.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 7:59am
Yawn.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 1:44pm
No one protested. Strawman argument.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 2:11pm
I didn't take it as an argument, I took it as humor along the lines of parody.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 2:43pm
Really? I've been exposed. And there I thought I covered my tracks so well...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 3:45am
If you have to explain the joke it wasn't funny.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 8:06am
Or the audience has no humor. And then with kids and seniors you may have to dumb it down or draw a picture. Certainly more than 1 way to skin a cat.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 9:07am
People have become too sensitive about comedy, but when I say "people," I don't mean the audiences, I mean the comedians.
https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/news/a30762/audiences-havent-become-too-sensitive-but-comedians-have/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 10:07am
FWIW, lots of lefty intellectuals working on cancelling any Turkish-state-sponsored cultural institutions:
Two points:
I lean to the side that this is teh stoopid, you end up hurting people who work in those institutions and many of those might be sympathetic and could be made allies. Though I might be convinced otherwise.
I am surprised there is such lefty support for the (until recently) Kurdish allies of the hegemon America. You know, the ones who have attacked ISIS and such as if passionate radical Islamists were a danger to Western civilization. When did this happen? I thought anyone who hung with the U.S.A. and were anti-Assad and anti-Erdogan were evil and made up propaganda about their enemies....I'm not complaining on that: welcome back, Chomskyites!
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 8:26pm
China cont lrolling culture
Guess we're melding ways.
https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/china-movie-censorship-communist-p...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 1:34am
wow, that's an awful sophisticated article, including reading comprehension level, for the CNN audience. Guess you can do that if you're the writer, you're trying to sell your book, and you're also a senior producer. It's really great stuff.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 1:55am
They have 5 articles up on China at CNN, so someoneone's kid got research focus day?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/26/2019 - 1:58am
Meghan Daum’s merciless take on modern feminism, woke-ness and cancel culture
Book review by Rosa Brooks @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 24
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 2:30am
words fail me
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 2:55am
The site's quite dead since 18 months (unsurprisingly? Ran out of marginalized people?)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 3:36am
It seems that then only thing been done is looking at how different cultures view art.
https://eyeondesign.aiga.org/what-does-it-mean-to-decolonize-design/
How is this a big threat? Black artists have been marginalized historically, a fact mention in a recent NYT article featuring three black female artists.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/10/08/magazine/black-women-artists-conversation.html
I don't understand your dismissive attitude. It seems that many institutions realize that they marginalized ethnic minority artists.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 8:22am
You don't understand period. Design is not the same as fine art and what you posted has nothing to do with it. A clue: visualize this: a bunch of
indigenous peopleseducated lefty brats pretending to speak for indigenous peoples of the world advising Michele Obama what to do with her new estate on Martha's Vineyard. These people are ten times worse than NCD's example of American lefties sending heirloom seed bank to Venezuela. I laughed at the lack of images on their site and the twitter feed. They don't have any because they haven't a clue what de-colonialized decorating will look like. All they know how to do is spew is agitprop and invective with little practical meaning. What is basically going on is that they ventured into the wrong major in college and don't like the field, they should have majored in anthropology or poli-sci, as Design is their enemy.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 2:54pm
Let me try this again. A small group of artists wants to decolonize design. They have a website that has not been updated for months. They apparently contributed to a journal in 2018 that requires $35 to access without an institutional subscription. They have a small number of other articles. Why are they a problem? Is the world of design under siege?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/01/2019 - 11:06pm
They are not a "problem," they are ridiculous. Just like extreme right wing Christian agitprop. We give them D- grades when they try to hand in papers using their lingo. And when we are not in academia, we laugh at them. Because they sound like a parody of political correctness, so ridiculous that the whole site might actually be a parody.
Let me try this again: go back and read the whole thread.
