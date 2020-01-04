Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Mr. President — stop lying and start acting. Use the full extent of your authorities, now, to ensure that we are producing all essential goods and delivering them where they need to go. https://t.co/uIi1Rxha1C— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 22, 2020
A nice filet. https://t.co/WkwbFC6tkV— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) April 3, 2020
Nations with Mandatory TB Vaccines Show Fewer Coronavirus Deaths https://t.co/ISZZT9OO4a Via @Bloombergquint— William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) April 3, 2020
Twitter deletes 20,000 fake accounts linked to Saudi, Serbian, Egyptian, Honduran governments in latest purge of state disinformationhttps://t.co/bzUfA1odHm— Julian Borger (@julianborger) April 2, 2020
A number of U.S. states have yet to issue a stay-at-home order, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Every state has imposed some type of restrictions, including bans on social gatherings or closing of certain businesses but 11 states still do not have a stay-at-home order in place. According to a tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and at least 5,137 deaths.
Charles Blow addresses the racial aspects of COVID-19 in the NYT
Coronavirus stay-at-home orders have reduced traffic accidents by half https://t.co/0CgfUgQ42F— L.A. Times Health (@latimeshealth) April 2, 2020
A group of about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico, then returned to find that dozens had tested positive.
By David Montgomery & Manny Fernandez @ NYTimes.com, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin partied in Mexico on spring break. The students, all in their 20s, flew on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, and some returned on separate commercial flights to Texas.
For decades, people in the 11 states that seceded during the Civil War -- America’s poorest region -- have suffered from a scourge of obesity and hypertension, which intensify the danger of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Four of the five states with the highest diabetes rates are in the South. And eight didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands of families without access to routine care, even as financially troubled rural hospitals wither away. ... Now Covid-19 has infected 47 long-term care centers in Georgia, overwhelmed hospitals in New Orleans, spread into at least six Alabama nursing homes, forced the evacuation of scores of elderly residents from a Tennessee rehabilitation center
Normally I would be skeptical, but this is Brett McGurk Payne Distinguished Lecturer
@Stanford. Foreign Affairs Analyst @NBCNews/ @MSNBC. Former Presidential Envoy. Served under Bush, Obama, Trump. Dad. @CarnegieMEC.
The virus is like whack-a-mole ...https://t.co/cWVAaWXion— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) April 1, 2020
An infuriating and scary ventilators story - thousands in stockpile don’t work because maintenance lapses. https://t.co/WHH1JiBDSx— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 1, 2020
The coronavirus crisis will determine whether Trump is a one-term president, but it may reshape the social order far more, by Thos. B. Edsall
We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.
Some context for the White House estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die from coronavirus. https://t.co/npzaXryQKK @jshkatz @KevinQ pic.twitter.com/zdWrCquuPK— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) April 1, 2020
The dominant conservative philosophy for interpreting the Constitution has served its purpose, and scholars ought to develop a more moral framework, by Adrian Vermule, Professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School
The illiberals are going to strengthen libertarianism by making people question what is a legitimate claim against others in the name of the "common good" https://t.co/4zIDt3FEHW
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:45pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 1:28am
Joe has youth vote after all...
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/03/23/think_joe_biden_ha...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 8:06am
And they are more likely to vote now too. Certainly they'll be likely to vote in November.
Now just pray he has a good immune system and strong lungs if he gets coronavirus.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:13pm
Or is silence the best weapon?
Maybe the Silent Majority quietly votes Quasimodo out in November to loud bells a-ringing and our national nightmare is (almost) over?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 1:11am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 12:11am
Bill Kristol:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 10:58pm
How can you tell? He can't finish a sentence.
It comes to this: I, who schlepped out to the Hamptons to harass Cuomo's Dan Loeb fundraiser back in 2014, who loathes and despises that shriveled stump of a Mario, am longing for the Cuomo Draft.
The horror, the horror....
by jollyroger on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 8:32am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 5:51am
Edit to add the full interview version as an alternate, in which also talks about Trump and Trump's supposed accusation about missing masks (the gov. finesses that,) the hospital and PPE situation, etc. kudos for Biden and the possibility of Trump baiting him about Biden, Fauci's facts and numbers, breaking down all the fiefdoms of all the area's hospitals into one unified system, and at the end banters humorously a bit more with his bro about not being in the basement under lockdown like mom did and cooking like mom did:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 4:17am
the reason for the Cuomo move last nite to his basement to broadcast the news: NY governor: 'My brother Chris is positive'
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 7:27pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 4:14pm
Biden is right to avoid calumny and ask people to do the math.
It is a sort of self limiting case of discrimination. If that doesn't work, nothing else would have either.
by moat on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 5:31pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 6:15pm
deconstructing the sexual assault accusation conspiracy stories:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 6:30pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:11am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 3:24am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 3:26am
Screw the convention - do it remote. It's over, screw Bernie - no time for his (raining on the) parade this year. Yeah we know Biden's flawed, but good enough. If we have that much time, impeach Trump a 2nd/3rd time.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:08am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:50am