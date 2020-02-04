Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nancy Pelosi got hella shit for calling Covid19
"The Trump Virus".
Historians disagree.
The correct name for this disease, as far as the United States is concerned:
THE TRUMP DEATH
That's how plague nomenclature works...
The Paycheck Protection Program is a critically-needed lifeline for American small businesses. EIG's @LettieriDC summarizes the program and explains why Congress may need to do more: https://t.co/FEkDnuRDql— Economic Innovation Group (@InnovateEconomy) March 31, 2020
The European Parliament has offered the city of Brussels the use of one of its buildings, as well as its vehicles, to help in the fight against coronavirus. https://t.co/8K3RrWsxOM— alain servais (@aservais1) April 3, 2020
⚠️Epic fail- #COVID19 testing backlog in California remains at a staggering 59,000 — far more than any other state that is publicly reporting numbers for pending test results. 65% of all tests backlogged and unprocessed!! https://t.co/vTyTFMqnY0— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 3, 2020
A nice filet. https://t.co/WkwbFC6tkV— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) April 3, 2020
Nations with Mandatory TB Vaccines Show Fewer Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/ISZZT9OO4a Via @Bloombergquint— William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) April 3, 2020
Twitter deletes 20,000 fake accounts linked to Saudi, Serbian, Egyptian, Honduran governments in latest purge of state disinformationhttps://t.co/bzUfA1odHm— Julian Borger (@julianborger) April 2, 2020
A number of U.S. states have yet to issue a stay-at-home order, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Every state has imposed some type of restrictions, including bans on social gatherings or closing of certain businesses but 11 states still do not have a stay-at-home order in place. According to a tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and at least 5,137 deaths.
Charles Blow addresses the racial aspects of COVID-19 in the NYT
Coronavirus stay-at-home orders have reduced traffic accidents by half https://t.co/0CgfUgQ42F— L.A. Times Health (@latimeshealth) April 2, 2020
A group of about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico, then returned to find that dozens had tested positive.
By David Montgomery & Manny Fernandez @ NYTimes.com, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin partied in Mexico on spring break. The students, all in their 20s, flew on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, and some returned on separate commercial flights to Texas.
For decades, people in the 11 states that seceded during the Civil War -- America’s poorest region -- have suffered from a scourge of obesity and hypertension, which intensify the danger of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Four of the five states with the highest diabetes rates are in the South. And eight didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands of families without access to routine care, even as financially troubled rural hospitals wither away. ... Now Covid-19 has infected 47 long-term care centers in Georgia, overwhelmed hospitals in New Orleans, spread into at least six Alabama nursing homes, forced the evacuation of scores of elderly residents from a Tennessee rehabilitation center
Normally I would be skeptical, but this is Brett McGurk Payne Distinguished Lecturer
@Stanford. Foreign Affairs Analyst @NBCNews/ @MSNBC. Former Presidential Envoy. Served under Bush, Obama, Trump. Dad. @CarnegieMEC.
The virus is like whack-a-mole ...https://t.co/cWVAaWXion— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) April 1, 2020
An infuriating and scary ventilators story - thousands in stockpile don’t work because maintenance lapses. https://t.co/WHH1JiBDSx— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 1, 2020
The coronavirus crisis will determine whether Trump is a one-term president, but it may reshape the social order far more, by Thos. B. Edsall
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The Boston Globe agrees.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:12am
Is Trump the rat or the flea? Inquiring minds...
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:21am
You should be used to pestilence and filthy disease living in your peoples paradise.
Did you go dancing with Nancy in Chinatown weeks after Trump banned the plague flights from China?
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:43pm
Huh? Is that a Batman reference, or what?
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:48pm
Not sure, but do we call the Russian "aid" planes "Raisin Bomber 2.0"?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:59pm
Put a wig on that joker and itwould be a great characuture of Nan.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 6:11pm
I retain my SF voting privileges so that I can vote against Pelosi in the primaries and so that if you sue me your ass gets removed to Federal Court, (surprise, sucka').
That said, she looks pretty good for 80
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:06pm
I'm not surprised you would protest vote against a sloe commie like Nan preferring a full blown Maoist like AOC or someone of her ilk.