I am not threatened by any of these people. I am ridiculing them.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/01/2019 - 11:33pm
Hot tip: It would really be productive for you to understand when this stuff sounds ridiculous to people educated in history and culture. You're going to want them on your side, and not rolling their eyes or laughing. Just sayin'.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/01/2019 - 11:49pm
It could be that the history teachers are relying on inaccurate data. The Lost Cause interpretation of events causing the Civil War was wrong, but it was the accepted history until recently. The idea that black Confederates were fiction would have been considered laughable.
An interesting perspective from a Canadian professor of design explaining decolonization of design to design students at the University of Minnesota by taking a new look at how including people of other cultures was important
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEUyGrgqaAM
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/02/2019 - 12:24am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 10:36pm
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/barack-obama-twitter-activism_n_5db9292ee4b0bb1ea3716bb7
There are young people not only criticizing their elders via social media, but taking public action.
Parkland kids on gun control
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/parkland-students-unveil-sweeping-gun-control-proposal-and-hope-for-a-youth-voting-surge-in-2020/2019/08/20/145f4574-c36f-11e9-9986-1fb3e4397be4_story.html
Greta Thunberg and others on the environment
https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/28/world/youth-environment-activists-greta-thunberg-trnd/index.html
Color of Change on electing prosecutors
https://www.fastcompany.com/90211561/how-color-of-change-is-moving-from-activism-to-electing-das
Woke culture is active in more places than social media.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 8:23am
Another option is to be woke and vote. Voice anger on social media and cast a vote in the upcoming election.
https://hellogiggles.com/news/politics/dont-get-angry-vote-why-cant-i-do-both/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 10:17am
Both "influencers", so their read is of interest:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/31/2019 - 4:05pm
Obama on Call-Out Culture: ‘That’s Not Activism’
The former president challenged young activists for being judgmental. “You should get over that quickly,” he said.
By Emily S. Rueb and Derrick Bryson Taylor @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 31, 2019
Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday challenged youth activists on their “purity” and “judgmentalism” during an interview about youth activism at the Obama Foundation summit.Credit...Scott Olson/Getty Images
[copy of Coulter's tweet with video]
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 1:37am
Ball waxing new frontier, aka another hill to die (dye?) on.
https://spectator.us/yaniv-case-gender-identity-ideology/
https://www.thepostmillennial.com/there-are-only-losers-in-the-sad-saga-...
And presumably the type of article that earns Meghan Murphy so much ire:
https://www.feministcurrent.com/2019/10/09/there-is-no-problem-with-tran...
Of course women aren't typically assaulted by "trans (now) women" - they're assaulted by asshole males of any label who have penises and too much testosterone and hate/vanity - whether they're transitioning, intending to transition, or just typical unstable dudes.
But this seems too much to maintain a Twitter account in these woke times, nor to talk at a library without screaming protestors wailing as if they mistook it for an abortion clinic.
While I don't much like visually shaming people, it should be understood that this person is *demanding* strangers wax his/her balls (& largely by default his/her cock):
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 3:59am
Can the women Yaniv tried to extort sue him now that court has ruled? There will always be people trying to game the system.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 9:07am
Shibuya stealing our cultyah
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/01/2019 - 5:35am
https://www.youtube.com/user/TokyoFashionNews
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/01/2019 - 5:42am
New York tries to keep up, but comes across as a bunch of dinosaurs.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/01/2019 - 11:21am
oh that's like it is everyday, very pre-historic atmosphere now, T-Rex's ripping off people's heads, no big deal
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/01/2019 - 6:12pm
Guess we can miss post-modern goodbye. In the end it's the primordial urges that win.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/01/2019 - 8:22pm
You say. But when it turns into a fad? There's only so much ripping people's heads off that they'll take. Like immigration, turns into a blood sport.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 11:34am
You call it a fad. They claim it's all in good fun, dressing up in TRex costumes. But they're announcing them selves. The lizard people who control our government and our world.
Go ahead, laugh. But they are in control. They're no longer worried about losing that control. Now they can just take off their people suits and run down the streets in their true form.
