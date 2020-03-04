Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The Michigan state health department provided COVID-19 data by race for the first time Thursday in its daily report.
African Americans account for 35% of confirmed cases in the state and 40% of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Caucasians account for 25% of cases and 26% of deaths; 34% of confirmed cases are of unknown race, as are 30% of deaths.
A number of U.S. states have yet to issue a stay-at-home order, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Every state has imposed some type of restrictions, including bans on social gatherings or closing of certain businesses but 11 states still do not have a stay-at-home order in place. According to a tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and at least 5,137 deaths.
A group of about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico, then returned to find that dozens had tested positive.
By David Montgomery & Manny Fernandez @ NYTimes.com, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin partied in Mexico on spring break. The students, all in their 20s, flew on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, and some returned on separate commercial flights to Texas.
For decades, people in the 11 states that seceded during the Civil War -- America’s poorest region -- have suffered from a scourge of obesity and hypertension, which intensify the danger of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Four of the five states with the highest diabetes rates are in the South. And eight didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands of families without access to routine care, even as financially troubled rural hospitals wither away. ... Now Covid-19 has infected 47 long-term care centers in Georgia, overwhelmed hospitals in New Orleans, spread into at least six Alabama nursing homes, forced the evacuation of scores of elderly residents from a Tennessee rehabilitation center
The point that stood out for me was:
This point goes toward the virus "czar" idea to utilize the Defense Production Act to stop the fight over scarce resources. Now the President says he has appointed such an office with Rear Adm. John Polowczyk in charge. Now the Admiral says the following is holding him back from fulfilling that role:
That makes sense, as far as it goes, but in the context of Konyndyk's observation, it only conceives of the job as a position inside of FEMA by somebody with a good credit card. It still leaves the governors pitted against one another until FEMA builds the capacity to do the job.
Something else is needed to have more control of this allocation process, even if the infrastructure is not immediately replaceable by executive fiat.
