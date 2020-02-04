    jollyroger's picture

    The Trump Death

    By jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:34am |

    Nancy Pelosi got hella shit for calling Covid19 

     

     "The Trump Virus".

     

    Historians disagree.

     

    The correct name for this disease, as far as the United States is concerned:

     

    THE TRUMP DEATH

     

    That's how plague nomenclature works...

     

    Research Reveals More Complete Picture of the Devastation Wrought ...

     

    The Boston Globe agrees.


    by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:12am

    Is Trump the rat or the flea?  Inquiring minds...


    by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:21am

    You should be used to pestilence and filthy disease living in your peoples paradise.

    Did you go dancing with Nancy in Chinatown weeks after Trump banned the plague flights from China?


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:43pm

    Huh?  Is that a Batman reference, or what?

     

     

     


    by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:48pm

    Not sure, but do we call the Russian "aid" planes "Raisin Bomber 2.0"?


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:59pm

    Put a wig on that joker and itwould be a great characuture of Nan. 


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 6:11pm

    I retain my SF voting privileges so that I can vote against Pelosi in the primaries and  so that if you sue me your ass gets removed to Federal Court, (surprise, sucka').

     

    That said, she looks pretty good for 80


    by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:06pm

    I'm not surprised you would protest vote against a sloe commie like Nan preferring a full blown Maoist like AOC or someone of her ilk.

    Nan's looks are on the edge of the  uncanny valley artificial enough to frighten children and adults.


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:16pm

     AOC or someone of her ilk.

     

    Mi Reina!

     

    I actually MET AOC when on a video shoot for Zephyr Teachout, and, of course, you are spot on.  I am sprung like a wagon that took the quick way to the bottom of the Grand Canyon!

     

    That said, and while I will walk precincts in the upcoming primary till my feet bleed, I won't surrender my Cali citizenship (reference the diversity jurisdiction previously cited...)

     

    ETA I said "for 80"!  I never contemplated that "looks" would be a metric applicable to an 80 yr old, but that was before the dread number began to loom in my own near future....we adapt....

     

     


    by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:32pm

    his reference is a favorite meme of Trumpies on social media because it's something that actually happened and it's all they've got so they're running with it. Our doofus mayor as well as some in our city govt. encouraged people to go to the Chinese New Year parade, without fear, including on social media, in order to counter prejudice against Asians about the virus. I'll remind that Mayor Doofus also waited until the last minute to cancel the St. Paddy's Day parade (as well as going to his own gym in Brooklyn.) He's a panderer to the protest of the moment, and identity politics in a deficient manner and very scattered about it to boot. All the better our Gov. is constantly yellin' at him, eyes-on-the-prize style.  De Blasio is not exactly the crowing glory of the Empire State, managerially speaking. He's a pander bear but without skill or forethought. In the past he's been clueless fodder for the right. So far what he's been good at is shaking down pay-for-play political donations. Of the coronavirus press conferences I've seen by him, they have not been not reassuring, he sounds like the proverbial chicken with his head cut off. Hopefully someone more competent is actually running this show and one does get this impression if one follows what's up.

    All that said, he's a stable genius compared to Trump.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:17am

    I love Sandinista Bill...Mayor Bill, disappointed.

     

    The gym trip was collosssally tone deaf.


    by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:39am

    The WIFI must be back up at Liberty University.

    Trump Death continues to spread.


    by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:23pm

    I didn't realize you had become a spox for the CCP.


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:18pm

    Yes, I am a Russian agent.
    I thought you were one too.
    I wish management was better at sorting out the assignments.


    by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:09pm

    I'd heard that snowflakes were having trouble understanding simple facts but was unaware of how seriously TDS had reduced their mental abilities until your last statement.

    The Wuhan virus and the CCP propaganda you parrot are from CHINA .


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:24pm

    That's my fault - with global warming it's hard to keep the snowflakes frozen long enough for a quorum - a summer's day doesn't make a thaw. Does Deep State = Stasi? When KGB just GRU, is it Mary Poppins or a real societal threat? Even our Anon must have trouble keeping up.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:50am

    I read the CCR as a Cyrillic acronym. That is how Soros uses it in his instructions to our cell.
    Mary Poppins is a danger to bankers everywhere.
    I am glad to get the memo that TDS refers to Trump Death Symptoms. I really had that one ass backwards.


    by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 7:55am

    I think that Anon has confused The P(eople's) R(epublic) of C(hina) with something that I suppose pencils out to the Chinese Communist Party (an entity which I do not believe actually exists, at least by that name)

     

    If he/she were educated, or even resourceful, he/she could;a gone all fancy and used google to wow, dazzle and  confuse us by transporting actual Chinese ideographs, thus

     

    中华人民共和国;

     

    More high concept, Chicoms conveys at once the racist origins of his/her screed, and the fountainhead (see what I did there?) of his/her "thinking", viz, the Dead Man Walkiing (you know who I mean...)


    by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 8:52am

    May we not find consolation in the coming "Rapture" that is in store for the lucky congregants availing themselves of the religious gathering exception to "sit your fool ass down and stay home?"


    by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:44pm

    This thread might be the place to collect the various attempts to deflect from the spread of Trump Death by those working in his cult.

    This is almost as good as our College Student's entry:

    We were caught unprepared by a pandemic 9/11. The failures began long before Trump.

    The College Student does a better job of deflection than Thiessen by not referring to things like "Trump Administration." If you are capable of remembering stuff that happened last week, that sort of rhetoric will be really off-putting.


    by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:09pm

    Dispatches from the psychic front:

     

    It will not be 100-240,000 ("best case") deaths.

     

    It will be 3-4 million.

     

    Bet on it.

     

    To my chagrin, Predictit is not yet taking bets on the total...how parochial of them.


    by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 7:17am