What's next?
by ocean-kat on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:28pm
Yeah, they try to pacify us with the calm 50's music and the "people dressed as" bit. I'm not stupid - I know an alien attack even if dressed up as icecapades.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:56pm
that's one really fucking scary video!
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:52pm
there Sully goes again with his "life is complicated, not a propaganda war" shtick:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/01/2019 - 8:18pm
More serious "cancel" stuff. Certainly similar to alt- right:
“I Don’t Have A Problem With It”: Professor Declares Support For Violent Attacks On Journalists and Others Holding Opposing Views
by Jonathan Turley @ JonathanTurley.org, Nov. 1
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/02/2019 - 3:11pm
Beautiful, Turley finds a *Nordic Studies* prof at a school few of us have heard of (3100 students, a Norwegian religious school in the NW?) to launch his defense of Andy NGO, a liar, troll, faux journalist, and inciter of publicity roughly in the vein of James O'Keefe. Did I mention charlatan?
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-featur...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/02/2019 - 4:40pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/02/2019 - 11:29pm
Been dealing with a bit of Early Childhood Education & Development of late, and this prolly wipes out much of first couple years observation and jumps straight into numbers.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 1:20am
Those People We Tried to Cancel? They’re All Hanging Out Together
Depriving people of a platform works — in unexpected ways.
By John McDermott @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 2, 2019
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 1:15am
Don Trump Jr's woke - *THRILLER*!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 2:29am
Trump was probably fooled by the vitiligo.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 10:25am
That's far from fully woke, though, as Don Jr. doesn't even mention the gender and sexual-preference issues involved with green lighting that particular play mate.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 12:52pm
But it's a positive that he didn't ask, right? Neither before nor after, I presume.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 1:22pm
Racists have always made exceptions for black people famous in the entertainment industries.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 10:01pm
K9 apologizes for "catface"
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5dbe6104e4b0d8b441cffc02
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 12:09pm
Heh, I saw this on teevee last night. Methinks HuffPost is doing a little bit of cancelling itself by not mentioning that he also apologized for dressing as a "Chocolate Lab" last year. But refused to apologize for chasing the black mailman because he is literally colorblind.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 12:47pm
Well let&s not make fun of the handicapped, or "otherwise color enabled", shall we?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 1:21pm
It was bugging me, but you pegged it, that's what J.C. Penney is missing in this ad! Handicapped!!! Nobody is even wearing glasses. Plus would it really have been that hard to include a black cockapoo along with everyone's favorite dog?
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 6:02pm
Look at the privilege written all over the Retriever's face - all for just being blond.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 7:01pm
I recall he was always into blurting out exactly what he sees:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 9:13pm
Work romance: 'I was sacked for falling in love'
By Robert Plummer, Business reporter, BBC News, 2 hours ago
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/04/2019 - 10:08pm
Terfs & transphobes & passwords
https://www.holyrood.com/inside-politics/view,cofounder-of-stonewall-cal...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/04/2019 - 3:54am
Hear, hear, Simon! You go guy! Definitely deserved: Most Excellent and Chivalrous.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/04/2019 - 4:47am
This one is hilarious. Unfortunately it's happening because there is such Sikh/Hindu/Muslim animosity right now:
He's got a fucking Victoria Regina imperial crest on his chest that basically says "property of Empire" and they are arguing about the turban!
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 2:13am
What can I say, people specialize - some like shoes, beard trimmers, whatevs. I hear the Queen's a master with hats and broaches.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 2:28am
Apatow parses Cancel:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/judd-apatow-addresses-fired-snl-comic-shane-gillis-who-called-him-gayer-than-isis?ref=home
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 5:39am
I saw that. I find it interesting that while comedians have had angst and arguments about all of this, they very much seem to be working it out amongst themselves. In some instances, most appropriately, with humor and teasing. They are such a crucial part of societal glue in times like this.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 7:27pm
Trump calls people who vote for him his enemies. He WOC to go back where they came from. The GOP suppresses votes and obstructs justice. Cancel culture consists of isolated groups of people voicing their opinion. Trump and the GOP divisive policy initiated by one political party. Cancel culture is free speech. There is no comparison. White Evangelicals overwhelmingly support Trump. So- called cancel culture is actually debated by Progressives internally.
