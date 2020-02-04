Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nancy Pelosi got hella shit for calling Covid19
"The Trump Virus".
Historians disagree.
The correct name for this disease, as far as the United States is concerned:
THE TRUMP DEATH
That's how plague nomenclature works...
A number of U.S. states have yet to issue a stay-at-home order, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Every state has imposed some type of restrictions, including bans on social gatherings or closing of certain businesses but 11 states still do not have a stay-at-home order in place. According to a tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and at least 5,137 deaths.
Charles Blow addresses the racial aspects of COVID-19 in the NYT
Coronavirus stay-at-home orders have reduced traffic accidents by half https://t.co/0CgfUgQ42F— L.A. Times Health (@latimeshealth) April 2, 2020
A group of about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico, then returned to find that dozens had tested positive.
By David Montgomery & Manny Fernandez @ NYTimes.com, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin partied in Mexico on spring break. The students, all in their 20s, flew on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, and some returned on separate commercial flights to Texas.
For decades, people in the 11 states that seceded during the Civil War -- America’s poorest region -- have suffered from a scourge of obesity and hypertension, which intensify the danger of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Four of the five states with the highest diabetes rates are in the South. And eight didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands of families without access to routine care, even as financially troubled rural hospitals wither away. ... Now Covid-19 has infected 47 long-term care centers in Georgia, overwhelmed hospitals in New Orleans, spread into at least six Alabama nursing homes, forced the evacuation of scores of elderly residents from a Tennessee rehabilitation center
Normally I would be skeptical, but this is Brett McGurk Payne Distinguished Lecturer
@Stanford. Foreign Affairs Analyst @NBCNews/ @MSNBC. Former Presidential Envoy. Served under Bush, Obama, Trump. Dad. @CarnegieMEC.
The virus is like whack-a-mole ...https://t.co/cWVAaWXion— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) April 1, 2020
An infuriating and scary ventilators story - thousands in stockpile don’t work because maintenance lapses. https://t.co/WHH1JiBDSx— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 1, 2020
The coronavirus crisis will determine whether Trump is a one-term president, but it may reshape the social order far more, by Thos. B. Edsall
We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.
Some context for the White House estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die from coronavirus. https://t.co/npzaXryQKK @jshkatz @KevinQ pic.twitter.com/zdWrCquuPK— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) April 1, 2020
The dominant conservative philosophy for interpreting the Constitution has served its purpose, and scholars ought to develop a more moral framework, by Adrian Vermule, Professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School
The illiberals are going to strengthen libertarianism by making people question what is a legitimate claim against others in the name of the "common good" https://t.co/4zIDt3FEHW
The continuously escalating COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a need for President Trump to be truthful and to drop his compulsion to spread misinformation. Unfortunately, any effort to hold the president accountable is met with insults and derision. Journalist Yamiche Alcindor has recently taken the brunt of the president’s attacks and now both the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Journalism & Women Symposium (JAWS) have come to her defense.
A federal appeals court has ruled that grand jury evidence long sought by civil rights activists and historians in a 1946 mass lynching case in rural Georgia must remain sealed.
Despite the historical significance of the case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta ruled Friday that federal judges do not have the authority to unseal federal grand jury records, except for a limited set of circumstances governing grand jury rules of secrecy.
Video edited by Anshul Verma, March 30
Streets around the Indian capital Delhi have been filled with people walking to reach their villages in neighbouring states. Most of them are daily-wage workers who are now out of work after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown of the country on 24 March to halt the spread of coronavirus. In the absence of money and jobs, they are desperate to reach their villages. Some found government-run buses to reach home and others just continued to walk.
The BBC's Vikas Pandey finds out more.
Comments
The Boston Globe agrees.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:12am
Is Trump the rat or the flea? Inquiring minds...
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:21am
You should be used to pestilence and filthy disease living in your peoples paradise.
Did you go dancing with Nancy in Chinatown weeks after Trump banned the plague flights from China?
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:43pm
Huh? Is that a Batman reference, or what?
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:48pm
Not sure, but do we call the Russian "aid" planes "Raisin Bomber 2.0"?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:59pm
Put a wig on that joker and itwould be a great characuture of Nan.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 6:11pm
I retain my SF voting privileges so that I can vote against Pelosi in the primaries and so that if you sue me your ass gets removed to Federal Court, (surprise, sucka').
That said, she looks pretty good for 80
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:06pm
I'm not surprised you would protest vote against a sloe commie like Nan preferring a full blown Maoist like AOC or someone of her ilk.
Nan's looks are on the edge of the uncanny valley artificial enough to frighten children and adults.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:16pm
AOC or someone of her ilk.
Mi Reina!
I actually MET AOC when on a video shoot for Zephyr Teachout, and, of course, you are spot on. I am sprung like a wagon that took the quick way to the bottom of the Grand Canyon!
That said, and while I will walk precincts in the upcoming primary till my feet bleed, I won't surrender my Cali citizenship (reference the diversity jurisdiction previously cited...)
ETA I said "for 80"! I never contemplated that "looks" would be a metric applicable to an 80 yr old, but that was before the dread number began to loom in my own near future....we adapt....
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:32pm
his reference is a favorite meme of Trumpies on social media because it's something that actually happened and it's all they've got so they're running with it. Our doofus mayor as well as some in our city govt. encouraged people to go to the Chinese New Year parade, without fear, including on social media, in order to counter prejudice against Asians about the virus. I'll remind that Mayor Doofus also waited until the last minute to cancel the St. Paddy's Day parade (as well as going to his own gym in Brooklyn.) He's a panderer to the protest of the moment, and identity politics in a deficient manner and very scattered about it to boot. All the better our Gov. is constantly yellin' at him, eyes-on-the-prize style. De Blasio is not exactly the crowing glory of the Empire State, managerially speaking. He's a pander bear but without skill or forethought. In the past he's been clueless fodder for the right. So far what he's been good at is shaking down pay-for-play political donations. Of the coronavirus press conferences I've seen by him, they have not been not reassuring, he sounds like the proverbial chicken with his head cut off. Hopefully someone more competent is actually running this show and one does get this impression if one follows what's up.
All that said, he's a stable genius compared to Trump.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:17am
The WIFI must be back up at Liberty University.
Trump Death continues to spread.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 7:23pm
I didn't realize you had become a spox for the CCP.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:18pm
Yes, I am a Russian agent.
I thought you were one too.
I wish management was better at sorting out the assignments.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:09pm
I'd heard that snowflakes were having trouble understanding simple facts but was unaware of how seriously TDS had reduced their mental abilities until your last statement.
The Wuhan virus and the CCP propaganda you parrot are from CHINA .
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:24pm
May we not find consolation in the coming "Rapture" that is in store for the lucky congregants availing themselves of the religious gathering exception to "sit your fool ass down and stay home?"
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:44pm
This thread might be the place to collect the various attempts to deflect from the spread of Trump Death by those working in his cult.
This is almost as good as our College Student's entry:
We were caught unprepared by a pandemic 9/11. The failures began long before Trump.
The College Student does a better job of deflection than Thiessen by not referring to things like "Trump Administration." If you are capable of remembering stuff that happened last week, that sort of rhetoric will be really off-putting.
by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:09pm