Nan's looks are on the edge of the uncanny valley artificial enough to frighten children and adults.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:16pm
AOC or someone of her ilk.
Mi Reina!
I actually MET AOC when on a video shoot for Zephyr Teachout, and, of course, you are spot on. I am sprung like a wagon that took the quick way to the bottom of the Grand Canyon!
That said, and while I will walk precincts in the upcoming primary till my feet bleed, I won't surrender my Cali citizenship (reference the diversity jurisdiction previously cited...)
ETA I said "for 80"! I never contemplated that "looks" would be a metric applicable to an 80 yr old, but that was before the dread number began to loom in my own near future....we adapt....
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:32pm
his reference is a favorite meme of Trumpies on social media because it's something that actually happened and it's all they've got so they're running with it. Our doofus mayor as well as some in our city govt. encouraged people to go to the Chinese New Year parade, without fear, including on social media, in order to counter prejudice against Asians about the virus. I'll remind that Mayor Doofus also waited until the last minute to cancel the St. Paddy's Day parade (as well as going to his own gym in Brooklyn.) He's a panderer to the protest of the moment, and identity politics in a deficient manner and very scattered about it to boot. All the better our Gov. is constantly yellin' at him, eyes-on-the-prize style. De Blasio is not exactly the crowing glory of the Empire State, managerially speaking. He's a pander bear but without skill or forethought. In the past he's been clueless fodder for the right. So far what he's been good at is shaking down pay-for-play political donations. Of the coronavirus press conferences I've seen by him, they have not been not reassuring, he sounds like the proverbial chicken with his head cut off. Hopefully someone more competent is actually running this show and one does get this impression if one follows what's up.
All that said, he's a stable genius compared to Trump.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:17am
I love Sandinista Bill...Mayor Bill, disappointed.
The gym trip was collosssally tone deaf.
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:39am
The WIFI must be back up at Liberty University.
Trump Death continues to spread.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:23pm
I didn't realize you had become a spox for the CCP.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:18pm
Yes, I am a Russian agent.
I thought you were one too.
I wish management was better at sorting out the assignments.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:09pm
I'd heard that snowflakes were having trouble understanding simple facts but was unaware of how seriously TDS had reduced their mental abilities until your last statement.
The Wuhan virus and the CCP propaganda you parrot are from CHINA .
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:24pm
That's my fault - with global warming it's hard to keep the snowflakes frozen long enough for a quorum - a summer's day doesn't make a thaw. Does Deep State = Stasi? When KGB just GRU, is it Mary Poppins or a real societal threat? Even our Anon must have trouble keeping up.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 2:50am
I read the CCR as a Cyrillic acronym. That is how Soros uses it in his instructions to our cell.
Mary Poppins is a danger to bankers everywhere.
I am glad to get the memo that TDS refers to Trump Death Symptoms. I really had that one ass backwards.
by moat on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 7:55am
I think that Anon has confused The P(eople's) R(epublic) of C(hina) with something that I suppose pencils out to the Chinese Communist Party (an entity which I do not believe actually exists, at least by that name)
If he/she were educated, or even resourceful, he/she could;a gone all fancy and used google to wow, dazzle and confuse us by transporting actual Chinese ideographs, thus
中华人民共和国;
More high concept, Chicoms conveys at once the racist origins of his/her screed, and the fountainhead (see what I did there?) of his/her "thinking", viz, the Dead Man Walkiing (you know who I mean...)
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 8:52am
May we not find consolation in the coming "Rapture" that is in store for the lucky congregants availing themselves of the religious gathering exception to "sit your fool ass down and stay home?"
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:44pm
This thread might be the place to collect the various attempts to deflect from the spread of Trump Death by those working in his cult.
This is almost as good as our College Student's entry:
We were caught unprepared by a pandemic 9/11. The failures began long before Trump.
The College Student does a better job of deflection than Thiessen by not referring to things like "Trump Administration." If you are capable of remembering stuff that happened last week, that sort of rhetoric will be really off-putting.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:09pm
Dispatches from the psychic front:
It will not be 100-240,000 ("best case") deaths.
It will be 3-4 million.
Bet on it.
To my chagrin, Predictit is not yet taking bets on the total...how parochial of them.
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 7:17am