Kanye West was canceled, and has the number one album in the country. Dave Chappell was canceled and just won a Mark Twain award.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 4:05pm
What exactly don't you get about Trump being a direct product, a reaction to, the whole Political Correctness and Identity Politics thing? That he got where he is by mimicking the same tribalizing and divisive techniques for his tribe, a tribe that was so sick of it and just waiting for someone to do it for them too that they don't give a damn what he does as long as he's their Identarian?
Being a divider instead of a uniter will get you: nowhere. Especially within a big tent party that is trying to big tent it more.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 7:34pm
Division was present from the beginning. There were slave rebellions because black people were enslaved simply for existing. There was a rebellion of enslaved people in 1811 in Louisiana being re-enacted this weekend. There was the Red Summer in 1919. There was Jim Crow. There was mass incarceration of blacks. There is voter suppression. All this happened before the excuses of political correctness, identity politics, cancel culture, etc. The core problem is white supremacy.
Democrats are winning elections because voters realize the danger of the authoritarianism represented by the GOP. The Democrats have a big tent extending from Manchin to Sanders. The real identity politics is on full display by the GOP. Democrats can disagree on race and gender issues, and still unite at election time. Homophobic blacks vote for Democrats with agendas that support LGBT Americans. If you stray from the Republican Party line, you are ousted.
Political correctness, identity politics, discussions about cultural appropriation does not create racists, the racists were already there. Jeff Sessions is running against Doug Jones. Sessions chances of winning are high. Is Doug Jones too politically correct?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:18pm
does not create racists, the racists were already there
And it has been successful in changing their minds?
What exactly does it accomplish?
You live in the same country, and it's a democracy, somehow you have to get along, unless you want to go back to civil war, that is.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:58pm
Fuck the racists. It is not my responsibility to change their minds. MLK couldn't change their minds. Change came via changes in the law. The racists ran to the GOP where they happily reside today. Trump is the symptom, not the disease. The disease is the GOP base.
20% of black voters in Ohio cast votes for GW. The vote was to protest Gay marriage, should those voters have been coddled?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 1:08pm
I think you're a racist, and I try to talk to you, communicate with you.
Edit to add: you confuse voting with trying to change culture. They are two different things.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 1:13pm
Ok, let's give it a rest for a bit.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 1:32pm
These are the first words of this post. The words do not represent the truth.
Robert Jefferies
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2019/10/who-is-robert-jeffress-civil-war-trump-impeachment.html
Paula White and Jim Bakker
https://www.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/archives/2017/08/30/apopka-preacher-paula-white-says-defying-trump-is-fighting-against-hand-of-god
Evangelicals do not have the same spirit of forgiveness found in Christianity. Cancel culture is in no way equivalent.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 9:57pm
Edit to add: note Luce says in his tweet (to which Smith is replying) about his essay: Me on why this culture war looks more like a religious one. Which takes us back to the top of this thread.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/08/2019 - 2:38am
From Luce's article
White wants us to pray to Trump, that is terrifying.
In swing states, 92% of Democrats and 67% of Independents support the Green New Deal.
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/07/when-92-democrats-and-67-swing-voters-key-battleground-states-support-green-new-deal
Democrats won seats in the midterms. They are winning urban areas and the suburbs. Let's keep Paula White talking, it helps Democrats.
Edit to add
Rep Louie Gohmert and pastor Rick Wiles threaten civil war if Trump is impeached
https://www.newsweek.com/ex-rnc-chair-michael-steele-blasts-republicans-threat-civil-war-trump-impeachment-1469451
Franklin Graham says the country would unravel if Trump is legally impeached
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/464198-franklin-graham-impeachment-could-cause-us-to-unravel
MLB umpire threatens civil war if Trump is impeached
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rob-drake-umpire-ar-15_n_5db14055e4b0131fa999932b
Pastors Jeffress and Paula White threaten civil war. White now has an office in the White House.
The other side complains about blackface, Confederate statues, and jokes told by comedians.
The two sides are not the same. One side is a clear and present danger. That side repeatedly threatens violence and has direct connections to Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/08/2019 - 3:48pm
For the record, @ NYTimes.com op-ed section in Nov.:
How the Insufferably Woke Help Trump
Democrats are insulting and condescending to the swing-state voters they need the most.
By Timothy Egan, Contributing Opinion Writer, Nov. 8, 2019
Ta-Nehisi Coates: The Cancellation of Colin Kaepernick
“Cancel culture” has always existed — for the powerful, at least. Now, social media has democratized it.
By Ta-Nehisi Coates, Mr. Coates is the author of “Between the World and Me", Nov. 22, 210
(The latter with a separate Dagblog news thread with comments here.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/26/2019 - 12:50am
Is It Time Gauguin Got Canceled?
Museums are reassessing the legacy of an artist who had sex with teenage girls and called the Polynesian people he painted “savages.”
By Fareh Nayeri @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 18
That's the way the Tahitians did it back then, too, though....
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/26/2019 - 11:55am
Probably 95% of the famous politicians and artists that lived 100 or more years ago was a misogynist racist shit. If we're going to cancel then we'd have to cancel almost everyone.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/26/2019 - 3:43pm
Probably 95% of people were misogynist racist shits. Fixed that for you.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/26/2019 - 4:03pm
well, I gotta say it, here's evidence of perviness back in Paris in the early 90's, I never saw this photo before, where he's got no damn pants on , that wasn't typical of the era. Especially when you were having your photo taken! This is why decent wimmin didn't hang out at artist's studios:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/11/2019 - 3:10am
Against the ‘wokescenti’
More dispatches from the front line of the culture war
By Terry Eagleton @ the-TLS.co.uk, Nov. 29
Article summary from aldaily.com:
As America’s identity wars go on, the combatants forget a simple truth: Holier-than-thou-ism is as old as the country itself...
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/04/2019 - 6:17am
The Strange Liberal Backlash to Woke Culture
Why Meghan Daum, Bret Easton Ellis, and Wesley Yang reject social justice movements on the left
By Ryu Spaeth @ NewRepublic.com, Nov. 25
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:33am
One vote for "quite silly":
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 7:14pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/04/2020 - 11:21pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/04/2020 - 11:24pm
Yeah, comes back to some I harp on - war death's steadily declined from WWII to 70s to 90s to naughts to now; extreme poverty fell from 30+% globally to 8%, birthrate's in check everywhere except sub-Saharan Africa, and we now have the transport/battery/factory production/charging to counteract global warming. Combine with new food tech which will lower our livestock/seafood footprint and possibly microsolar combined with desalinization sheds, we have a lot of tomorrow's problems in check. Health/disease/psychiatry has some work to do, but... And education - how to keep from making boneheaded mistakes on a popular level, is high.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 2:55am
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/06/2020 - 11:36am
The Black Swan warns against the Bell Curve because it normalizes extremism. Plus there's Woke and then there's SuperWoke, and you won't find that in your color discriminatory graph. Why is red "Nazi"? An insult to socialist and a soft color framing for fascism.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/06/2020 - 11:58am
admit I didn't watch more than 10 min. of this video, but I am plopping these two tweets regarding it here because I may some day and because this is like the oddest coupling evah to recommend it:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 3:47am
see whole thread
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 7:53pm
A vote for "as bad":
He self-describes as Pakistani-Canadian author of The Atheist Muslim (SMP/Macmillan). Co-host of
@SecularJihadist podcast.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 10:36pm
past is past warning:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 9:29pm